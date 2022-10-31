Read full article on original website
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Watsonville hosting inaugural Day of the Dead Celebration
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): The City of Watsonville will be having their inaugural Day of the Dead celebration on Tuesday night. The event will be held at Gene Hoularis and Waldo Rodriguez Youth Center on 30 Maple Ave. It will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dia De Los Muertos honors the memoires of those The post Watsonville hosting inaugural Day of the Dead Celebration appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz High School is in a shelter-in-place out of “abundance of caution”
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz High School is currently under a shelter-in-place, according to the school. They received a threat via Instagram, and police are investigating the threat. KION was not told what the threat was. Read more: Reports of active shooter at Santa Cruz High School determined to be hoax Nobody has been The post Santa Cruz High School is in a shelter-in-place out of “abundance of caution” appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Hollister schools placed on lockdown Thursday, no threat to students
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Hollister Police Department responded to a dispute between neighbors that turned into a shooting on Valley View Road, Thursday. Police says an argument led to one a suspect firing a single gunshot that struck a neighboring house, police also report that no one was hurt.
KSBW.com
Greenfield police, public works team up for homeless encampment clean up
GREENFIELD, Calif. — The Greenfield Police Department has teamed up with the public works department for a homeless encampment cleanup. GPD says that over the past several months, complaints of the Homeless encampment near the league baseball field on Walnut Avenue have included loud noises, threats towards residents and human waste concerns were brought up.
KSBW.com
Meet Skipper the whale whispering dog
MONTEREY, Calif. — Dogs might be man's best friend, but people might have some competition from the ocean. Skipper the dog was caught on camera in October greeting a pod of whales during a trip with Monterey Bay Whale Watch. Crew member Evan Brodsky caught the moment Skipper and...
With Benchlands clearing complete, Santa Cruz aims for spring park reopening
Though just over 30% of evicted Benchlands residents opted for shelter at the armory, the clearing of Santa Cruz County's largest homeless encampment is now complete, taking only seven phases instead of the anticipated nine or 10. City Homelessness Response Manager Larry Imwalle views the process as successful despite the low rate of uptake.
KSBW.com
Monterey Bay Aquarium to bring back community open house
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey Bay Aquarium announced that it is bringing back the Community Open House event next year. Anyone who lives in Monterey County, Santa Cruz County, or San Benito County will get free admission to the aquarium Jan. 21-29, 2023. In order to get in for...
pajaronian.com
Leaving his stamp: Local post office worker retires after 34 years
After 34 years at the U.S. Post Office in Watsonville, Jimmie Nartates wrapped up his career as a window clerk Monday beneath a large gold banner, “Happy Retirement.”. With signs posted about his work station by fellow workers, such as “Welcome to 7-day weekends,” and “No Work Zone,” Nartates maintained his signature warm, soft-spoken stance through his final day, dealing with the standard flurry of customers, taking in packages and letters and selling stamps.
KSBW.com
Cesar Chavez Elementary in Greenfield placed on lockdown for nearby police activity
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School in Greenfield was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning. According to Greenfield Police, the school was put on lockdown a little after 10 a.m. due to officers making an arrest of 22-year-old Miguel Zamora. He was arrested at his house located on...
Instagram video showing alleged forcible removal of kids from Santa Cruz home prompts furor
As the anger has spread rapidly through social media in Santa Cruz, county and city leaders called a news conference Thursday, saying they want to take on the issues involved in custody-driven "reunification camp" court orders that lead to sudden removal of children from their homes. At issue, the removals themselves and who is involved in them and how.
Alvarez High School lifts lockdown after active incident at the school
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON NOV. 1, 2022 AT 6:09 PM: Monterey County Sheriff's Office told KION that they have lifted the lockdown at Alvarez High School. Nobody at the school was hurt or injured. Original Story Our reporter at the scene has said that Alvarez High School is on lockdown due to an active The post Alvarez High School lifts lockdown after active incident at the school appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Peace of Mind Dog Rescue co-founder nominated for CNN Hero of the Year
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Peace of Mind Dog Rescue co-founder Carie Broecker made CNN's top 10 list of 2022 heroes. An online vote will determine if Broecker wins CNN Hero of the Year. Anyone can vote up to 10 times each day. The winner will receive an additional $100,000...
KSBW.com
10,000 people came out for Halloween in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz police say at its peak, 10,000 people were in the city for Halloween and they said due to a high police presence, there were no serious violent incidents. In comparison to 2021, the estimated crowd size was higher, while citations and arrests were...
KSBW.com
California program offers money for earthquake protection
There is a new program where people can get cash to pay for earthquake protection. The 'Brace and Bolt' program gives eligible homeowners money to pay for what is known as a 'seismic retrofit.' The idea is to lessen the potential for damage during an earthquake. Like most California homeowners,...
KSBW.com
Shooting hoax prompts Salinas schools to be put on lockdown Tuesday afternoon
SALINAS, Calif. — North Salinas High School, Rancho San Juan High School, Everett Alvarez High School and the Salinas Education Center were placed on lockdown after reports of an active shooter on campus on Tuesday at around 4 p.m. According to the Salinas Union High School District, the calls...
KMJ
Skyrocketing Lettuce Prices Impact Pet Owners And Restaurants
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Expect to pay a lot more for your dinner salad this month. Lettuce prices have skyrocketed. The price hike is impacting restaurants and pet owners. A tossed green salad keeps getting more expensive every week. The Press Box Sports Grill says a case of Romaine...
Gilroy Dispatch
Hospital staff show appreciation for South County public safety personnel
Public safety agencies throughout South County were treated with goodie baskets Oct. 28 as a way to thank them for their work. For the seventh year, groups of staffers from St. Louise Regional Hospital visited 15 law enforcement, fire and EMS facilities from Morgan Hill to Gilroy to deliver fruit and snacks on National First Responders Day.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Soledad gang members with guns arrested in Greenfield
GREENFIELD — Greenfield Police Department has arrested four gang members from Soledad for weapons-related charges. On Oct. 30 at about 11 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Tom Rodgers Circle for traffic violations. The driver — David Madrigal, 22, of Soledad — had...
KSBW.com
Crowds flock to downtown Santa Cruz for spooky Halloween celebrations
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — From witches to spooky creatures, people got creative and went all out this Halloween in downtown Santa Cruz. Every year, streets downtown are closed off to cars and open for foot traffic. Earlier in the day, families roamed around with their little ones and when...
KSBW.com
Video shows orcas and humpbacks dueling in the Monterey Bay
MONTEREY, Calif. — Video from a Monterey Bay Whale Watch tour shows orcas and humpback whales interacting in Monterey Bay. According to the videographer, Evan Brodsky, the video shows orcas and humpbacks dueling. Humpbacks normally avoid killer whales, but they can sometimes attack orcas if they interfere with their...
