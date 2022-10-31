ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Gov. Youngkin passes ‘baton’ to Zeldin as GOP sees NY as next blue-state upset

By Zach Williams
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Seeing the parallels to his own stunning victory last year, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was in New York Monday to “pass the baton” to surging fellow Republican Lee Zeldin as polls show his campaign against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is now a toss-up.

“I’m here to pass the baton to Lee Zeldin for him to become your next governor,” a fired-up Youngkin told about 500 Zeldin supporters in Mount Pleasant nearly one year after his own epic victory in another blue-leaning state.

“You all on Nov. 8 are gonna watch something happen. It’s gonna send a shockwave around the world,” Youngkin added.

Youngkin beat former Gov. Terry McAuliffe last year with the help of trademark red vests, one of which he gave to Zeldin Monday, as well as voter backlash to an infamous remark from his Democratic rival dismissing the role of parents in crafting their children’s education.

Zeldin has campaigned heavily on crime and inflation — the two issues that voters have said over and over in polls are the most important to them — while trying to become the latest Republican to defy political gravity by getting elected, like Youngkin and former New York Gov. George Pataki, in a state where Democrats have historically dominated.

Wooing disaffected Democrats and independents will be key , Pataki said Monday while recalling his own upset victory over three-term Democratic powerhouse Gov. Mario Cuomo in 1994.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Buue4_0itYhvpk00
Republican Lee Zeldin is feeling the pressure as polls show his campaign against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is now a toss-up.
Douglas Healey for The New York Post

“With your help, with your energy, with your support from Republicans, independents Democrats, left to right, understanding we need to change this thing. We’re gonna see Nov. 8 around 10 o’clock those same commentators choking on their mics,” Pataki said at the same rally.

Polls show Zeldin within single digits of Hochul — who became governor last year following the resignation of disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo — despite registered Democrats’ outnumbering their GOP counterparts by roughly two-to-one statewide.

Both candidates reported about $6 million on hand for the final stretch of the campaign that ends Nov. 8

“We have all of the momentum in this race. We have all of the energy in this race, and we have the issues on our side,” Zeldin told reporters after the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZSwC_0itYhvpk00
“I’m here to pass the baton to Lee Zeldin for him to become your next governor,” a fired-up Glenn Youngkin said.
Douglas Healey for The New York Post

Congressional hopeful Mike Lawler — who is locked in a tight race against Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in Westchester — as well as Zeldin’s running mate Alison Esposito, AG candidate Michael Henry and Joe Pinion, who debated US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Sunday night, all spoke at the rally.

Henry hit Democratic Attorney General Letitia James for being the lone statewide incumbent to not commit to a debate ahead of the final day of voting on Nov. 8. She subsequently confirmed she is ducking any debate.

Youngkin is among the growing number of big political names weighing in on the gubernatorial race in New York, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appearing with Zeldin on Long Island this past weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0udTTk_0itYhvpk00
Polls show Zeldin within single digits of Hochul.
Douglas Healey for The New York Post

Democrats, meanwhile, have had to call in the big guns in a race they never expected to need such resources, recruiting former President Barack Obama to record a robocall for Hochul, and with President Biden making two stops upstate that helped promote her flagging campaign.

The Democratic incumbent had emphasized abortion rights, gun control and Zeldin’s votes against certifying 2020 presidential results while arguing that he would be too politically extreme to lead the Empire State, until she recently pivoted to talking crime, albeit largely tied to calling for tighter gun control laws.

Hochul, who has way out-fundraised Zeldin even resorted recently to saying she is running like the “underdog” in the race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PKiOn_0itYhvpk00
Youngkin is another well-known politician vocalizing his say on New York’s gubernatorial race.
Douglas Healey for The New York Post

“There’s just not enough guns out there, according to Lee. Four hundred million guns in this country is just not enough. He wants to arm all of our teachers and have guns in our classrooms where our children are supposed to be learning. I am angry about this,” she said at a Monday event in Manhattan.

Recent polls have highlighted how issues like crime and the economy remain top of mind for voters.

Some attendees at the Monday rally for Zeldin said they are supporting him despite having some differences with him on issues like abortion, with an independent voter named Jane telling The Post she didn’t feel Hochul was focusing enough on crime.

“I feel like Kathy Hochul is like: ‘Why is that important about crime?'” Jane said in reference to a comment Hochul made at her recent debate against Zeldin. “All she’s focusing on is abortion – and that’s not my immediate worry.”

Additional reporting by Kyle Schnitzer.

Comments / 6

Related
The Jewish Press

Latest Poll Shows Zeldin Ahead of Hochul in Gov Race

A Trafalgar Group poll published Monday shows Republican Lee Zeldin leading incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul by a margin of a little less than one point, 48.4% to 47.6%. The poll was conducted between October 27 and 31, with 1,198 respondents, and a margin of error of 2.9%. Virginia’s Republican...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

City workers, Democratic assemblyman take down Zeldin campaign signs

NEW YORK -- With less than a week to go before Election Day, there is a new controversy. In parts of the Big Apple, city workers and even a lawmaker are taking down Lee Zeldin's campaign signs.A sanitation worker removed one of Zeldin's campaign signs from a Midwood, Brooklyn street. Democratic Assemblyman Peter Abate Jr. had several Zeldin signs in his hand when a local resident confronted him. He told her the Long Island congressman was breaking the law, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday."You can quote me as saying I think it would be a disgrace for someone running for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nymag.com

The Democratic Fight That’s Hurting Hochul

To understand why sitting Governor Kathy Hochul holds a surprisingly narrow single-digit lead over GOP opponent Lee Zeldin in the race for governor in a state where a Republican hasn’t won statewide in 20 years, you have to first go back to the middle of May, when she unveiled a ten-point plan to make changes to the state’s controversial bail-reform law.
WTVR CBS 6

Spanberger, Vega in tight race for Virginia's 7th District

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) - While campaigning recently for Democrat Abigail Spanberger in northern Virginia’s competitive 7th Congressional District, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine made the case that the former CIA officer and two-term incumbent had carved out a dramatically outsized influence during her relatively short tenure. He also had a...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Maloney says Democrats will accept election outcomes

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said Sunday that his party will accept election results in the upcoming midterm elections as well as future ones. “Of course, we’ll accept the outcome of the elections. Always have, always will,” Maloney said on CBS’ “Face...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump tells Iowa rally he will ‘very, very, very probably’ run for president in 2024

Donald Trump last night told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024 – but stopped short of making a cast-iron commitment to do so.“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” he said. “Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you – very soon. Get ready.” Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was extremist Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene who goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi saying he should have...
SIOUX CITY, IA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
60K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy