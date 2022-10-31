ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Florida Man Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl While Armed With A Machine Gun

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUkN2_0itYiKa000

A Florida man has been charged as a convicted felon, with fentanyl trafficking while armed with a machine gun.

Mario Lenard Elbert, 33, Jacksonville, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a machine gun.

If convicted of the drug offense, Elbert faces a maximum term of 20 years in federal prison. If convicted of the firearms offenses, he faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 5 years, up to life, in federal prison for carrying a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and up to 15 years imprisonment for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

The indictment also requires Elbert to forfeit the firearms and ammunition traceable to the offense.

In the news: After 48 Years FBI Identifies “Lady Of The Dunes” Murder Victim As Ruth Marie Terry

According to the indictment, on May 11, 2022, Elbert possessed fentanyl with the intent to distribute it, during which time he had a firearm and ammunition in his possession.

On September 7, 2022, Elbert was in possession of a machine gun, as a convicted felon. As a previously convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

1 hurt in Hastings shooting, suspected shooter in custody: SJCSO

HASTINGS, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting in Hastings that left one person hurt. The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Thursday on Flagler Estates Boulevard and the suspected shooter has been detained. The person who was shot was...
HASTINGS, FL
News4Jax.com

Patient, would-be robber waits in line at bank before demanding money from teller, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An attempted bank robbery was reported Thursday afternoon at the Wells Fargo on Blanding Boulevard north of Wesconnett Boulevard. According to police, at 12:38 p.m. a Hispanic man in his late 40s — who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build — went into the bank and got in line with customers. He waited his turn and then passed the teller a note demanding money, police said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: Man charged with murder in shooting death of 35-year-old woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Jacksonville man for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials said Mose Durham, 29, shot and killed a 35-year-old woman on Melson Avenue on Sept. 25 in the West Jacksonville and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
californiaexaminer.net

Trial Of Jacksonville Man Accused Of Murdering Ex-girlfriend, Wounding Sister Starts Monday

The trial of the man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and seriously wounding her sister is scheduled to begin with jury selection on Monday. Upon learning that Chad Absher had allegedly murdered Ashlee Rucker and shot her sister, Lisa, the police launched a citywide search for him. Yes, she made it. There have been thirteen postponements of the trial.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

3 people shot in Lake City, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Lake City Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened late Tuesday night. According to the Lake City Police Department, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to reports of gunfire near the intersection of NW Early Street and NW Georgia Avenue. Officers said they found three...
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man arrested for robbing Dollar General, steals Mountain Dew, pack of Oreos, $60

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that it arrested a man after he robbed a Dollar General Monday morning on New Kings Road. According to witnesses, the man entered the Dollar General around 8 a.m. with a knife and gun demanding money. The suspect made off with $60, a bottle of Mountain Dew and a pack of Oreos before fleeing on a bike.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
People

Jury Recommends Death for Fla. Man Who Killed 2 Boys with Hammer in 'Violent and Relentless Rage'

After less than an hour of deliberation, a Florida jury recommended the death penalty for Mark Wilson Jr. Content warning: This story contains disturbing descriptions of violence. It took less than an hour for a Florida jury to deliberate and recommend Mark Wilson Jr. be sentenced to death for the brutal murder of two young brothers. A judge will make the final decision on whether to accept the jury's recommendation during a December hearing. "Welcome to the 7th Circuit, where making justice a reality is our sworn and solemn...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
143K+
Followers
19K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy