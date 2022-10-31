ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Officials hold annual Health Equity Summit to discuss creating healthier communities

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County leaders and health care officials came together to talk about creating healthier communities. After two years of postponement from the COVID pandemic, Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers Health Equity Summit returned to Marquette University's campus today. Officials discussed how environmental health can impact our...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wuwm.com

Milwaukee sober living community calls for support, addiction affects an entire community

According to the CDC addiction and substance abuse increased during the pandemic. And we are seeing this trend rise in Milwaukee County. There are many obstacles for people trying to get sober and a critical resource are sober living facilities. These spaces are structured communities that support recovering addicts, but the number of available spots haven’t matched the growing need in southeast Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Election Commission official fired following allegations of accessing ballots, sending them to state lawmaker

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee election official was fired after she fraudulently requested absentee ballots for military members and sent them to a state lawmaker who's embraced false election conspiracy theories. During a press conference Thursday, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee group hopes bus bench will be more than a place to sit

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee North Sunrise Rotary Club on Tuesday, Nov. 1 unveiled a new bus stop bench at 55th and Center. More than just a place to sit, the organization hopes the bench will help bring people in the community together. "Not only would it improve the neighborhood, but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd to resign, 5 Common Council seats empty

MILWAUKEE - There's another empty seat on the Milwaukee Common Council. President Jose Perez told FOX6 News Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd will resign by the end of November. Her departure means even more Milwaukeeans have no voice on the Council. Through promotion, misconduct or personal decisions, five of the city's 15...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy