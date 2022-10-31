ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Halloween can be hazardous for pets

By Marc Sternfield
 3 days ago

Ghosts, ghouls, loads of candy, and burning Jack-o’-lanterns are a blast for humans on Halloween. For pets – not so much.

In fact, experts say Halloween can be traumatic and dangerous for dogs and cats when their human companions try to include them in the fun.

Los Angeles Animal Services is offering the following pet safety tips for the holiday.

  1. No Human Treats

“Candies and chocolate can be poisonous to dogs and cats,” L.A. Animal Services says. “Ensure sweet treats are out of the pet’s reach and throw wrappers away in the trash. This may be a good teaching opportunity for children who may not understand why pets can’t share their sweets,

  1. Most Pets Hate Costumes

“Not all pets enjoy dressing up. A decorative collar is far more comfortable than a costume for your pet. Make sure your pet thinks a costume is as much fun as you do before dressing them up. If you do put your pet in a costume, try it on to make sure they are comfortable, and ensure it will not get wrapped around their neck or tangled around their legs.”

  1. Fire Hazards

“Be careful around Jack-o’-lanterns and other Halloween decor. Tail wagging is a good thing – unless it’s done around a lit candle! Keep candles and candle-lit carved pumpkins at an appropriate height where your pets can’t knock them over or get burned. Electric cords from decorative lights can entice your pet to play or chew them, potentially leading to strangulation, burns, or death. Keep all cords, strings, and Halloween decorations out of your pet’s reach.”

  1. Keep Glow Sticks Out of Reach

“Glow sticks can help keep children safe, but should be kept out away from your pets. The liquid inside glow sticks are non-toxic, but it can agitate your pet and in some cases, cause your pet to get sick.”

  1. Leave Fido At Home

“Keep pets indoors and create a calming environment. Pets can become frightened by loud sounds, causing them to panic and escape their homes. Help reduce your pet’s anxiety by creating a calm and quiet environment for your pet.”

  1. Chip ‘Em

“Ensure your pet is licensed and microchipped with current identification. If for any reason your pet becomes lost, ensuring they have a collar with a current LA City license and/or ID tag on them and a microchip that’s registered with your most up-to-date contact information, will help reunite you with your companion animal.”

