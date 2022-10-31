Florida Man Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl While Armed With A Machine Gun

A Florida man has been charged as a convicted felon, with fentanyl trafficking while armed with a machine gun.

Mario Lenard Elbert, 33, Jacksonville, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a machine gun.

If convicted of the drug offense, Elbert faces a maximum term of 20 years in federal prison. If convicted of the firearms offenses, he faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 5 years, up to life, in federal prison for carrying a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and up to 15 years imprisonment for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

The indictment also requires Elbert to forfeit the firearms and ammunition traceable to the offense.

According to the indictment, on May 11, 2022, Elbert possessed fentanyl with the intent to distribute it, during which time he had a firearm and ammunition in his possession.

On September 7, 2022, Elbert was in possession of a machine gun, as a convicted felon. As a previously convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office.

