Driver Charged In Suspected DWI Crash That Killed Mother Of 5 From Cairo

John Peterson, age 35, is facing charges in a suspected DWI crash on SR9W in Cairo that killed a 41-year-old woman on Sept. 24. Photo Credit: Greene County Sheriff's Office/Google Maps street view

The man suspected of causing a head-on crash that killed a mother of five from the region is facing criminal charges.

Greene County resident John Peterson, age 35, of Coxsackie, was arrested on multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, in the death of 41-year-old Danielle McKenna, of Cairo, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash happened on Route 9W at around 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in the town of Athens.

Investigators said Peterson’s 2015 Nissan sedan crossed over into the southbound lane before hitting McKenna’s 2004 Honda Accord head-on.

Both drivers were extricated by emergency medical personnel. McKenna was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peterson was flown to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

On Monday, Oct. 31, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced that Peterson had been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a felony, along with felony DWI, felony driving while impaired by drugs, reckless driving, and several vehicle and traffic law violations.

He was arraigned in the Town of Catskill court on Tuesday, Oct. 25, where a judge ordered him held at the Greene County jail on $100,000 cash bail.

Peterson is due back in court at a later date.

Meanwhile, McKenna’s five children are left dealing with their mother’s unimaginable loss.

Her sister, Tariesha Memminger, has since created a GoFundMe page to help the family with memorial and other ongoing expenses.

As of Monday, Oct. 31, it had raised more than $6,600 on a goal of $15,000.

“Any help is appreciated, as my 21 (year-old) sister is now responsible for the three youngest kids,” Memminger wrote.

Friends and loved ones also took to the campaign to offer condolences and share memories of McKenna.

“Danielle loved her children, and worked hard to provide for them,” Brenda Beach wrote. “No matter where she worked, she was friendly. My thoughts and prayers are with her children, family and friends.”

“She always talked about how much she loved her kids and how proud she was of them,” Rhiannon Langsford said. “She was a great mother to her kids, she was a hard worker, she had a huge heart and a great personality.”

