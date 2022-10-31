ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cairo, NY

Driver Charged In Suspected DWI Crash That Killed Mother Of 5 From Cairo

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9Eoj_0itYhXqQ00
John Peterson, age 35, is facing charges in a suspected DWI crash on SR9W in Cairo that killed a 41-year-old woman on Sept. 24. Photo Credit: Greene County Sheriff's Office/Google Maps street view

The man suspected of causing a head-on crash that killed a mother of five from the region is facing criminal charges.

Greene County resident John Peterson, age 35, of Coxsackie, was arrested on multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, in the death of 41-year-old Danielle McKenna, of Cairo, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash happened on Route 9W at around 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in the town of Athens.

Investigators said Peterson’s 2015 Nissan sedan crossed over into the southbound lane before hitting McKenna’s 2004 Honda Accord head-on.

Both drivers were extricated by emergency medical personnel. McKenna was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peterson was flown to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

On Monday, Oct. 31, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced that Peterson had been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a felony, along with felony DWI, felony driving while impaired by drugs, reckless driving, and several vehicle and traffic law violations.

He was arraigned in the Town of Catskill court on Tuesday, Oct. 25, where a judge ordered him held at the Greene County jail on $100,000 cash bail.

Peterson is due back in court at a later date.

Meanwhile, McKenna’s five children are left dealing with their mother’s unimaginable loss.

Her sister, Tariesha Memminger, has since created a GoFundMe page to help the family with memorial and other ongoing expenses.

As of Monday, Oct. 31, it had raised more than $6,600 on a goal of $15,000.

“Any help is appreciated, as my 21 (year-old) sister is now responsible for the three youngest kids,” Memminger wrote.

Friends and loved ones also took to the campaign to offer condolences and share memories of McKenna.

“Danielle loved her children, and worked hard to provide for them,” Brenda Beach wrote. “No matter where she worked, she was friendly. My thoughts and prayers are with her children, family and friends.”

“She always talked about how much she loved her kids and how proud she was of them,” Rhiannon Langsford said. “She was a great mother to her kids, she was a hard worker, she had a huge heart and a great personality.”

to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Crash leads to weapons arrest in Norfolk

NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - A crash in Norfolk led to the arrest of a suspect on weapons charges. State police said David Richard Kulikowski, 39, of Avon crashed into a concrete barrier on Route 44, continued across the opposite side of the road, and hit a utility pole. Kulikowski was...
NORFOLK, CT
WNYT

Police make arrest in HVCC stabbing

Police have made an arrest in Thursday’s stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College. Zymiere Walton, 20, was arrested in Albany. He is now charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Investigators say the stabbing – in the B3 lot – is being investigated as part of a domestic dispute....
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Driver arrested after stolen car stopped in Albany

Albany police stopped a suspect with a stolen car Wednesday night. There was heavy police activity at Quail Street and Central Avenue. Our crew was live on the scene and reported seeing police cars in the area and officers walking around with flashlights. Police told us Thursday morning that they...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in May Schenectady homicide

Schenectady police have arrested a suspect in connection with a May homicide on Hulett Street. They say 24-year-old Anthony Romero shot and killed 21-year-old Treavine Tate on May 30. It was Tate’s 21st birthday. Romero is charged with second-degree murder, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

HVCC stabbing suspect in custody

The Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) has released a tweet confirming a reported stabbing incident in the B3 lot on the main campus in Troy. HVCC reports the public safety's office and local law enforcement are responding to the scene.
TROY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Saugerties domestic dispute leads to felony charge for Kingston man

Endangering the welfare of a child and felony criminal contempt of a court order were the charges brought against a Kingston resident after Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call about domestic violence on Nov. 2 at 7:22am. According to a statement from police, 31-year-old Keenan Hughes violated a “no...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Woman Dies In Torrington Rollover Crash

A 22-year-old Connecticut woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 8. The crash happened in Torrington, located in Litchfield County, at about 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Connecticut State Police reported. A 1999 New Volkswagen Beetle GLS was northbound on Route 8 near Exit 46 and was negotiating...
TORRINGTON, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Drug dealer apprehended near DCC

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County Drug Task Force has apprehended a narcotics dealer near Dutchess Community College in the Town of Poughkeepsie. Charles Faircloth, 77, of Pendell Commons in the Town of Poughkeepsie, was charged with felony possession of drugs with intent to sell. On Thursday, the...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
396K+
Followers
58K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy