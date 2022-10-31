Read full article on original website
North Coast Journal
EPD Asks Drivers to Avoid Broadway Due to Fatal Crash Investigation
The Eureka Police Department is asking the public to avoid Broadway until further notice due to a fatal crash on the 2800 block that is currently under investigation. According to a Facebook post, northbound traffic is being rerouted via Harris Street and southbound traffic is extremely backed up. EPD said...
kiem-tv.com
Manila RV Park Residents Unexpectedly Evicted
MANILA, Calif. (KIEM) – Residents of an unlicensed and unpermitted RV park in Manila were served an eviction notice by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office this Wednesday. The tenants claim they were not notified of the eviction by their landlord, some finding out just days before it was to happen.
krcrtv.com
Man arrested during search on fentanyl, weapon possession
EUREKA, Calif. — A man was detained by Humboldt County Drug Task Force agents in Eureka. According to HCDTF, 44-years-old Thomas Grzymski was taken into custody during a probation search of Grzymski and his vehicle on the 800 block of 4th Street. Grzymski was reportedly on two separate felony...
kymkemp.com
Rollover Accident at 6th & I Streets in Eureka; Medical Personnel On Scene
Medical personnel are responding to a two-vehicle traffic collision in Eureka at 6th and I Street. Just before 3 p.m. on November 3, scanner traffic stated that a collision had occurred between a black Nissan Altima and a white Toyota Highlander. One of the vehicles was reporter to have rolled over but further investigation revealed that the vehicle was now back on its wheels.
krcrtv.com
Fatal crash on Broadway closes a portion of the road
EUREKA, Calif. — One person is dead after two cars collided on Broadway Street in Eureka on Thursday afternoon. Two cars collided in the northbound lane of the road in front of the Applebee's restaurant. Surveillance video obtained by North Coast News shows a grey-colored sedan traveling southbound veer...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Convicted Felon Arrested on Fourth Street With Fentanyl, Digital Scale, Assault Rifle Weapon, Drug Task Force Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force:. On November 1st, 2022, Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) Agents detained Thomas “TJ” Grzymski (44 old from Eureka) in the 800 Block of 4th St. in Eureka. It was confirmed that Grzymski was on two separate felony probations with a search clause, for possession of narcotics for the purpose of sales and felony reckless evading of a police officer.
kymkemp.com
About 30 Residents Facing an Unexpected Eviction in Manila Given a Brief Reprieve
The bank that has foreclosed on a property housing about 30 tenants in an unpermitted mobile home park between Arcata and Eureka has given the residents at least five additional days and possibly more to find places to move their homes. But at 6 a.m. yesterday morning, the clutch of...
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta, Eastern Trinity County burn permit suspension lifted
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The burn permit suspension in Shasta and Eastern Trinity counties will be lifted Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit Chief Sean O’Hara will lift the burn permit suspension at 8 a.m. Monday. People who have current and valid agriculture...
kymkemp.com
[Update: Photos May be Upsetting to Some Readers] Major Injury Traffic Accident with Extrication on Broadway
A major injury collision has occurred on Broadway near Applebee’s Restuarant in Eureka around 1 p.m. on November 3rd. Scanner traffic indicates extrication is needed for the major injury accident with one patient critical. Emergency personnel on scene are requesting the number 1 and 2 lanes of northbound traffic...
kymkemp.com
Skeletal Remains Found Saturday Confirmed to be Missing Fortuna Man
The skeletal remains found in a wooded area northeast of Rohner Park in Fortuna were confirmed to belong to 48-year-old Lewis William Leckliter of Fortuna. Lewis was last seen in Fortuna on August 3, 2022. A juvenile female hiker discovered skeletal remains on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Emergency personnel were...
kymkemp.com
Massive Slide in Trinity County Crushes Excavator
Early this morning, a rock face crumpled and tons of large boulders collapsed onto an excavator that had been removing loose rock from the area and closed Canyon Creek Road north of Junction City off Hwy 299 in Trinity County. According to Panos Kokkas, Trinity County’s new Director of Transportation,...
North Coast Journal
Trouble on the Line: The Reality Part 2
"We know now that the railroad should have gone east to Red Bluff." Last week, we looked at the 1907 decision to route Eureka's railroad connection with the outside world down the Middle Fork of the Eel River. It was problematic from the start. For many years, Northwestern Pacific Railroad repair crews were out every day during winter months. Quoting railroad researcher Josh Buck (now director of the Clarke Museum), "floods of biblical proportions, one of which caused over 30 miles of track to be swept away in a matter of days, proved to be tremendously detrimental to the railroad." Further north under the Scotia Bluffs (another dubious choice of route, deserving a column of its own), three railwaymen lost their lives in January of 1953 when a massive landslide swept the 80-ton locomotive in which they were riding into the Eel River. You can see a monument honoring them in Fortuna.
kiem-tv.com
Interview with Jeffrey Scott Sterling
EUREKA, calif. (KIEM) – John Kennedy O’Connor is joined live in the studio by Jeffrey Scott Sterling. A candidate for the Arcata City Council election.
kymkemp.com
Skeletal Remains Found Near Rohner Park in Fortuna
Emergency dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call reporting remains had been found near Rohner Park in Fortuna around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. Today we were able to confirm with Sergeant Mowry of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office that emergency dispatchers received a report of remains found near a trail is the area of Rohner Park. Sergeant Mowry said he believes a female juvenile hiker located the remains.
krcrtv.com
Providence hires new chief nursing officer for Eureka and Fortuna hospitals
EUREKA, Calif. — Providence in Humboldt County has announced the hiring of Naydu Lucas as the new chief nursing officer for St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna. Read the full press release below:. After a nationwide search, Providence in Humboldt County is pleased to...
kiem-tv.com
Interview with Raelina Krikston
EUREKA, calif. (KIEM) – John Kennedy O’Connor is joined live in the studio by Raelina Krikston. A candidate for the Arcata City Council election.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County Board of Supervisors to address mistreatment allegation report
EUREKA, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors is set to address a recent investigation report into Humboldt County Supervisor Michelle Bushnell's behavior. This stems from a December 2021 meeting in which Bushnell allegedly mistreated a county planning department staff member. The report from Humboldt County's...
kymkemp.com
Kiya the Golden Retriever Joined in the Halloween Festivities at St. Joseph Hospital
Press release from Providence St. Joseph Hospital:. Providence St. Joseph Hospital “service dog” Kiya got in on the action today and dressed up as a nurse while she made her rounds visiting employees and patients in Eureka. Kiya, a seven year old Golden Retriever, is part of the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Cindy Sue Manos, 1956-2022
Cindy Sue Manos, 65, of Eureka, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2022 in the presence of her family. Cindy was born on December 10, 1956, to Glen and Wanell Wasson in Fort Bragg. Soon after Cindy was born, the family moved to Crannell and shortly after McKinleyville. After graduating from McKinleyville High in 1975, Cindy went to work at Simpson Timber Company in Arcata. Following her time at Simpson, Cindy enlisted in the Marine Corps, where she was stationed in Japan.
kymkemp.com
A Rising Tide: The Impact of Redheaded Blackbelt on Solving the North Coast’s Rural News Desert
A review of historical newspaper archives from across Mendocino, Humboldt, and Trinity County is a crash course in the rise and fall of the American small-town newspaper. At points, every logging and fishing outpost had a daily broadsheet, some full-fledged newspapers. The community used these writings to reflect on themselves, their neighbors, and the future.
