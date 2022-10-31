ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The Independent

Hippos at US zoo enjoy crushing pumpkins in jaws for Halloween festive season

Hippos at Cincinnati Zoo got into the spooky season spirit, displaying their incredible jaw strength by crushing pumpkins with their teeth.Footage shows one of the zoo’s resident hippos accepting the large orange treat, crushing it in their mouth to audible gasps from spectators around them.Hippos weren’t the only ones to be given pumpkin snacks - the zoo’s porcupine Rico got in on the action too.“It’s pumpkin-crushing season and the hippos are happy to participate! Sound up to hear that satisfying crunch,” the zoo said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Hippo effortlessly destroys entire pumpkin as a snackCoal miner turns up to baseball game covered in soot after rushing straight from workDramatic moment humpback whale entangled in ropes is freed by rescuers
CINCINNATI, OH
natureworldnews.com

Zoo Finally Welcomes 41 Hatchlings After Two Decades of Waiting for Endangered Rare Turtles to Breed —San Diego

San Diego Zoo now has 41 hatchlings of the rare endangered turtles after a two-decade wait for their captive reptiles to be old enough to breed. The rare and endangered turtle species has finally laid eggs at the San Diego Zoo after only twenty years. The arrival of 41 hatchling Indian narrow-headed softshell turtles was announced by zoo officials on Monday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
a-z-animals.com

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
a-z-animals.com

Watch an Impossibly Rare Coyote and Bobcat Sighting at Once

It is strange to see two incredible creatures at the same time, but this is what Diane Wilder witnessed outside of her back window. After seeing the coyote when she peered out of her back window, she quickly took out her phone to record and capture a rare sighting between a single coyote and a bobcat.
The Independent

‘Big cat’ spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District

A teenage camper has filmed an animal feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District, raising fears that a “big cat” is on the loose in the British countryside. Josh Williams, 17, spent the night wild camping with a friend when they spotted the creature feasting on the carcass of another animal near Jacob’s Ladder in Derbyshire. The boy said they were walking from Mermaid’s Pool on Kinder Scout towards Edale when they caught sight of the animal in a nearby field. He said: “We were both confused when we first saw it.“We stood staring at it and...
DogTime

5 Ways Your Dog Shows You They Love You

It’s the pet parents‘ biggest dilemma – do our pets truly love us? We do our best to display to our pets, regardless of language barriers, how much we love them. The average dog parent spends $40-$290 per month on their beloved fur baby. We’ve gone out of our way to make life as pleasant […] The post 5 Ways Your Dog Shows You They Love You appeared first on DogTime.
natureworldnews.com

Halloween Pumpkins Discarded on Countryside Hurts Hedgehog Hibernation Survival

According to a charitable organization, the survival of the hedgehog during its hibernation is harmed when used Halloween pumpkins are dumped outside. After Halloween, a Lincolnshire-based charity is pleading with people not to leave abandoned pumpkins in the countryside. According to Grantham-based The Woodland Trust, some people think that feeding...
WanderWisdom

Video of Dog Unexpectedly 'Herding' Huge Moose on Hiking Trail Is Just Wild

Many of the dog breeds we know and love today were initially bred for the purpose of herding sheep and cattle- collies, sheepdogs, Australian shepherds, etc. While these dogs run and play like any other, sometimes their instincts kick in. If they see an animal that they think needs herding, they'll try and herd it- even if it isn't livestock!
Ingram Atkinson

Video of dog gently guiding ducklings to a puddle goes viral

Dogs have been the companion of humans for centries now and their capacity to learn is almost limitless. Published on November 2, 2022, the post has since received nearly 1300 likes and over 60 comments. Dogs have been used by humans for a long time and this video is a perfect demonstration of that. Dogs are easily trainable making them the best for performing various tasks.
pethelpful.com

Calico Cat's Adorable Cuddles With Dad Can Turn Anyone Into a Cat Person

There are always those pet parents who swear they aren't animal people, but before you know it they're all cuddled up with that pet they didn't want. Sound familiar? Whether that person is you or someone you know, you'll definitely relate to @mommyfarmer's recent popular video. In the clip, her...
UPI News

Tiny Kirk's dik-dik calf born at Welsh zoo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A zoo in Wales announced the birth of a Kirk's dik-dik, the world's smallest species of antelope. Folly Farm Adventure Park & Zoo in Kilgetty announced in a Facebook post that the female Kirk's dik-dik calf, named Bounty, was born at the park last week. The...
a-z-animals.com

Watch Five Dolphins Turn Two Squirrels Into a Watch Party

Dolphins and squirrels are not two animals that encounter each other very often. Both are inquisitive and curious animals so it is not surprising that when they do meet up, they would be fascinated with each other. It’s safe to say that the dolphins look more interested than the squirrels! A group of four dolphins is gathered at the front of the tank observing two squirrels scurry around on the paved area just ahead of them. Then a fifth dolphin swims behind them looking over their shoulders to see what all the fuss is about. This dolphin obviously also thinks that the squirrels are pretty special because they put the brakes on very quickly and join the watch party!
BBC

Baby orangutan born at Paignton Zoo

A "critically endangered" baby Bornean orangutan has been born at a south west zoo. Paignton Zoo said the birth happened at 10:20 BST on Monday and was "even more special" due to the critically endangered status of the species. It is the first baby its mother, 32-year-old Chinta, has had...

