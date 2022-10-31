A pair of 5-2 clubs square off in Week 9 when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs welcome Derrick Henry and the Titans to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday Night Football. After beginning the season with back-to-back losses to the Giants and Bills, Tennessee has ripped off five consecutive straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) wins. The Titans are 2-1 SU and ATS as underdogs this season and find themselves as double-digit underdogs for the second time this season. Tennessee lost, 41-7, in Week 2 at Buffalo, failing to cover as 10.5-point underdogs.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO