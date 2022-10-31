ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC schools will get extra $12M in funding for migrant students — but protesters say aid isn’t enough

By Cayla Bamberger
New York Post
 3 days ago

New York City public schools seeing an influx of migrant students will receive an extra $12 million in funding, education officials announced Monday — minutes before a protest over the agency’s handling of the crisis.

Under the policy, schools who have at least six or more new students in temporary housing — an indicator of migrant kids in shelters — will receive $2,000 per head, the Department of Education said.

Advocates and local pols, including City Council Education Committee Chair Rita Joseph and Comptroller Brad Lander, had been set to call on the DOE to provide more resources for the asylum seekers at the protest, before the boost in funding was announced.

The demonstrators maintained the just-announced added cash doesn’t go far enough to fully support the estimated 7,200 migrant kids who’ve entered the system this school year .

“We need more treats and fewer tricks for all our students this Halloween — most certainly including those that are in families who have come here seeking asylum,” said Lander, who earlier this month called on the DOE to shell out at least another $34 million.

NYC public schools that have an influx of migrant students will receive more funding.
Kevin C. Downs

Lander also asked for more transparency from the city agency, which doesn’t publicly provide or update a number of asylum-seeking students on a weekly basis or the schools they’re enrolling in across the five boroughs.

In addition to the extra cash, the protesters want the department to make sure Spanish-speaking students are placed in schools that meet their needs, such as by having enough bilingual teachers.

Schools across the city have reported not having the resources necessary to hire bilingual teachers and social workers — including PS 33 where The Post reported only one teacher was certified for that purpose .

Council Education Committee Chair Rita Joseph pushed the DOE to be more reactive about migrant students.
Gregory P. Mango

The new dollars can be spent on a handful of issues, including language access staff and programs.

“Each one of our kids, whether born in the boroughs or just arrived, deserves every resource we can provide, which is why I am thrilled to be announcing this additional funding today,” said Schools Chancellor David Banks in a statement.

“Schools are the centers of our communities, and through these funds, we will ensure that our schools are fully equipped to provide the academic, emotional, and social needs of our newest New Yorkers,” he added.

The money can also be used on extracurricular activities or support for student well-being, according to a press release. Some schools may choose to fund partnerships with community-based groups, outsourcing those responsibilities to local organizations.

DOE Chancellor David Banks said the funding will open up more resources for migrant students.
ZUMAPRESS.com

The announcement comes after the DOE earlier this month said it had allocated $25 million to schools in response to overall enrollment increases, regardless of student immigration status.

Enrollment across the city was being audited on Monday. School budgets are typically adjusted in the fall after enrollment is finalized on Oct. 31 — giving additional dollars to schools serving more kids than expected, and taking money away from those enrolling fewer, usually by the winter.

Councilmember Joseph, who previously worked in the city schools as an English as a new language coordinator, said that schools should be held harmless for enrollment changes as students continue to arrive from the border.

“We have to move it a little faster. Our students cannot wait,” she said.

