Phoenix, AZ

Woman arrested, accused of raising money claiming daughter had brain cancer

By Clayton Klapper
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
A Phoenix woman has been arrested, accused of setting up a Gofundme that claimed her daughter was battling brain cancer.

According to court documents, Monique Coria created a Gofundme account online that said her daughter was battling brain cancer and that the family was struggling financially.

Phoenix Children’s notified police of the account after they witnessed Coria filming videos for social media from the hospital. The videos included Coria talking about the daughter’s alleged battle with cancer and asking for donations. Coria also allegedly promoted money transfer apps asking for donations.

Phoenix Children’s said Coria would bring the child in asking for treatments that were not medically necessary, in order to film the videos. The hospital said the daughter has never had or been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Coria told police that they had raised at least $11,000 and spent portions of it on bills while taking other money out in cash to save.

Coria faces one charge of fraudulent schemes and artifices, a class 2 felony.

The mother admitted that the child's father had no involvement and had no idea of the scam.

ABC15 spoke with Chris Sullivan, he says Monique reached out to him through his Instagram page, Fight Like Our Kids. Sullivan's daughter lost her battle to brain cancer and advocated for other families in similar situations.

"She preyed on a group of individuals of people who don't want you to feel alone, don't want you to go through this alone," says Sullivan.

Sullivan shared screenshots he received from Monique reading: "Natalia's tumor grew. We found out today. We need so much support right now."

"My guess, from the people that I've talked to who I know have donated, it's probably more in the range of 30 to 40,000 dollars over the course of a few months," says Sullivan

Others say Monique constantly posted photos of a food business she had apparently started, claiming the money would go toward her daughter.

"It was a one-time payment I sent her through Venmo... just like, it was hurting my heart," says Katherine Penna, fell victim.

Katherine Penna says Monique even asked her about specific medications since she knew she worked for a pharmacy.

"I spent my time the next day researching where this medication was at, if it was in stock anywhere for her, what the cost would be, sending her coupons," says Penna.

One way to make sure your money is going to the right cause is by donating to the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children .

ACFC provides free programs to Arizona families who have a child with cancer. All of the families they serve are verified for residency and diagnosis through a local hospital.

Menagerie Tribe
3d ago

Only hope child never gets cancer; we all know where the money will go. So desperate to wish harm to a child. KARMA!

dawn penson
3d ago

CPS needs to turn the child to family members for guardianship. How dare the parents use a child like that

ABC15 Arizona

