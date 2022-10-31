ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bumpus: The case for Seahawks QB Geno Smith to be an MVP candidate

Pete Carroll said it best after the Seahawks’ Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos: “How about Geno?”. Geno, of course, is Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith, who had a near-perfect first half and ended the day with 23 completions on 28 attempts with two touchdowns. After a...
Huard: The most ‘refreshing’ thing about Seahawks’ offense this season

If you’ve followed the Seahawks for the last few years, you may have grown frustrated with the offense at times. And for a few reasons. Sometimes the tight ends weren’t involved. Sometimes they were too run-heavy. Sometimes the pass plays seemed to only go deep down the field. And sometimes the Seahawks were battling not just opposing defenses, but the play clock.
Fann: Shelby Harris has been a sensational addition for Seahawks defense

When you first heard that Russell Wilson had been traded, your initial thought was likely to wonder how many first-round picks the Seahawks received from the Broncos. Once you read through the pair of first-round picks, the two second-rounders and the 2022 fifth-rounder, you would have gotten to the trio of players Denver was sending to Seattle: quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.
Seahawks Football 101: How Geno has shined by not throwing the ball

It’s impossible to talk about the surprising success of the 2022 Seahawks without talking about quarterback Geno Smith, who went from a backup for nearly a decade to one of the best passers in football this season. Wyman’s Seahawks Takeaways: Where does Geno stand among NFL QBs?. Smith...
Wyman’s Seahawks Takeaways: Where does Geno stand among NFL QBs?

The Seahawks are 5-3 and flying high right now as they sit alone atop the NFC West after beating the New York Giants on Sunday, which was the Seattle’s third win in a row. In addition to the Seahawks being a first place team heading into Week 9, they also have one of the best surprises in the NFL in quarterback Geno Smith, who is first in the league in completion percentage and near the top of the league in passing yards and touchdowns.
Bump’s Seahawks Breakdowns: How Waldron and Hurtt have shined

The Seattle Seahawks are 5-3 and in first place in the NFC West, and they’re in a great spot heading into the final nine games of the year. A few big reasons for Seattle’s success are the emergence of Geno Smith at quarterback as well as the stellar play of the team’s rookie draft class, but Michael Bumpus thinks that the Seahawks’ two coordinators need some love and have been big reasons for the team’s success so far.
Bumpus: Why Uchenna Nwosu is Seahawks’ most reliable defender

The Seahawks defense has turned a corner over the last three weeks, and the pass rush has stepped up during that timeframe in a big way. Carroll: Geno’s emergence as Seahawks starting QB ‘seamless’. After recording just eight sacks across the first five games of the year, Seattle’s...
Seahawks’ Smith, Woolen and Walker all earn Player of the Month honors

Things just keep going right for the Seahawks. Not only are the Seahawks in first place and riding a three-game winning streak heading into Sunday’s matchup in Arizona, but three of their top contributors are catching the attention of the league as a whole for their play. Starting quarterback...
How should Seahawks handle their ‘great problem’ at cornerback?

The Seahawks have been cooking on defense as they’ve won three games in a row and they should be getting a promising young player back very soon in cornerback Tre Brown. Wyman’s Seahawks Takeaways: Where does Geno stand among NFL QBs?. Brown, a fourth-round pick last season, played...
After poor debut season, this year’s Seattle Kraken sure are fun

The Seattle Kraken opened the third period in Calgary Tuesday night by allowing two goals in 16 seconds and suddenly found themselves down 4-2. That translates to a loss in most cases and Seattle saw its fair share of breakdowns like that last season. Once they fell behind, the Kraken...
