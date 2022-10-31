ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Equity For All Job Fair to be held in South Loop on Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A job fair on Tuesday in the South Loop is trying to help people most in need of equal employment opportunities.

Ada S. McKinley Community Services is hosting the Equity For All Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at 1863 S. Wabash Av.

People with disabilities, people of color, veterans, and recent high school and college graduates are invited.

There will be all kinds of opportunities in the corporate, social service, informational technology, and construction industries.

You can also get help with your resume on-site.

For more information, contact Allison Simmerman at 312-326-1229 or email: ASimmerman@adasmckinley.org .

Among the employers in attendance will be:

  • Allied Universal Securities
  • Aramark
  • AutonomyWorks
  • Benchmark
  • Chicago Urban League
  • EDDR
  • First Student
  • Greater Chicago Food Depository
  • Hilton Chicago
  • IDHS-DRS
  • JP Morgan Chase
  • Kennedy-King College
  • Morgan Services Inc.
  • Roosevelt University
  • RUSH University Medical Center
  • Starbucks
  • Walmart Community Academy

