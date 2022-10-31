ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TechCrunch

SpaceX successfully launches Falcon Heavy for the fourth time ever

The payload for today’s launch includes two U.S. Space Force satellites, including one used for “various prototype missions” in geosynchronous orbit, and another whose nature and purpose is classified for national defence purposes. While SpaceX uses Falcon Heavy a lot less frequently than its Falcon 9 rocket...
Gizmodo

NASA to Attempt Crewed Moon Landing During Fourth Artemis Mission

Artemis 4 may not happen for another five years, but this mission promises to be a good one. In addition to launching a modified SLS rocket and delivering two space station components to lunar orbit, NASA will also attempt to land a crew on the Moon for the second time this decade—a feat the space agency had previously said was not practicable.
TechCrunch

Watch SpaceX launch a Falcon Heavy for the first time in three years

The launch is scheduled for no earlier than 9:44 AM EST on November 1. For the mission, SpaceX will attempt to directly inject two U.S. Space Force spacecraft to geosynchronous orbit. The payload includes TETRA-1, a microsatellite developed by Boeing subsidiary Millennium Space Systems, which the company describes as a spacecraft created for “various prototype missions” in an around GEO. The other spacecraft is classified.
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: China completes its own space station; see it here

China successfully launched and docked the final module of its Tiangong Space Station on Monday. The space station’s completion comes as China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as the dominant global power and as some U.S. officials believe China has already surpassed the U.S. in some aspects of space technology.
natureworldnews.com

James Webb Captured a Magnificent New Photo of Pillars of Creation

Compared to the initial photograph of the cosmic object taken by the Hubble Space Telescope in 1995, the new image emphasizes the massive clouds that make up the namesake pillars. Around 7,000 light years from Earth, in the Eagle Nebula, there are elephant trunk-like objects called the Pillars of Creation,...
petapixel.com

Photographers Capture a SpaceX Rocket Landing for the First Time

SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy rocket yesterday and for the first time invited photographers to capture its side boosters landing back on Earth. Trevor Mahlmann was one of the lucky photographers to set up a remote camera to capture the rockets landing after they helped a payload to orbit. “When...
Interesting Engineering

China will once again allow an out-of-control rocket to fall out of the sky

China launched the final module of its Tiangong space station this week, on October 31. While the country's space administration deserves plaudits for making China the only country to currently operate its orbital station, global attention has quickly turned — once again — to the rocket core stage it left in orbit to make an uncontrolled, potentially dangerous reentry into Earth's atmosphere.
SpaceNews.com

Exotrail signs launch agreement with Isar Aerospace

WASHINGTON — Exotrail, a French company developing orbital transfer vehicles, has signed a contract with German launch vehicle developer Isar Aerospace for multiple launches over the next several years. The companies announced Nov. 3 they signed a launch services agreement to launch Exotrail’s spacevan vehicle on Isar’s Spectrum rocket...
SpaceNews.com

NRO to sign deals with commercial providers of hyperspectral imaging

RESTON, Va. — The National Reconnaissance Office plans to continue to sign agreements with commercial satellite imaging operators. The next round of contracts will be for hyperspectral satellite data, Jeremy Banik, deputy director of the NRO Commercial Systems Program Office, said Nov. 3. “I’m excited to say we’re finishing...
scitechdaily.com

The End Is Nigh: NASA Prepares To Say “Farewell” to History-Making Mars InSight Lander

A closer look at what goes into wrapping up the mission as the InSight spacecraft’s power supply continues to dwindle. The end is nigh for NASA’s Mars InSight lander. The day is fast approaching when the spacecraft will fall silent, ending its history-making mission to reveal secrets of the Red Planet’s interior. Since the spacecraft’s power generation continues to decline as windblown dust on its solar panels thickens, the engineering team has already taken steps to continue as long as possible with what power remains. Despite these efforts, it won’t be long now, as the end is expected to come in the next few weeks.
