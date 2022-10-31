‘Monday Night Football’ Live Stream: Time, Channel, How To Watch Bengals vs. Browns Live Online

Live from FirstEnergy Stadium, the Cleveland Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals live on Monday Night Football!

Tonight’s matchup is a battle between two AFC North teams moving in opposite directions. Joe Burrow and the Bengals have won two straight (against the Saints and Falcons), to improve to 4-3, while the Browns have lost four straight (Falcons, Chargers, Patriots, and Ravens) to fall to 2-5. To answer your next question, yes, Peyton and Eli’s ManningCast is once again available tonight, with the duo also calling next week’s Ravens/Saints Monday night matchup. But let’s get back to the business at hand, shall we?

From start time to streaming info, here’s how to watch tonight’s Monday Night Football game live online.

WHAT TIME IS THE BENGALS-BROWNS MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL GAME ON TONIGHT?

Tonight’s game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

IS THE MANNINGCAST ON TONIGHT?

Yes! Peyton and Eli’s alternate commentary will be available to stream at 8:13 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+, and NFL+ (via your mobile device). The ManningCast will also be available next week, before taking a break until the Week 13 (December 5) matchup between the Saints and Buccaneers.

BENGALS-BROWNS MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL LIVE STREAM INFO:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch tonight’s game live on ESPN, Watch ESPN, or the ESPN app. You can also stream MNF with an active subscription to an over-the-top streaming service that offers ESPN, including fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. FuboTV and YouTube TV offer free trials for eligible subscribers.

HOW TO WATCH MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL LIVE WITHOUT CABLE:

You can also watch MNF via NFL+. Available for $4.99/month or $29.99/year in the United States, NFL+ offers live local and primetime regular season and postseason games for you to watch on your phone or tablet. You can also stream live NFL Network content over a cellular connection on NFL+.

Additionally, the streaming service provides a premium tier ($9.99/month or $79.99/year) and a seven-day free trial for eligible subscribers.

CAN I WATCH MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON HULU?

You can’t stream tonight’s game with a traditional Hulu account, but you can watch MNF via Hulu + Live TV’s ESPN live stream. Available for $69.99/month (which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu), the service no longer offers a free trial.