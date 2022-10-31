Read full article on original website
Mishawaka sports complex receives Redevelopment Commission approval
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A plan to build a sports complex in Mishawaka is a step closer to happening. Our partners at the Tribune tell WSBT the city's Redevelopment Commission has approved the plan. The complex would be built just north of Douglas Road near Juday Creek golf course.
abc57.com
New Barnaby's opens to the public in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A new Barnaby's restaurant opened to the public on Monday. The newest location can be found near Twin Branch Park on Lincolnway East. Its owner, Mike Lane, is a longtime Barnaby's employee. He opened a Granger location on Cleveland Road last year. After some delays, the Twin...
abc57.com
Crews on scene of warehouse fire in La Porte
LA PORTE, Ind. -- La Porte County Dispatch confirms an industrial warehouse caught fire between November 2 and early November 3. The building is GTW Enterprises, a paper business, located on West 800 North. Dispatch could not say when the fire started. This is a developing story and will be...
Sheriff: Missing Indiana inmate may be in south Michigan
Anyone who spies Hanson is advised to call police and to avoid approaching him, says the Berrien County Sheriffs Office
WNDU
Man arrested after driving stolen truck into St. Joseph River
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A man was arrested after a police pursuit ended with a stolen truck in the St. Joseph River on Thursday. The suspect, identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, of Mishawaka, faces preliminary charges of possession of stolen property, and fleeing and eluding the police. According to the...
abc57.com
Lane restrictions on Main Street in Mishawaka November 1-2
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lane restrictions will be in place on North Main Street in Mishawaka on Tuesday and Wednesday for street light replacements, according to city officials. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions between Jefferson Boulevard and Broadway Street.
WNDU
Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
abc57.com
City of South Bend offering utility assistance sign-up events in November
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is hosting a number of sign-up events in November to help qualified South Bend residents apply for utility assistance programs. During the events, staff members from various utility organizations will walk residents through how to sign up for the Utility Assistance Program and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
22 WSBT
Burger King High School Spotlight: Mishawaka's Chase Gooden
MISHAWAKA — You might not know it from watching his production on the field. but Chase Gooden is fighting. Fighting to help his team advance in the postseason, while also, battling a shoulder injury he suffered earlier this season. "There have been multiple games even the Warsaw game, the...
22 WSBT
Portage Manor exploring options following over-budget renovation proposal
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A proposal to renovate South Bend's only publicly owned assisted living facility is 10-million dollars over budget. Portage Manor has now hired an architectural firm to come up with alternatives. A board member told WSBT they're dealing with a revenue problem, not an expense...
abc57.com
Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 ticket worth $354K sold in Rochester
A CA$H 5 ticket purchased in Rochester for Tuesday night's drawing matched all five numbers. The ticket is worth $354,500. The winning ticket was purchased at Casey's on E. SR 14. The winning numbers are 9-10-18-26-43. If you have the winning ticket, sign the back and keep it in a...
22 WSBT
City of South Bend offers utility assistance programs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Energy companies are predicting you will be paying 17% more on your heating bill this winter. To offset rising costs, the City of South Bend wants to help those who qualify with their utilities. They're offering assistance through different programs. There are two programs...
WNDU
What’s Good: 20-year army veteran from Dowagiac gifted new roof
DOWGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - We’re looking at What’s Good as we look forward to Veteran’s Day. Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project has given back to more than 375 veterans since 2016 by reroofing their homes, free of charge. Their latest recipient lives in Dowagiac. Rebecca Johnson served...
WNDU
Lane, parking restrictions in place for sewer rehab project in Mishawaka
valpo.life
Four Winds Casinos announces South Bend Job Fair, November promotions and Thanksgiving Day dining options
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a Job Fair at the Howard Park Event Center for positions to support the expansion of Four Winds South Bend as well as exciting promotions and Thanksgiving Day dining options during the month of November. Four...
22 WSBT
Crews battle overnight industrial fire in LaPorte County
A small manufacturing company in northern LaPorte County was heavily damaged by fire early today. George Wroblewski, owner and president of GTW Enterprises, lives next door to the plant on County Road 800 North. He was awakened just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, by an explosion. Fire officials tell WSBT...
abc57.com
Police chase ends with suspect vehicle in St. Joseph River
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A police chase that began in Berrien County ended when the suspect's vehicle landed in the St. Joseph River, according to Berrien County dispatch. At 5:03 p.m., the South Bend Fire Department was called to the area of Riverside Drive and East Marion Street for the incident.
22 WSBT
Update: Man hurt after police chase, vehicle in river
A stunning conclusion to a police chase out of Berrien County, ended with a truck in the St. Joseph river. Pictured below, the waterlogged truck getting pulled up the riverbank:. It all started when police tried to pull over a stolen Ford F-250 in Niles Township. Then around 5 p.m.,...
abc57.com
Who killed Marlys Harper: part 1
It was a clear cool night, just after midnight on September 10TH 1999. Five-year-old Crispin Harper was asleep on his couch, his mother had just put him to bed. What he would discover when he woke up, scared him for the rest of his life. "I come running into the...
CBS News
School bus crash in Hobart, Indiana, sends one person to hospital
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person was hurt when a car collided with a school bus Wednesday afternoon in Hobart, Indiana. The crash closed the intersection of Rand Street and Hobart Road, according to the Hobart Fire Department. One person from the car was taken to the hospital. All...
