wvua23.com
Ex-Alabama prison guard charged in contraband case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Federal prosecutors Thursday said a former corrections officer at an Alabama prison has been charged for his alleged role in a conspiracy to smuggle cellphones, drugs and other items to inmates. A two-count bill of information filed Wednesday charges 32-year-old Wilson Brian Clemons, of Jasper, with...
wvua23.com
Local mental health facility getting major upgrade
TUSCALOOSA – The expansion of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa means the facility has more means to help those in need. The facility is a 140-bed psychiatric hospital that provides comprehensive psychiatric evaluations and treatment to criminally committed male patients. This facility is the state’s only...
wvua23.com
Rural Alabamians getting improvements in health care with federal grant
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $7.3 million in grants to improve health care facilities across rural parts of Alabama. USDA Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon made the announcement Tuesday, saying the grants will benefit nearly 200,000 rural residents in 10 Alabama counties. “For those...
wvua23.com
Pickens County leaders plead case for hospital reopening in Montgomery
Efforts continue to secure funding to reopen the Pickens County Medical Center. Mayors of cities in Pickens County were told they’d need to collect at least 5,000 signatures to score a meeting with state lawmakers and members of the governor’s cabinet. In two months, they collected more than double that, nearly 11,000 signatures.
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa proclaims it’s Community Connections Week
TUSCALOOSA – Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox proclaimed it’s Community Connections Week this week at the latest Tuscaloosa City Council Meeting. The week, happening Oct. 31 through Nov. 8, commemorates the partnership between University of Alabama students and the city of Tuscaloosa. Maddox said this partnership is imperative for...
wvua23.com
University of Alabama gets new MRI machine
TUSCALOOSA – The University of Alabama has a new state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging machine that is almost twice as powerful as current MRIs being used. University leaders said this machine will help researchers learn more about brain functioning, neurochemistry and any other matters related to neuroscience now that the scanner is available in our area.
wvua23.com
Investigation continues into Temerson Square shooting
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit says it’s developed several persons of interest following a shooting at Temerson Square early Wednesday morning. Investigators said a fight that started in a bar escalated after one woman began leaving. Another woman is accused of shooting at her in her vehicle. The physical...
wvua23.com
More improvements coming to Sokol Park
The Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority is getting more money from the city of Tuscaloosa for maintaining Sokol Park. On Tuesday the Tuscaloosa City Council approved $150,000 for repairs to park lights and roads. District 4 Tuscaloosa City Council Member Lee Busby said it’s been a long time coming....
wvua23.com
Contract renewed for Tuscaloosa water data funding
TUSCALOOSA – The city of Tuscaloosa will continue funding for collecting water data. On Tuesday, the Tuscaloosa City Council renewed its agreement with the United States Geological Survey, which monitors water from North River into Lake Tuscaloosa. Data collected includes the amount of rainfall and water quality. That data...
wvua23.com
Monday Muster: Heroes and Hotrods happening Nov. 4
Monday Muster is a way to connect West Alabama’s veterans with the services they’ve earned and have available from the VA Tuscaloosa Healthcare System. This week, Sam Olson shares how hotrods are bringing heroes together at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. “This is a car show we are...
wvua23.com
Woman shot at Temerson Square early Wednesday
Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a woman was shot at Temerson Square in downtown Tuscaloosa early Wednesday. Two women who live in Tuscaloosa County got into a fight inside a bar in the area. According to VCU Capt. Marty Sellers, as one of the women left, the other shot into her car and injured her.
wvua23.com
County worker retires, heads to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees
After spending months witnessing the devastation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine through his television screen, retired Tuscaloosa County Public Works employee George Berry decided to do something about it. He booked a one-way ticket overseas and for the next four weeks, Berry will distribute clothes and do logistics planning in Krakow, Poland, for the Norwegian nonprofit A Drop in the Ocean.
wvua23.com
Hotel partners with riverkeeper for community cleanup event
Litter is awful for the environment, and it’s an eyesore to boot. That’s why Hotel Indigo partnered with the Black Warrior Riverkeeper on Tuesday and hosted a community cleanup day at a popular spot in Tuscaloosa. About 20 people participated in the event and gathered trash along the...
wvua23.com
Tider Insider: Nov. 1, 2022
Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s upcoming trip to play the rival LSU Tigers. Find out what Tide head coach Nick Saban believes is the biggest challenge in slowing down LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Plus, the first College Football Playoff rankings of the year are out. We will give you our reaction to the Top 4, and how we think Alabama can play its way into the playoff. The Crimson Tide football is close to landing a new recruit for their 2024 class. Alabama cross country sweeps the SEC Championships. And Alabama soccer continues its magical season in Pensacola, Fla. Finally, we take viewer questions over the phone and e-mail.
wvua23.com
Like shopping? Like discounts? Buy for Rise happening this week
Prepare your wallets: The University of Alabama’s Rise Center is offering steep discounts on prime goods at its annual Buy for Rise fundraiser Nov. 4 and Nov. 5. Items available are brand new and from local retailers including Effie’s, JnJ, Lou and Co, Bossi, McStitches Embellished Goods, Woods and Water, Confetti Interiors, Hudson Poole Find Jewelers, Part Two, The Locker Room and more.
