New Jersey State

Zeldin campaigns in the home stretch

Republican Lee Zeldin is challenging Democrat Kathy Hochul in the race for governor of New York. In recent months, Zeldin has closed in on Hochul in the polls. Can he become the state's first GOP governor in 16 years?
Election 2022: NY Attorney General's race hits the home stretch

NEW YORK - The race for Attorney General in New York is hitting the home stretch as Democratic incumbent Letitia James and her Republican challenger Michael Henry are making their final pitches to voters. James is running to serve New Yorkers for the next four years and says she has...
FBI warns of 'broad threat' to NJ synagogues

NEW JERSEY - The FBI's Newark field office confirmed Thursday afternoon that they had received "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ." In a tweet, the office said "We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police."
Highly pathogenic Avian Flu confirmed in Bergen County

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the New Jersey Department of Agriculture (NJDA) has confirmed a new Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a Bergen County backyard flock (non-poultry) as classified by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH). The disease response is being coordinated between state and federal partners.
Powerball jackpot grows as NJ ticket wins $2M

NEW YORK - The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.5 billion after no one matched all of the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. But one New Jersey ticket won the $2 million second-tier prize after matching all five white balls and paying for the power play option that doubles the prize.
