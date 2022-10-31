Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
Port Arthur pollution fight shows how Texas blocks citizen protests
When pollution is at its worst in Port Arthur, brownish-gray smog covers the sky and the smell of chemicals burns the noses and throats of residents. John Beard, an environmental advocate who grew up in the town and used to work in local refineries, is one of many residents who suffer from lung and respiratory issues he blames on the town’s poor air quality.
Comments / 0