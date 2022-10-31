ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
411mania.com

Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s ROH Title Match on AEW Dynamite, Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champs

– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype up tonight’s episode of Dynamite and Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.” In hyping up the match, Tony Khan listed off a number of former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He stated the following (via <WrestlingInc.com)
wrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Believes WWE 'Missed The Boat' With Top AEW Star

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes a current AEW star could have become something more in WWE. "He [Claudio Castagnoli] should have been a five-time world champion before he left WWE," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show." "Not once did they give him the world title. I'm really surprised because that kid can do it all in the ring. He is the pound-for-pound strongest wrestler I've ever seen. The stuff he does in that ring is incredible ... He's Superman. He's the real-life Superman."
wrestlinginc.com

Okada Confirms Scrapped NJPW Plan Due To The Pandemic

New Japan Pro Wrestling is obviously based in Japan, however, considering they are one of the premiere wrestling organizations in the world, their travel often is international. One arena NJPW has traveled to in the past is Madison Square Garden; with the company's most recent trip to MSG being on April 6th, 2019, as part of a G1 Supercard show with Ring of Honor. G1 Supercard saw six titles change hands in the state of New York, with Kazuchika Okada defeating Jay White in the main event to regain the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.
NEW YORK STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Top NJPW Star Hoped To Meet Bryan Danielson At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

This past June, All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling joined forces for a crossover event where stars from the respective promotions competed in the same matches. Legendary NJPW talent Kazuchika Okada felt essential for such a historical event, and when the card was finally established, he was one of three men challenging Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, with Okada adamant that the "Forbidden Door" would open once again.
Fightful

Moose vs. Ace Austin Announced For 11/3 IMPACT Wrestling

Former champions will collide on the November 3 episode of IMPACT Wrestling. In a tweet on November 2, IMPACT announced that Moose will face Ace Austin in a singles match on Thursday night. Moose is a former IMPACT World Champion, and Austin is a former IMPACT X-Division Champion. Moose got...
wrestlinginc.com

GCW Owner Comments On Possibility Of WWE Participating In The Collective

With Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) announcing today that its regular live shows will now air exclusively on FITE+, owner Brett Lauderdale commented on the possibility of WWE participating in GCW's The Collective during WrestleMania weekend. Lauderdale, who is known to have an "in" with the company through WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, spoke exclusively to Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman about the likelihood of such a deal happening.
wrestlinginc.com

Former ROH Booker Delirious And Another Backstage Figure Reportedly Join MLW

Major League Wrestling (MLW) have reportedly added a wealth of experience and knowledge to their team behind the curtain. According to PWInsider, legendary promoter Gary Juster, who has worked with the late Verne Gagne, Ring of Honor, and World Championship Wrestling, has joined Court Bauer's promotion. It's said that Juster will be working in something of an "elder statesmen role," advising and providing support to "all facets" of MLW's business, promotional and otherwise. Prior to linking up with MLW, Juster was the Director of Operations for ROH before AEW CEO Tony Khan purchased the company earlier this year. Although Juster has reportedly signed with the promotion, he was not in Philadelphia for their latest round of television tapings, but will be in attendance for future events.
Yardbarker

Colt Cabana returns to AEW on Dynamite

Colt Cabana returned to AEW on Wednesday's Dynamite, facing Chris Jericho in his first match on the program in nearly a year. Jericho vs. "a former ROH Champion" was advertised for Wednesday's episode. Cabana, a two-time Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion, was revealed as the opponent when his entrance music hit.
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss And Asuka Will Defend WWE Women's Tag Titles At Crown Jewel

Newly-minted WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Asuka already have their first title defense lined up. Bliss and Asuka made their return to WWE programming on Monday night's "Raw." They saved "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Damage CTRL. Later that...
tjrwrestling.net

Jeff Jarrett Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite, Has New Executive Role

AEW President Tony Khan announced that the company’s latest signing is none other than Jeff Jarrett, who made a splash on AEW Dynamite!. Jeff Jarrett has proven himself to be a cross-promotional fixture in the world of professional wrestling. Last July, he appeared inside a WWE ring as the special guest referee for the bout between The Usos and The Street Profits at SummerSlam. The next night, he participated in a tag team match of his own, teaming with Jay Lethal to take on Ric Flair and his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in what was dubbed Ric Flair’s Last Match.

