Major League Wrestling (MLW) have reportedly added a wealth of experience and knowledge to their team behind the curtain. According to PWInsider, legendary promoter Gary Juster, who has worked with the late Verne Gagne, Ring of Honor, and World Championship Wrestling, has joined Court Bauer's promotion. It's said that Juster will be working in something of an "elder statesmen role," advising and providing support to "all facets" of MLW's business, promotional and otherwise. Prior to linking up with MLW, Juster was the Director of Operations for ROH before AEW CEO Tony Khan purchased the company earlier this year. Although Juster has reportedly signed with the promotion, he was not in Philadelphia for their latest round of television tapings, but will be in attendance for future events.

