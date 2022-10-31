Read full article on original website
An Artful Awakening
During the evening portion of the Rancho Mirage Festival of Arts, the scene switches to the city amphitheater. Fall is a season of reawakening in the desert. Summer’s heat recedes, leaving cool, clear mornings and pleasantly warm afternoons. Residents emerge from air-conditioned shelter, ready for engagement. Visitors and snowbirds migrate back to their favorite vacation spot, eager to spend time outdoors and see what’s new.
Seek to Hide
The Bungalows at Joshua Tree Retreat Center, Joshua Tree. The confluence of ecological magic and man-made wonder makes the Coachella Valley a singular destination. Distinct hotels are among the desert cities’ jewels, as are standout home rentals and properties that straddle and blur the lines of hospitality genres. Whether associated with established hotel brands, vacation rental operations, or individual owners, three newly available properties make for an exceptional staycation or getaway experience — complete with plenty of design inspiration to bring back home.
Best of the Best: Italian Food
Johnny Costa's Ristorante in Palm Springs. Our readers voted for their favorite restaurants, shops, and activities in the Coachella Valley. We’re spotlighting a few of the winners from more than 20 categories. For the entire list, check out directory.palmspringslife.com. Palm Springs. Johnny Costa’s Ristorante. From the classic Italian...
8 Spots to Dine in Indian Wells
Vicky's of Santa Fe has expanded its menu to go along with its live entertainment. Indian Wells Golf Resort’s restaurant and grill boasts sweeping views (or is it vues?) of the verdant course that diners can take in through walls of glass or on the elevated outdoor patio. Heavy on globally inspired dishes, the menu spotlights colorful salads, shareable plates, and entrées including moules frites and crispy veal Milanese. Happy hour is as good an excuse as any to try a cool new cocktail like the blackberry-and-vodka Birdie Putt.
