First-place Atlanta Falcons, with a new look, turn attention to Chargers
The first-place Falcons will look a bit different when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1 p.m. as they seek their third win in the past four games. The Falcons used the trade deadline to address their secondary that has allowed an NFL-high 306.9 passing yards per game by sending a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback Rashad Fenton.
Steve Sarkisian says Texas has done 'a really good job' not overlooking K-State
Texas football is still in the hunt for a Big 12 Championship appearance. TCU currently has the inside track with their undefeated record and will be taking a spot in the title game barring some unexpected debacle. But the Longhorns have a shot to be their partner. They have just two league losses on the season, which is tied for third at the moment.
Titans-Chiefs Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread
A pair of 5-2 clubs square off in Week 9 when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs welcome Derrick Henry and the Titans to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday Night Football. After beginning the season with back-to-back losses to the Giants and Bills, Tennessee has ripped off five consecutive straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) wins. The Titans are 2-1 SU and ATS as underdogs this season and find themselves as double-digit underdogs for the second time this season. Tennessee lost, 41-7, in Week 2 at Buffalo, failing to cover as 10.5-point underdogs.
Ray Guy, only NFL punter in Hall of Fame, dies after long illness
Ray Guy, considered by many to be the greatest punter in NFL history, died Thursday following a lengthy illness. His alma mater, Southern Mississippi, announced his passing. The university said he was 73, though several other sources list him as 72. At Southern Miss (1970-72), Guy also played defensive back....
Saban ‘Anxious’ About Alabama Playing at LSU Off Bye Week
As is often the case, Alabama will play SEC West rival LSU this weekend coming off of the team’s bye week. While conventional wisdom says that this is a huge advantage for Nick Saban’s team, the legendary Crimson Tide coach says that isn’t necessarily the case. “People...
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman to Undergo Season-Ending Foot Surgery
View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will miss the remainder of the season after opting to undergo surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury in his left foot. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh confirmed the news Thursday. Bateman, a second-year pro, has recorded 15 catches...
Texans’ Brandin Cooks to Miss Game Thursday After Going Untraded, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is not expected to play on Thursday night against the Eagles, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder. Cooks has missed practice this week due to personal reasons as the team fielded trade calls for their veteran wide...
CBS Sports ranks Top 25 players ahead of 2022-23 college basketball season
College basketball is just days away from tipping off its 2022-2023 campaign. With it comes plenty of expectations for multiple teams and, therefore, multiple players across the NCAA. With the season starting on Monday, CBS Sports released their rankings for the sport’s Top-25 players for this upcoming season. The...
Powerball Jackpot Continues to Skyrocket
After Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot was left unclaimed, the grand prize has continued to soar, now approaching world-record amounts of winnings. The Nov. 2 Powerball had climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash) after no winner was reached on the Monday, Oct. 31 drawing–the largest Powerball prize in more than six years, according to statements made by the Powerball chairman and Pennsylvania lottery executive director, Drew Svitko in a press release.
Atlanta Hawks announce plans for Veterans Appreciation Night
The Atlanta Hawks announced Thursday their plans for "Veterans Appreciation Night presented by Georgia Power" at the game against Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The night will recognize the sacrifice and service of those who have served in the military with various giveaways and interactive activations. A special ticket offer for Wednesday night’s game includes a $10 food-and-beverage credit, and a Hawks’ green ‘Veterans Appreciation’ shirt while supplies last. Fans can secure this offer by visiting Hawks.com/promotions.
