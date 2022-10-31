Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners' Jalil Farooq rewarded with 'player of the game', captain nod after career performance
Following a career-best performance against Iowa State, Jalil Farooq is being rewarded for his efforts. On Tuesday, OU (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) coach Brent Venables announced the sophomore receiver was named “player of the game” against the Cyclones. Farooq was also named a team captain for the first time, as he and the Sooners prepare for Baylor (5-3, 3-2) at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Norman.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Dillon Gabriel to keep slinging, Marvin Mims eyes rebound as Sooners look to connect on more deep balls
Brent Venables understands how a successful deep passing game benefits Oklahoma’s offense, but he also knows dialing up the long ball repeatedly without success can be detrimental. “There’s a delicate balance,” the Sooners’ head coach said. “At some point in time, you (say) ‘Hey chief, that ain’t working.’”...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Roy Williams to receive NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute during Sooners vs Baylor
Former Oklahoma safety Roy Williams will be honored with a National Football Foundation Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute during the Sooners' matchup with Baylor. Williams will be recognized on Owen Field between the first and second quarters of Saturday's game. He will also receive a hall of fame plaque that will be displayed permanently at OU.
Oklahoma Daily
OU soccer: Sooners' Big 12 Tournament run ends with 3-0 loss to TCU in semifinals
Oklahoma (9-8-3, 3-5-1 Big 12) fell to TCU (11-3-5, 5-1-3) 3-0 in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday night in Round Rock, Texas. The Sooners beat the Horned Frogs at home earlier this season but finished with only nine shots — just two on goal — and 14 fouls on Thursday. Freshman defender Elizabeth Rapp and senior forward Emma Hawkins also received yellow cards.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Billy Bowman's return rejuvenates Sooners' secondary ahead of matchup with Baylor
When Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman returned to the field last Saturday against Iowa State after missing two games with an injury, his right leg was wrapped in a stabilizing brace. Sooners coach Brent Venables expressed some concern postgame, saying he doesn’t like seeing defensive backs wearing braces. However, it didn’t...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners linebacker DaShaun White's gradual growth at Cheetah fueled by revamped film study routine
During Oklahoma’s recent bye week, DaShaun White intently studied tape of former Clemson star Isaiah Simmons and current Tigers standout Trenton Simpson, among others who have excelled at the Cheetah position. White, who transitioned to the strongside linebacker/nickelback hybrid position in Brent Venables’ defense before this season, has taken...
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Sooners' Porter Moser expects Bijan Cortes, Luke Northweather to be available for season opener
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser offered injury updates on sophomore guard Bijan Cortes and freshman forward Luke Northweather on Thursday. Cortes, who missed OU’s exhibition contest against Oklahoma City University on Oct. 25, has fully cleared concussion protocol and will be available for the Sooners’ season opener against Sam Houston State on Nov. 7. Northweather, who also missed the exhibition game with an ankle issue, will also likely return.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners' Damond Harmon reflects on 'scary' injury, recovery process — 'I've kind of played more free'
Damond Harmon couldn’t feel the right side of his body as he was transported from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth to a local hospital on Oct. 1. But the feeling returned once he arrived after he prayed and looked down at a meaningful tattoo on his wrist.
OU Softball: Oklahoma Announces 2023 Schedule
The Sooners will face 20 of last years NCAA Tournament teams, including four programs who made the 2022 Women's College World Series this season.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Brent Venables offers insight on recruiting amid struggles, coaching Sooners' rebound
With the Early Signing Period (Dec. 20-22) looming, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables offered insight on the state of recruiting Tuesday. And it comes at an opportune time, as the Sooners have lost recruiting battles on five-star defensive tackle David Hicks and four-star defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, who both listed the Sooners as finalists, and watched three-star linebacker Kaleb Spencer flip his commitment from OU to Miami on Oct. 28.
Oklahoma Daily
Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 8: OU football preps for Baylor as Brent Venables, Sooners try for strong finish
Oklahoma rides a two-game winning streak into its matchup with defending Big 12 champion Baylor on Saturday. Head coach Brent Venables and the Sooners are looking to leave behind their early three-game losing streak after defeating Kansas and Iowa State. During his press conference Tuesday, Venables discussed what a strong finish would do for the trajectory of his program and his players' confidence.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes likely a 'game-time decision' against Baylor
Freshman running back Jovantae Barnes will likely be a game-time decision against Baylor on Saturday, head coach Brent Venables announced Tuesday. Barnes, who missed last week's game against Iowa State due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice, ranks second on the team in both rushes (72) and rushing yards (316) this season.
Stoops Says He Hasn’t ‘Been Close’ to Returning to CFB
The former Oklahoma coach will be coaching in 2023, but not in college football.
Oklahoma Assistant Coach Abruptly Resigns In Surprising Move
Matt Brady's tenure as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners has reportedly ended before it ever began. In a release, Brady decided to step down from his position citing "personal reasons." Oklahoma hired Brady back in June after four years as an assistant with Maryland. He also has previous head...
Oklahoma Basketball Assistant Matt Brady Resigns
Brady was hired to Porter Moser's staff in June after spending the previous four seasons at Maryland.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Oklahoma Daily
State elections loom as Oklahoma educators face teacher shortage
Motivational posters cover the walls of PJ Siharath's classroom, a space where books and open curriculum foster curiosity and creativity and where students are taught how to be the next generation of civil leaders. Teachers like Siharath are still adjusting to the post-pandemic classroom, all while facing recent legislation that...
beckersspine.com
Dr. Paul Jacob becomes 1st in Oklahoma to earn joint replacement, robotic surgery
Paul Jacob, DO, is the first orthopedic surgeon in Oklahoma to earn accreditation from the Surgical Review Corporation as a Master Surgeon in joint replacement and robotic joint replacement. Dr. Jacob, of Oklahoma Joint Reconstruction Institute in Oklahoma City, earned accreditation by meeting "internationally recognized standards of excellence," the practice...
Oklahoma Daily
Teresa Sterling, Annie Menz compete to represent Oklahoma House District 45
TERESA STERLING (R) Sterling did not respond to any of the OU Daily’s attempts to schedule an interview. Sterling is a retired Oklahoma City police officer and small business owner of Capt. Jack’s Party Shack in Norman, Oklahoma. Sterling’s focus is on protecting the elderly residents of Oklahoma...
Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66
There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
