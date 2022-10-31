Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s upcoming trip to play the rival LSU Tigers. Find out what Tide head coach Nick Saban believes is the biggest challenge in slowing down LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Plus, the first College Football Playoff rankings of the year are out. We will give you our reaction to the Top 4, and how we think Alabama can play its way into the playoff. The Crimson Tide football is close to landing a new recruit for their 2024 class. Alabama cross country sweeps the SEC Championships. And Alabama soccer continues its magical season in Pensacola, Fla. Finally, we take viewer questions over the phone and e-mail.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO