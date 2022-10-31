Read full article on original website
CNBC
SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy, the world's most powerful rocket, on Space Force mission
Elon Musk's SpaceX on Tuesday launched the first Falcon Heavy mission in over three years. SpaceX's rocket is carrying the classified USSF-44 mission for the U.S. Space Force, which is also the first operational national security mission for Falcon Heavy. SpaceX continues to launch its Falcon series of rockets at...
China launches mysterious Shiyan-20C satellite to orbit (video)
The classified Shiyan-20C satellite lifted off on Friday (Oct. 28), riding a Long March 2D rocket into the sky from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China.
AOL Corp
Elon Musk's SpaceX expects first Starship launch to orbit this year, NASA says
WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - SpaceX is targeting early December to launch its giant Starship rocket system into orbit for the first time, a pivotal demonstration flight as it aims to fly NASA astronauts to the moon in the next few years, a U.S. official said on Monday. Billionaire Elon...
TechCrunch
SpaceX successfully launches Falcon Heavy for the fourth time ever
The payload for today’s launch includes two U.S. Space Force satellites, including one used for “various prototype missions” in geosynchronous orbit, and another whose nature and purpose is classified for national defence purposes. While SpaceX uses Falcon Heavy a lot less frequently than its Falcon 9 rocket...
Gizmodo
NASA to Attempt Crewed Moon Landing During Fourth Artemis Mission
Artemis 4 may not happen for another five years, but this mission promises to be a good one. In addition to launching a modified SLS rocket and delivering two space station components to lunar orbit, NASA will also attempt to land a crew on the Moon for the second time this decade—a feat the space agency had previously said was not practicable.
A-10 Warthogs Are Operating From A Tent Village In Palau
USAFA-10Cs in Palau reflect a push to confront threats to bases from China and how the Warthog community wants to be part of the solution.
SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch today will create double sonic booms
The launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday morning (Nov. 1) will be a feast for the senses.
TechCrunch
Watch SpaceX launch a Falcon Heavy for the first time in three years
The launch is scheduled for no earlier than 9:44 AM EST on November 1. For the mission, SpaceX will attempt to directly inject two U.S. Space Force spacecraft to geosynchronous orbit. The payload includes TETRA-1, a microsatellite developed by Boeing subsidiary Millennium Space Systems, which the company describes as a spacecraft created for “various prototype missions” in an around GEO. The other spacecraft is classified.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: China completes its own space station; see it here
China successfully launched and docked the final module of its Tiangong Space Station on Monday. The space station’s completion comes as China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as the dominant global power and as some U.S. officials believe China has already surpassed the U.S. in some aspects of space technology.
natureworldnews.com
James Webb Captured a Magnificent New Photo of Pillars of Creation
Compared to the initial photograph of the cosmic object taken by the Hubble Space Telescope in 1995, the new image emphasizes the massive clouds that make up the namesake pillars. Around 7,000 light years from Earth, in the Eagle Nebula, there are elephant trunk-like objects called the Pillars of Creation,...
petapixel.com
Photographers Capture a SpaceX Rocket Landing for the First Time
SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy rocket yesterday and for the first time invited photographers to capture its side boosters landing back on Earth. Trevor Mahlmann was one of the lucky photographers to set up a remote camera to capture the rockets landing after they helped a payload to orbit. “When...
Watch NASA roll Artemis 1 moon rocket to launch pad today
NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket will head back to the launch pad once again early Friday morning (Nov. 4), and you can watch the slow-moving action live.
China’s ‘Palace in the sky’ space station complete after successful launch
The third and final module of China's Tiangong Space Station launched and successfully arrived after a 13-hour flight Monday. This completes a project 30 years in the making.
China will once again allow an out-of-control rocket to fall out of the sky
China launched the final module of its Tiangong space station this week, on October 31. While the country's space administration deserves plaudits for making China the only country to currently operate its orbital station, global attention has quickly turned — once again — to the rocket core stage it left in orbit to make an uncontrolled, potentially dangerous reentry into Earth's atmosphere.
SpaceNews.com
Spire selected to design satellite for DARPA experiment in very low orbit
WASHINGTON — The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency selected Spire Global to design a small satellite for an experiment to study high-frequency radio signals in the upper layers of the atmosphere, the company announced Nov. 1. The value of the contract was not disclosed. Spire will design a cubesat...
SpaceX now targeting December for 1st Starship orbital launch: report
NASA says that SpaceX plans to resume its Starship test-flight program in December with an orbital try. But that's not confirmed yet.
SpaceNews.com
Exotrail signs launch agreement with Isar Aerospace
WASHINGTON — Exotrail, a French company developing orbital transfer vehicles, has signed a contract with German launch vehicle developer Isar Aerospace for multiple launches over the next several years. The companies announced Nov. 3 they signed a launch services agreement to launch Exotrail’s spacevan vehicle on Isar’s Spectrum rocket...
SpaceNews.com
NRO to sign deals with commercial providers of hyperspectral imaging
RESTON, Va. — The National Reconnaissance Office plans to continue to sign agreements with commercial satellite imaging operators. The next round of contracts will be for hyperspectral satellite data, Jeremy Banik, deputy director of the NRO Commercial Systems Program Office, said Nov. 3. “I’m excited to say we’re finishing...
scitechdaily.com
The End Is Nigh: NASA Prepares To Say “Farewell” to History-Making Mars InSight Lander
A closer look at what goes into wrapping up the mission as the InSight spacecraft’s power supply continues to dwindle. The end is nigh for NASA’s Mars InSight lander. The day is fast approaching when the spacecraft will fall silent, ending its history-making mission to reveal secrets of the Red Planet’s interior. Since the spacecraft’s power generation continues to decline as windblown dust on its solar panels thickens, the engineering team has already taken steps to continue as long as possible with what power remains. Despite these efforts, it won’t be long now, as the end is expected to come in the next few weeks.
