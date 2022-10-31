Read full article on original website
Hornets' Miles Bridges Pleads No Contest to Domestic Violence; Won't Face Jail Time
Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges is reportedly facing three years of probation but no jail time after pleading no contest to a felony domestic violence charge Thursday, per ESPN's Baxter Holmes. Holmes explained the no-contest plea and deal with prosecutors means the 24-year-old accepted the punishment he was...
Nets Rumors: Ben Simmons' Name Has Come Up in 'at Least 1' Trade Conversation
As the Brooklyn Nets scramble to turn their season around amid a 2-6 start, the team has already had a trade conversation with another team about Ben Simmons. Per SNY's Ian Begley (starts at 3:12 mark), the Nets having "cursory" trade talks in an attempt to find more shooting and Simmons' name was brought up "in at least one conversation" with a Western Conference team.
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Some NBA Execs 'Would Not Touch' Nets PG If Shopped by BK
In what will come as little surprise, the trade market for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving hasn't improved following the start of the 2022-23 NBA season and Irving's recent posts on social media promoting an antisemitic film. Newsday's Steve Popper spoke with a "few" team executives from around the league...
Watch: Nuggets' Jamal Murray completes blind, one-handed, reverse dunk
Jamal Murray completed one of the most impressive dunks of the young NBA season when he took flight for a blind, one-handed, reverse slam in a Denver Nuggets win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBA Twitter Blasts Nets for Continued Struggles vs. Bulls After Steve Nash Firing
The Brooklyn Nets fired Steve Nash on Tuesday, but the move made little difference in how the team played on the court. Brooklyn, which named Jacque Vaughn its interim head coach, fell to the Chicago Bulls 108-99 at Barclays Center in a game where Kevin Durant finished with 32 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks. Royce O'Neale also had a solid performance, finishing with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal.
It's Time for the New York Knicks to Fire Tom Thibodeau
There is no need to mince words following the New York Knicks' no-good, very-bad, sorry-excuse-for-a-basketball-game loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. It's time to fire Tom Thibodeau. This is not presented lightly. Jokes are jokes, and who doesn't love a snarky-ass meme? But I genuinely don't like campaigning...
1 Problem Every 2022-23 NBA Team Didn't See Coming
Every NBA team carried a clear plan of attack into the 2022-23 season. Even though the campaign is less than a month old, most of those strategies have already been tweaked and a few might be on the verge of being scrapped outright. Part of getting through the 82-game marathon...
Woj: 76ers' James Harden to Miss a Month with Foot Injury Diagnosed as Tendon Strain
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is set to miss a month with a right foot tendon strain, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Harden appeared to suffer the injury in Wednesday's loss to the Washington Wizards. The 76ers acquired Harden and Paul Millsap from the Brooklyn Nets at the 2021-22 season...
Heat's Tyler Herro Traveled on Game-Winning 3-Point Shot vs. Kings, NBA Says
The NBA's Last Two Minute Report for Wednesday's Sacramento Kings at Miami Heat game revealed that Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro should have been called for traveling prior to his game-winning three-pointer to cap a 110-107 victory. "Herro (MIA) ends his dribble by gathering in the air and landing on...
Luka Dončić, Ja Morant Headline 1st NBA 2K23 Ratings Update for 2022-23 Season
The first ratings update for NBA 2K23 dropped Thursday, and a few star players are getting some love. Luka Dončić—averaging 36.1 points per game this season, tops in the NBA—is getting a plus-one boost in his rating, bringing him to a 96 overall. Ja Morant, meanwhile,...
Myles Turner Rumors: Lakers Trade Target Seeking $20M Per Year on Next Contract
Wherever Myles Turner ends up playing at the end of this season, signing him to a long-term contract is expected to cost a team a lot of money. Per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, there is a belief around the NBA that Turner is seeking at least $20 million per season on his next contract.
Report: Nets Never Made 'Substantial Contact' with Quin Snyder After Steve Nash Exit
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly didn't make much of an attempt to gauge former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder's interest in the team's head coaching job after firing Steve Nash this week. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, there was "no substantial contact" between the Nets and Snyder in...
NBA Twitter Raves About Jimmy Butler, Heat's Comeback Win vs. Warriors
The Miami Heat started the season 2-5, capped by a loss to the previously winless Sacramento Kings. After that game, Heat star Jimmy Butler made a bold statement. The playoffs are months away, but the Heat may have turned their season around immediately after that comment with a 116-109 comeback win over the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.
Nets' Kevin Durant on Turnovers: 'Every Night I'm Guarded' by 5 Guys; Get Used to TOs
Kevin Durant had six turnovers in Tuesday's 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center, and he had a pretty simple explanation as to why he had so many giveaways. "Every night I’m guarded by five players, so I’m going to turn the ball over," Durant told reporters after the loss. "I’m trying to be aggressive and trying to create stuff. The whole team is going to guard me throughout the whole season, so get used to my turnovers.”
Hillary Cauthen Sues Josh Primo, Spurs; Says Primo Exposed Himself to Her 9 Times
Former San Antonio Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen will file a criminal complaint accusing Joshua Primo of exposing himself to her nine times beginning in December 2021, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. Cauthen has also filed a lawsuit against both Primo and the Spurs. According to the lawsuit,...
Steph Curry Says 'There's Frustration' with Warriors' Struggles; 'There's a Standard'
In Stephen Curry's eyes, the Golden State Warriors are not living up to their elevated standard. "There is frustration because we have a standard," he told reporters following Tuesday's 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat. "That's good because we've had championship banners to show for it, but that uneasiness puts you in a position where you have to figure it out. ... I hope everybody is frustrated with the results, but the process is pretty solid."
Warriors Rumors: Klay Thompson, GS Have Not Had 'Substantive' New Contract Talks
The Golden State Warriors "did not hold substantive discussions" with Klay Thompson about a new contract this offseason, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN. The guard is signed through the 2023-24 season with $43.2 million owed next year. Though the Warriors can agree to a new deal with Thompson next...
Nets' Kyrie Irving Apologizes to Jewish Community After Promoting Antisemitic Film
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving issued an apology to the Jewish community Thursday night after promoting an antisemitic film—Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America—on social media last week. Irving said in a statement on Instagram:. "While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary that contained...
Heat Rumors: Victor Oladipo Not 'Anywhere Close' to Return from Knee Injury
As the Miami Heat looks for an offensive spark amid a slow start, it doesn't sound like Victor Oladipo is very close to making his season debut. On the latest episode of The Hoop Collective podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of HeatNation.com), ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Oladipo is not "anywhere close" to playing in games.
Adam Silver Says Kyrie Irving Made a 'Reckless Decision' Promoting Antisemitic Film
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed he plans to meet with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving to discuss Irving's decision to share a link to an antisemitic film on social media. "Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material," Silver...
