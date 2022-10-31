ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Jokes About President Biden’s Impact on Mid-Terms: “I Think It’s an In-Kind Contribution to My Campaign”

On November 2, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox News alongside Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin discussing their respective campaigns. During that interview, DeSantis addressed the impact of President Biden campaigning in Florida on behalf of Democrat Charlie Crist. His remarks were far from complimentary, implying that through his campaign efforts, President Biden was actually benefitting Ron DeSantis and the Republican party.
FLORIDA STATE
The Gainesville Sun

Callers comment on GRU rates, a substitute teacher shortage and more in the last Sound Off

This will be the last edition of Sound Off. Thanks to callers for all the comments they have provided.  • GRU just came to my house to turn my electricity off because I had only paid $300 on a bill that was $500. I’ve lived in Gainesville almost 50 years, and this is double what I’ve ever paid before. So, needless to say, I paid it, but $500 is half of my total monthly income from Social...
GAINESVILLE, FL

