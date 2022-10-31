ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Sooners' Jalil Farooq rewarded with 'player of the game', captain nod after career performance

Following a career-best performance against Iowa State, Jalil Farooq is being rewarded for his efforts. On Tuesday, OU (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) coach Brent Venables announced the sophomore receiver was named “player of the game” against the Cyclones. Farooq was also named a team captain for the first time, as he and the Sooners prepare for Baylor (5-3, 3-2) at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Norman.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Dillon Gabriel to keep slinging, Marvin Mims eyes rebound as Sooners look to connect on more deep balls

Brent Venables understands how a successful deep passing game benefits Oklahoma’s offense, but he also knows dialing up the long ball repeatedly without success can be detrimental. “There’s a delicate balance,” the Sooners’ head coach said. “At some point in time, you (say) ‘Hey chief, that ain’t working.’”...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU soccer: Sooners' Big 12 Tournament run ends with 3-0 loss to TCU in semifinals

Oklahoma (9-8-3, 3-5-1 Big 12) fell to TCU (11-3-5, 5-1-3) 3-0 in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday night in Round Rock, Texas. The Sooners beat the Horned Frogs at home earlier this season but finished with only nine shots — just two on goal — and 14 fouls on Thursday. Freshman defender Elizabeth Rapp and senior forward Emma Hawkins also received yellow cards.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Sooners linebacker DaShaun White's gradual growth at Cheetah fueled by revamped film study routine

During Oklahoma’s recent bye week, DaShaun White intently studied tape of former Clemson star Isaiah Simmons and current Tigers standout Trenton Simpson, among others who have excelled at the Cheetah position. White, who transitioned to the strongside linebacker/nickelback hybrid position in Brent Venables’ defense before this season, has taken...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners' Porter Moser expects Bijan Cortes, Luke Northweather to be available for season opener

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser offered injury updates on sophomore guard Bijan Cortes and freshman forward Luke Northweather on Thursday. Cortes, who missed OU’s exhibition contest against Oklahoma City University on Oct. 25, has fully cleared concussion protocol and will be available for the Sooners’ season opener against Sam Houston State on Nov. 7. Northweather, who also missed the exhibition game with an ankle issue, will also likely return.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Brent Venables offers insight on recruiting amid struggles, coaching Sooners' rebound

With the Early Signing Period (Dec. 20-22) looming, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables offered insight on the state of recruiting Tuesday. And it comes at an opportune time, as the Sooners have lost recruiting battles on five-star defensive tackle David Hicks and four-star defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, who both listed the Sooners as finalists, and watched three-star linebacker Kaleb Spencer flip his commitment from OU to Miami on Oct. 28.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 8: OU football preps for Baylor as Brent Venables, Sooners try for strong finish

Oklahoma rides a two-game winning streak into its matchup with defending Big 12 champion Baylor on Saturday. Head coach Brent Venables and the Sooners are looking to leave behind their early three-game losing streak after defeating Kansas and Iowa State. During his press conference Tuesday, Venables discussed what a strong finish would do for the trajectory of his program and his players' confidence.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Oklahoma Assistant Coach Abruptly Resigns In Surprising Move

Matt Brady's tenure as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners has reportedly ended before it ever began. In a release, Brady decided to step down from his position citing "personal reasons." Oklahoma hired Brady back in June after four years as an assistant with Maryland. He also has previous head...
NORMAN, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Daily

State elections loom as Oklahoma educators face teacher shortage

Motivational posters cover the walls of PJ Siharath's classroom, a space where books and open curriculum foster curiosity and creativity and where students are taught how to be the next generation of civil leaders. Teachers like Siharath are still adjusting to the post-pandemic classroom, all while facing recent legislation that...
OKLAHOMA STATE
beckersspine.com

Dr. Paul Jacob becomes 1st in Oklahoma to earn joint replacement, robotic surgery

Paul Jacob, DO, is the first orthopedic surgeon in Oklahoma to earn accreditation from the Surgical Review Corporation as a Master Surgeon in joint replacement and robotic joint replacement. Dr. Jacob, of Oklahoma Joint Reconstruction Institute in Oklahoma City, earned accreditation by meeting "internationally recognized standards of excellence," the practice...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66

There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

