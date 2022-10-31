Read full article on original website
sanbenito.com
Board urges voters to reject ballot measure
The San Benito County Board of Supervisors last week approved a resolution stating its opposition to local ballot Measure Q, and some have wondered if the action comes too close to violating state laws against using public resources to promote an election campaign. The resolution approved Oct. 25 on a...
sanbenito.com
Letter: Measure Q would rob the county of revenue
I am writing today to provide my perspective on Measure Q. Measure Q would remove almost all the commercial nodes from the county’s General Plan and force any projects which seek to rezone agricultural land for other uses to be subject to a countywide vote after they have gone through the normal planning approval process and spent potentially millions of dollars on architectural and engineering plans, planning fees, consultant fees to prepare an environmental impact report, and, under Measure Q, the election costs. If the project is voted down for any reason, the money that was spent will all go down the drain as a complete loss.
sanbenito.com
Letter: Sam Farr, we are so disappointed in you
Sam, without staff you are no longer able to keep facts straight, and whoever wrote the endorsement of Measure Q for you did you a great disservice. (Replying to “Opinion: Control the future of your county” from the Oct. 21 Free Lance.) First off, you—as a former Supervisor...
KSBW.com
2 ballot measures may determine fate of Hollister's biker rally
HOLLISTER, Calif. — For decades, the Hollister Independence Rally has drawn tens of thousands of bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts to San Benito Street on Fourth of July weekend. But come Election Day, the popular event may be permanently canceled. "If it's a no vote, there will not be a...
montereycountyweekly.com
Pending the outcome of a ballot initiative, and a future hotel, Sand City might be in the catbird seat.
Development of any kind on the Monterey Peninsula has become exceedingly rare, as getting a project over the finish line often involves several permitting hurdles and, quite often, the lack of a legal water supply. Sand City, at least on the water side, is a local outlier – it owns...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Investigation Sustains Allegation That Supervisor Bushnell Mistreated County Staff Member
PREVIOUSLY: County Planner Accuses Supervisor Michelle Bushnell of Misconduct in a Cannabis Meeting, Prompting Board to Revisit Its Code of Conduct. An outside investigation has sustained an allegation against Supervisor Michelle Bushnell, finding that she violated the county’s code of conduct by mistreating a staff member during a meeting in the Planning Department late last year.
sanbenito.com
Letter to the editor: Mayoral candidate has promising ideas
I love Hollister. I have always loved my hometown. I have been blessed to live where I was born. There are so many awesome folks living here. Whether you’re new or old to the community, we all call this home. I have been volunteering lately for mayoral candidate Mia...
sanbenito.com
San Benito County steps up water-saving efforts
After a slow start to conserving water in our community, residents started stepping up their efforts in late August. We need more of this effort, but it’s very encouraging news to see our community respond. The following data, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, was provided by Sunnyslope County...
sanbenito.com
Letter: Don’t let developers decide on growth
As a supporter of “Yes on Measure Q,” I get upset when I read the unsupported claims that the opponents of measure Q are using to promote their cause. This raises the question, what is their cause and why are they willing to go to such extremes of truth bending in their attempt to shut down measure Q? I suppose it comes as no surprise that they really don’t have a “message.” They are simply concerned that the passage of measure Q will make it more challenging for developers to turn our county into something more akin to Silicon Valley.
Pajaro Valley Health Care District voters to decide who will lead hospital out of financial uncertainty, build relationships
Three candidates are vying for two seats on the board of trustees for the newly formed Pajaro Valley Health Care District — the district that now owns and operates the Watsonville Community Hospital. The board is made up of five members; the three other seats will have elections in two years.
sanbenito.com
Community Foundation for San Benito County awards grants
The Community Foundation for San Benito County (CFFSBC) has funded 42 local nonprofits, including Junior Achievement of Northern California (JA), through their 2022 Program Project Grant Cycle, according to a press release. Aided by the $6,668 grant, Junior Achievement’s 2022-23 San Benito County Youth Economic Empowerment program will provide 300...
pajaronian.com
Leaving his stamp: Local post office worker retires after 34 years
After 34 years at the U.S. Post Office in Watsonville, Jimmie Nartates wrapped up his career as a window clerk Monday beneath a large gold banner, “Happy Retirement.”. With signs posted about his work station by fellow workers, such as “Welcome to 7-day weekends,” and “No Work Zone,” Nartates maintained his signature warm, soft-spoken stance through his final day, dealing with the standard flurry of customers, taking in packages and letters and selling stamps.
Gilroy Dispatch
Hospital staff show appreciation for South County public safety personnel
Public safety agencies throughout South County were treated with goodie baskets Oct. 28 as a way to thank them for their work. For the seventh year, groups of staffers from St. Louise Regional Hospital visited 15 law enforcement, fire and EMS facilities from Morgan Hill to Gilroy to deliver fruit and snacks on National First Responders Day.
Monterey County Government Center evacuated after bomb threat
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is on-site at the Monterey County Government Center after a bomb threat was reported, according to Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo. The building was evacuated, and deputies are working to assess the threat. They will be using bomb-sniffing dogs to check the building. The search of the The post Monterey County Government Center evacuated after bomb threat appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
National Weather Service puts out frost advisory for the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — The National Weather Service has put out a frost advisory for areas of the Central Coast. The advisory is listed for all of San Benito County and most of Monterey County, including the Salinas Valley, the Big Sur mountains and Carmel Valley. Temperatures as low as...
pajaronian.com
Cabrillo leaders to decide on renaming college
APTOS—On Nov. 14, the Cabrillo College Governing Board will meet to answer a question that has been vexing Santa Cruz County for two years: should the name of its community college be changed?. The effort to possibly change Cabrillo College’s name began in 2020, as the Black Lives Matter...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Soledad gang members with guns arrested in Greenfield
GREENFIELD — Greenfield Police Department has arrested four gang members from Soledad for weapons-related charges. On Oct. 30 at about 11 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Tom Rodgers Circle for traffic violations. The driver — David Madrigal, 22, of Soledad — had...
KSBW.com
Greenfield police and DA at odds over Greenfield shooting
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Despite what the Greenfield Police Department says is clear video evidence, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office declined to pursue criminal charges against the suspected murderer. On Saturday, Jaime Cerna and Ramiro Silva-Marin, members of rival gangs, were parked next to one another outside the Higher...
visitgilroy.com
Old St. Mary Cemetery in Gilroy: Secrets of the Grave and a Window into the Past
The Old St. Mary Cemetery in Gilroy is a hidden cemetery with a wealth of history and mystery that not even most locals know about. This is the perfect spot for history buffs or “tombstone tourists” (also called taphophiles—those who have a passion for visiting cemeteries) to visit Gilroy’s people of the past.
KSBW.com
'Food insecurity is real': Mobile food pantry feeds San Benito County residents in need
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Community Food Bank of San Benito County rolled out its mobile food pantry in April 2021 with the goal of reaching more people. The food bank has seen a steady increase in demand since it launched. “This time last year, at the mobile pantry sites,...
