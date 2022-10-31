ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

Pittsburg hosts Halloween Graveyard Get Down

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg Public Library today hosted a Graveyard Get Down event to get the community into the Halloween spirit.

Officials say the event featured:

  • Trick or Treating
  • Music
  • Games
  • Face Painting

The free event runs from 3-5 P.M. today and some lucky attendees had the opportunity to win prizes.

