CHICAGO (WBBM) — Fourteen people – including three children – were shot during a mass shooting Monday night on the city’s West Side. The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. at California Avenue and Polk Street in Lawndale, Police Supt. David Brown said. Fourteen people were shot, and were in various conditions ranging from non-life-threatening to critical.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO