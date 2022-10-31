ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Bleacher Report

Nets Rumors: Ben Simmons' Name Has Come Up in 'at Least 1' Trade Conversation

As the Brooklyn Nets scramble to turn their season around amid a 2-6 start, the team has already had a trade conversation with another team about Ben Simmons. Per SNY's Ian Begley (starts at 3:12 mark), the Nets having "cursory" trade talks in an attempt to find more shooting and Simmons' name was brought up "in at least one conversation" with a Western Conference team.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

NBA Twitter Blasts Nets for Continued Struggles vs. Bulls After Steve Nash Firing

The Brooklyn Nets fired Steve Nash on Tuesday, but the move made little difference in how the team played on the court. Brooklyn, which named Jacque Vaughn its interim head coach, fell to the Chicago Bulls 108-99 at Barclays Center in a game where Kevin Durant finished with 32 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks. Royce O'Neale also had a solid performance, finishing with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

It's Time for the New York Knicks to Fire Tom Thibodeau

There is no need to mince words following the New York Knicks' no-good, very-bad, sorry-excuse-for-a-basketball-game loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. It's time to fire Tom Thibodeau. This is not presented lightly. Jokes are jokes, and who doesn't love a snarky-ass meme? But I genuinely don't like campaigning...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

1 Problem Every 2022-23 NBA Team Didn't See Coming

Every NBA team carried a clear plan of attack into the 2022-23 season. Even though the campaign is less than a month old, most of those strategies have already been tweaked and a few might be on the verge of being scrapped outright. Part of getting through the 82-game marathon...
Bleacher Report

Luka Dončić, Ja Morant Headline 1st NBA 2K23 Ratings Update for 2022-23 Season

The first ratings update for NBA 2K23 dropped Thursday, and a few star players are getting some love. Luka Dončić—averaging 36.1 points per game this season, tops in the NBA—is getting a plus-one boost in his rating, bringing him to a 96 overall. Ja Morant, meanwhile,...
Bleacher Report

Myles Turner Rumors: Lakers Trade Target Seeking $20M Per Year on Next Contract

Wherever Myles Turner ends up playing at the end of this season, signing him to a long-term contract is expected to cost a team a lot of money. Per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, there is a belief around the NBA that Turner is seeking at least $20 million per season on his next contract.
Bleacher Report

Report: Nets Never Made 'Substantial Contact' with Quin Snyder After Steve Nash Exit

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly didn't make much of an attempt to gauge former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder's interest in the team's head coaching job after firing Steve Nash this week. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, there was "no substantial contact" between the Nets and Snyder in...
Bleacher Report

NBA Twitter Raves About Jimmy Butler, Heat's Comeback Win vs. Warriors

The Miami Heat started the season 2-5, capped by a loss to the previously winless Sacramento Kings. After that game, Heat star Jimmy Butler made a bold statement. The playoffs are months away, but the Heat may have turned their season around immediately after that comment with a 116-109 comeback win over the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Nets' Kevin Durant on Turnovers: 'Every Night I'm Guarded' by 5 Guys; Get Used to TOs

Kevin Durant had six turnovers in Tuesday's 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center, and he had a pretty simple explanation as to why he had so many giveaways. "Every night I’m guarded by five players, so I’m going to turn the ball over," Durant told reporters after the loss. "I’m trying to be aggressive and trying to create stuff. The whole team is going to guard me throughout the whole season, so get used to my turnovers.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Steph Curry Says 'There's Frustration' with Warriors' Struggles; 'There's a Standard'

In Stephen Curry's eyes, the Golden State Warriors are not living up to their elevated standard. "There is frustration because we have a standard," he told reporters following Tuesday's 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat. "That's good because we've had championship banners to show for it, but that uneasiness puts you in a position where you have to figure it out. ... I hope everybody is frustrated with the results, but the process is pretty solid."
STANDARD, CA
Bleacher Report

Heat Rumors: Victor Oladipo Not 'Anywhere Close' to Return from Knee Injury

As the Miami Heat looks for an offensive spark amid a slow start, it doesn't sound like Victor Oladipo is very close to making his season debut. On the latest episode of The Hoop Collective podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of HeatNation.com), ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Oladipo is not "anywhere close" to playing in games.
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Adam Silver Says Kyrie Irving Made a 'Reckless Decision' Promoting Antisemitic Film

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed he plans to meet with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving to discuss Irving's decision to share a link to an antisemitic film on social media. "Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material," Silver...

