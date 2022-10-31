Vicky's of Santa Fe has expanded its menu to go along with its live entertainment. Indian Wells Golf Resort’s restaurant and grill boasts sweeping views (or is it vues?) of the verdant course that diners can take in through walls of glass or on the elevated outdoor patio. Heavy on globally inspired dishes, the menu spotlights colorful salads, shareable plates, and entrées including moules frites and crispy veal Milanese. Happy hour is as good an excuse as any to try a cool new cocktail like the blackberry-and-vodka Birdie Putt.

INDIAN WELLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO