N.J. Democrats call for Republicans to disavow extremism, citing two ‘highly troubling incidents’
New Jersey’s Democratic Party on Thursday denounced what it described as two recent “highly troubling incidents” of “extreme, radical” messaging in the state and called on Republicans to disavow the instances, just days before the midterm elections. The Democratic State Committee issued a statement decrying...
Democrats denounce ‘racist’ flyers sent to N.J. homes, Republican candidate pushes back
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Democratic leaders in New Jersey said Thursday they are “denouncing hate” after some state residents received a flyer condemning racial equity initiatives, like affirmative action. The flyer accused the Biden Administration and left-wing officials...
NY AG candidates make final pitches to voters
With less than a week left until Election Day, the candidates running to be New York's Attorney General are making their final pitches to voters. FOX 5 NY spoke with Democratic incumbent Letitia James and her Republican challenger Michael Henry.
Zeldin campaigns in the home stretch
Republican Lee Zeldin is challenging Democrat Kathy Hochul in the race for governor of New York. In recent months, Zeldin has closed in on Hochul in the polls. Can he become the state's first GOP governor in 16 years?
Crazy take on mid-terms by former NJ Gov. Christie Whitman
Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, who has separated herself from the Republican Party over frustrations with Donald Trump, has become increasingly frustrated by the party that she once embraced. That frustration boiled over when she appeared at an Axios News Shaper event on Wednesday. Whitman labeled the current...
Election day is coming up — out-vote the fraud, New Jersey (Opinion)
Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day. In New Jersey, you don't have to wait until Tuesday. Early voting in person has already started and many of us vote by mail. It's obvious that there are issues with a voting system when even though you're only legally allowed to vote once, with no ID check at the polls, it's impossible for election officials to guarantee there is no fraud.
Election 2022: NY Attorney General's race hits the home stretch
NEW YORK - The race for Attorney General in New York is hitting the home stretch as Democratic incumbent Letitia James and her Republican challenger Michael Henry are making their final pitches to voters. James is running to serve New Yorkers for the next four years and says she has...
Murphy longs for the days of N.J. Republicans Tom Kean Sr. and Christie Whitman. ‘We need sanity.’
Evoking the names of former Garden State governors Tom Kean and Christie Whitman, Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday called for the more moderate branch of the Republican Party to “reassert itself” because “we need sanity.”. Murphy made the comments during a television interview on...
Race to watch: Beyond the party flip, who better represents N.J.’s 2nd Congressional District?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. The more things change, the more they stay the same. Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who was first elected as a Democrat before publically switching parties in 2019, is seeking re-election in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District.
Gov. Murphy scolds GOP for ‘racial’ focus on crime, which he says is down in NJ
TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy said violent crime and shootings are down meaningfully in New Jersey this year, in a television interview just hours before two Newark police officers were wounded by a gunman in the city’s South Ward. Murphy, appearing on MSNBC, was asked about crime being...
NJ candidate has the best political commercial ever (Opinion)
This is the time of year when we're inundated with scathing political commercials. Each candidate hires people to point out the mistakes of their opponent for 30 to 60 seconds as dramatically as possible, then tags their endorsement at the end because they are required to do so by law.
Can Republicans grab multiple N.J. congressional seats on Election Day? Here’s where it may happen.
Just as New Jersey Democrats captured four of the state’s six Republican-held House seats when Donald Trump was president, Republicans hope to flip the script during Joe Biden’s tenure. Granted, the new congressional lines drawn by the state’s independent redistricting commission give Democrats an advantage in nine of...
Why are N.J. lawmakers taking slow drag on casino smoking ban? | Editorial
Listen to the end-of-campaign, get-out-the-vote motivational slogans and you’ll hear, “Democracy is on the ballot,” “Abortion is on the ballot,” “Crime is on the ballot,” “The economy is on the ballot,” etc., etc. Woe to anyone who walks into a polling...
Only One City In New Jersey Has This Law, It Should Be Statewide
I don't often talk about laws, government, or anything like that, but I feel like this should be addressed. It's something that you would think in 2022 would be commonplace and practiced throughout the country but apparently, it is not. This law is already in effect in some states such...
FBI warns of 'broad threat' to NJ synagogues
NEW JERSEY - The FBI's Newark field office confirmed Thursday afternoon that they had received "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ." In a tweet, the office said "We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police."
The most stolen cars in NJ as lawmakers demand action on crime
On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer renewed his call for a federal crackdown on auto thefts, given a 19% rise in the crime in New Jersey so far in 2022 that followed a 22% jump in 2021. Each year, the National Insurance Crime Bureau publishes its "Hot Wheels" list of...
Highly pathogenic Avian Flu confirmed in Bergen County
The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the New Jersey Department of Agriculture (NJDA) has confirmed a new Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a Bergen County backyard flock (non-poultry) as classified by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH). The disease response is being coordinated between state and federal partners.
Powerball jackpot grows as NJ ticket wins $2M
NEW YORK - The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.5 billion after no one matched all of the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. But one New Jersey ticket won the $2 million second-tier prize after matching all five white balls and paying for the power play option that doubles the prize.
N.J. reports 1,025 COVID cases, 9 deaths. Transmission rate remains near key benchmark.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,025 COVID-19 cases and nine confirmed deaths on Tuesday. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive cases is 1,309 — a 4% increase from a week ago and a 20% decrease from a month ago. The statewide rate of transmission was...
Horizon, N.J.’s largest health insurer, wins state OK to get into for-profit health care business
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, the not-for-profit health insurance carrier that covers nearly one-third of all New Jersey residents, just received the state’s permission to broaden its business portfolio and reduce its tax burden, operating more like its for-profit competitors. Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride...
