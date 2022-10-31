NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dolphins acquire OLB Bradley Chubb from Broncos for first-rounder
Pass rusher Bradley Chubb was acquired by the Miami Dolphins from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a package of draft picks that includes a 2023 first-round selection. The Broncos confirmed the deal before the official trade deadline arrived Tuesday. NFL Network also reported the Dolphins were trading a 2023 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson Jr. The Dolphins pledged to work toward a...
Falcons designate RB Cordarrelle Patterson to return from IR
The Atlanta Falcons designated running back Cordarrelle Patterson to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. Patterson, who was placed on IR on Oct. 3 with a knee injury, was expected to participate in practice Wednesday. The move opens a 21-day window in which he is eligible to practice before officially joining the active roster. The Falcons (4-4) have won four of their last six games heading into Sunday's clash with...
NFL: New York Giants at New England Patriots
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hands the ball off to running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Lions trading TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings
The Detroit Lions are trading Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson to division rival Minnesota in exchange for two draft picks, ESPN and NFL Network reported Tuesday. The Vikings are sending Detroit a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder, per the reports. The Vikings get Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. The Vikings lost starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. to a high-ankle sprain...
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) celebrates after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Buccaneers hosting Rams in surprising battle of mediocrity
Two of the most surprising developments of the NFL season are the mediocrity of both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams. Neither team thought they'd be below .500 entering Week 9 -- and neither team made a noteworthy move at this week's trade deadline. The past two Super Bowl champions will compete for a much-needed win on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. The Rams (3-4) have lost three...
Eagles at Texans: Preview, Props, Prediction
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returns to his hometown on Thursday night as one of the frontrunners for NFL Most Valuable Player honors. He also returns as a near two-touchdown favorite, but that hasn't dissuaded the public from backing the Eagles (7-0) heavily against the Houston Texans (1-5-1). Philadelphia is a consensus 13.5-point favorite but has drawn 75 percent of the spread-line bets and 72 percent of the handle at BetMGM, 76 and 82 percent of the action at BetRivers and 74 and 57 percent...
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) gestures after a play in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Run Game vs. Bills
Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon were bright spots for the Green Bay Packers at Buffalo, and they'll have a key role on Sunday at the Detroit Lions.
Ex-team psychologist sues Spurs in Joshua Primo case
A former clinical psychologist who worked for the San Antonio Spurs said the team failed to act when she reported multiple instances of indecent exposure by Joshua Primo, a 2021 first-round draft pick released by the team last week, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday. The lawsuit, filed in Bexar County, Texas, contends Primo exposed himself to Dr. Hillary Cauthen on nine occasions. Cauthen's suit said she informed the team in January about the first incident, which she said occurred in December 2021. ...
