VBPD investigates homicide that resulted in death of 15-year-old
Norfolk Police arrest 4 men in connection to shooting into occupied vehicle
Norfolk Police have arrested and charged four men in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday evening.
Case dismissed against man arrested for killing Virginia reporter
15-year-old killed in Virginia Beach shooting: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Virginia Beach Sunday night, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue, which is in an area between NAS Oceana and the Oceanfront. Officers got the call shortly after 9 p.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
Charges withdrawn for man accused of Downtown Norfolk shooting that left 3 dead, 2 hurt
thecoastlandtimes.com
Search in progress for man who fled from Maple Detention Center
The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office announced early Tuesday afternoon, November 1, that a search is in progress for a man who fled from custody. According to CCSO, at around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Corey Tyrick Smith, of Elizabeth City, with a warrant for failure to appear on felony larceny out of Pasquotank County, was in the booking area of the Maple Detention Center. While in the process of getting a magistrate order for the warrant, Smith “fled out the door into the wood line by the Maple Detention Center,” stated CCSO.
BET
Charges Dismissed Against Man Accused In Fatal Shooting Of Virginia Journalist
Hampton Police Division investigating burglary at McDonald Gardening Center
One injured following shooting in Portsmouth, police investigate
Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday, November 3 around 2:30 a.m. on the 200 block on Edison Avenue in Portsmouth
Charges dropped against Granby Street shooting suspect; released from jail
norfolk.gov
Lights. Camera. Norfolk Police taking action against ATV and dirt bike riders.
NORFOLK, Va. (NPD) – The Norfolk Police Department is continuing to combat the illegal dirt bikes and ATV’s operating on city streets. Much like other areas of the Country, Norfolk began to experience an influx of organized groups riding all-terrain vehicles recklessly throughout the City in March of 2021. The Criminal Intelligence Unit was immediately assigned to address the issue, resulting in numerous traffic and criminal charges being secured against the violators. The offenders were prosecuted with the assistance of the City Attorney’s Office and the nuisance was abated.
Missing Franklin teen’s body identified, death ruled as homicide
According to police, The body of 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. was found in the 700 block of Gardner Street after officers “were alerted by activity they observed.”
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kitty Hawk woman arrested on drug charge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Kitty Hawk woman on a heroin charge. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022 at around 9:50 a.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force arrested Celia Nicole Davis, 31, of Kitty Hawk, for felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin.
A bomb threat has forced all three courthouses in Hampton to close Wednesday morning.
WAVY News 10
Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Pink Banana Boutique in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for two people considered suspects in a late-August armed robbery at the Pink Banana Boutique on Newtown Road. The Virginia Beach Crime Solvers said two people entered the business at 352 Newtown Rd. Aug. 28 in an older model dark gray Ford Escape SUV with the last four digits of their Virginia tag being 7645, coming out of the passenger doors of the vehicle, then entering the business to demand money from the register and safe.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Stumpy Point woman arrested on drug charge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Stumpy Point woman on a heroin charge. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022 at around 3:53 p.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force arrested Sadie Shea Stitt, 27, of Stumpy Point, for felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Man Escaped Jail, Still In Handcuffs
If you come across a man in handcuffs along the North Carolina coast alert the authorities. A manhunt is currently ongoing after a North Carolina man escaped a jail in Currituck county while locked in handcuffs. Now that’s an “accomplishment” of sorts. According to a Facebook post...
Authorities investigating shooting that took place in Virginia Beach
Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place in Virginia Beach on Sunday night. The incident left a teenage male injured.
outerbanksvoice.com
Possible Ocracoke School threat investigated, determined not to be credible
(Hyde County Sheriff’s Office) On Nov. 2, our Ocracoke office was advised by the FBI of a possible school threat at our Ocracoke campus. The social media plate form Yik Yak reported to the FBI a post stating something to the effect of ‘don’t go to school tomorrow.’ Based on the information we were given, Captain Smith and Deputy Neal responded to the residence from where the post came. The juvenile in question was confronted and the residence was searched for weapons. No weapons were located.
