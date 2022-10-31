Commissioner Vanessa Baugh settles Lakewood Ranch COVID-19 pop-up clinic ethics case

Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh settled an ethics case over her involvement in planning a pop-up vaccine clinic that only served residents of Lakewood Ranch.

The Florida Commission on Ethics found probable cause in December that Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh abused her office when she organized the pop-up vaccine clinic.

Baugh's settlement went public on Monday, just a day ahead of the scheduled public hearing on the matter. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Baugh told the Herald-Tribune that the case was settled a couple of weeks ago, but she preferred not to reveal the terms until after the Ethics Commission and Gov. Ron DeSantis review and sign the final settlement agreement. No exact timetable has been set for the next steps, Baugh said.

"I'm glad it's over," Baugh said. "I think the main thing is that I learned a whole lot of lessons from this experience."

"The sad part is the people of Manatee County have suffered because of it in many ways, some of which I should have handled in a different way, but I didn't. Lesson learned for me," Baugh said. "But at the same time, there was a lot more to it that was just false that I find sad that the people of Manatee had to experience."

The clinic, serving just two zip codes, was a part of a statewide effort to roll out COVID-19 vaccines soon after public supplies became available, in early 2021 at a time when they were in high demand. The location of such clinics came under public scrutiny by those who advocated for fair access for underrepresented communities to the vaccine .

Manatee County had established a lottery-style system to randomly select vaccine recipients from registered residents throughout the entire county. Baugh was criticized for her role in establishing the Lakewood Ranch pop-up clinic, which operated outside the bounds of the county's lottery system.

The move sparked public protest from angry residents who chided Baugh, and others involved, with chants like “Hey hey, ho ho, Vanessa Baugh has got to go,” and “Move on, no way, what Baugh did is not OK,” to draw the attention of honking cars driving down Manatee Avenue.

Baugh defended the clinic, saying that there were other clinics throughout the county to ensure equal access to the vaccine and that the effort was able to serve thousands of elderly Lakewood Ranch residents who were otherwise waiting for their names to be drawn from the lottery system.

"I was not happy with the lottery system, a lot of people in Manatee County weren't because it was open to anybody and everybody," Baugh said Tuesday. "A lot of people were not able to get the shot in Manatee County at the that had been on the lottery system."

"I wish I had handled things in a different manner. It was a pandemic situation that we had never been in," she said. "We knew the vaccine was coming out, everybody was so thrilled to hear there was a vaccine, and obviously, the objective was to give the shot to people who are 65 and over, the governor made that very clear. That's what everyone was trying to do."

There were 18 separate complaints filed against Baugh over the decision to limit vaccine access to the master-planned community, and they were consolidated into one investigation.

Baugh is also said to have created a “VIP list” of five residents, including herself, who would be given pre-arranged access to the vaccine. The list included Baugh's name and two neighbors, Lakewood Ranch developer Rex Jensen and his father.

She emailed that list directly to former Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Saur, rumored to have been a key witness in the case. Saur separated from the county earlier this year under tumultuous terms . Baugh said that she did not receive her vaccine at the clinic, despite the list.

The matter has remained a political hot potato ever since then and even played a role in the District 4 race between Mike Rahn and outgoing County Commissioner Misty Servia.

During the race, Rahn criticized Servia for supposedly calling Ron DeSantis a racist because of the location of the vaccine clinic, citing a FOX News report made in the days after news of the vaccine clinic rose to the national spotlight.

Servia has battled the characterization of that moment ever since, saying she did not call the governor a racist and that the news station took criticism of the clinic and Baugh out of context.

