CBS 58
'An answer to our prayers': Milwaukee nonprofit Upstart Kitchen receives $50K grant
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thanks to a new grant partnership between organizations in Wisconsin and New Jersey, a Milwaukee nonprofit will be able to continue helping local entrepreneurs interested in food businesses explore their dreams. On Thursday, members with Upstart Kitchen gathered with representatives of Cross River, a NJ-based financial...
Milwaukee election official fired for requesting military absentee ballots
The city's deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission fraudulently requested military absentee ballots and sent them to a state representative, officials said.
Transgender voters in Wisconsin: Strict ID laws could cause issues on Nov. 8
Getting an ID that reflects your gender identity can be difficult for someone who is transgender. If you plan on changing your name or gender in Wisconsin, the process can be pretty extensive.
CBS 58
Officials hold annual Health Equity Summit to discuss creating healthier communities
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County leaders and health care officials came together to talk about creating healthier communities. After two years of postponement from the COVID pandemic, Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers Health Equity Summit returned to Marquette University's campus today. Officials discussed how environmental health can impact our...
wuwm.com
Milwaukee sober living community calls for support, addiction affects an entire community
According to the CDC addiction and substance abuse increased during the pandemic. And we are seeing this trend rise in Milwaukee County. There are many obstacles for people trying to get sober and a critical resource are sober living facilities. These spaces are structured communities that support recovering addicts, but the number of available spots haven’t matched the growing need in southeast Wisconsin.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Election Commission official fired following allegations of accessing ballots, sending them to state lawmaker
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee election official was fired after she fraudulently requested absentee ballots for military members and sent them to a state lawmaker who's embraced false election conspiracy theories. During a press conference Thursday, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election...
MSNBC
Wisconsin elections official fired after fraudulently requesting absentee ballots
The deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission was fired after fraudulently requesting absentee ballots. Kimberly Zapata requested military ballots using a state website. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident and charges are likely to be filed. Nov. 3, 2022.
spectrumnews1.com
Waukesha judge who presided over Brooks' trial receives hundreds of pieces of 'fan mail'
WAUKESHA, Wis. — If the hundreds of pages of emails, letters, and cards sent to her are any indication, the judge who presided over the Darrell Brooks Jr. trial has quite the fan club. Much of the fan mail praises Judge Jennifer Dorow's ability to stay patient during Brooks'...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee group hopes bus bench will be more than a place to sit
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee North Sunrise Rotary Club on Tuesday, Nov. 1 unveiled a new bus stop bench at 55th and Center. More than just a place to sit, the organization hopes the bench will help bring people in the community together. "Not only would it improve the neighborhood, but...
wpr.org
People blast plans by 2 utilities to shift more costs to residential customers through rate hikes
Residential customers for two of Wisconsin’s largest utilities expressed outrage during public hearings this week over plans to raise monthly utility bills next year by more than double what the companies initially proposed. Utilities owned by Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group are now asking the Public Service Commission to sign...
CBS 58
Dancing Grannies perform for medical staff that helped one of their own after Waukesha tragedy
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Thursday morning, Betty Streng, along with her Dancing Grannies teammates, dedicated a parade to the medical staff at Aurora St. Luke's for helping her recover after suffering a severe brain injury during the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. It took Streng months to get back...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
Northridge Mall demo: Court appeal halts Milwaukee's attempt to raze buildings
The owner of the dilapidated mall, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprises Inc., filed a court appeal of a judge's ruling that the mall must be torn down.
CBS 58
Kenosha County fundraiser to benefit seniors and family services, raffling Packers tickets
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha Area Family and Aging Service Inc. is preparing to host its "Bowls 'n Bakers" fundraiser next week. The 18th annual event is scheduled to take place on Nov. 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Parkway Chateau banquet hall. Ronald Tatum, CEO...
CBS 58
Michels whips up Grafton crowd at rally stop as neck-and-neck race enters the homestretch
GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tony Evers and Tim Michels are locked in a virtual tie, according to the final Marquette Law poll of the election cycle. Both are polling at 48%. With less than a week to go before election day, both candidates are scraping for every last vote on the campaign trail.
CBS 58
Waukesha leaders seek $1.5M in donations to complete Christmas parade memorials
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha leaders are asking for your help -- they say $1.5 million is needed to complete the Waukesha Christmas parade memorials. In September, the Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission voted on three designs to become permanent memorials. The downtown installation is expected to be completed by...
Milwaukee Ald. Nikiya Dodd stepping down: Report
Milwaukee Ald. Nikiya Dodd is stepping down at the end of the month, the lawmaker tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Racine voters to be asked if 1849 Wisconsin abortion law should be repealed
It's not on the statewide ballot, but some Wisconsin voters will be able to sound off on the state's 1849 abortion law when they head to the polls.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd to resign, 5 Common Council seats empty
MILWAUKEE - There's another empty seat on the Milwaukee Common Council. President Jose Perez told FOX6 News Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd will resign by the end of November. Her departure means even more Milwaukeeans have no voice on the Council. Through promotion, misconduct or personal decisions, five of the city's 15...
Family of man who died in Milwaukee Co. Jail suggests 'cover-up'
Brieon Green, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, died while in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail in June. His family is now being represented by attorney B'iVory LaMarr to demand answers into his death.
