Florida gas prices spike after 'tax holiday' ends
The largest Monday-to-Wednesday increases were in Gainesville and Jacksonville, where average prices went up 15 cents.
5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando
If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?
WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
The moment Florida gas tax holiday ends: Watch price switch
The Florida gas tax holiday ended Tuesday. And with the click of a button... Our wallets are that much emptier. Ouch.
Vertol CEO, Florida's Public Safety Czar were on board migrant flight, documents show
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Newly released unredacted documents are providing new details about the migrant flights out of Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. 10 Investigates has learned that the state’s Public Safety Czar, Larry Keefe, and the CEO of Vertol, James Montgomerie, were on board the plane that flew from Texas to Florida, according to the documents. The flight ultimately landed in Martha’s Vineyard. Vertol is the aviation company that was paid more than $1 million for the flights.
Central Florida residents, visitors urged to stay off beaches ahead of storm
Hurricanes have been brewing in the Atlantic over the past week. Although Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin had no impact on Florida, a new disturbance is heating up in the Atlantic — and could possibly impact parts of Florida. With a chance of the storm hitting Florida, officials in...
These Florida cities rank high in best US cities to retire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida livin' isn't too bad — and we're not the only ones who think so. U.S. News just dropped its 2022-2023 list of best places to retire across the nation and several cities in the Tampa Bay area made the top half of the list.
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
Voted by mail in Florida? Here’s how to track your ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 4 million vote-by-mail ballots were sent out in Florida for the November election and only about half of them have been turned in, according to the Florida Division of Elections. If you haven’t mailed in your ballot yet, you need to do it now....
Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday
Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across Florida
Bird feeds cigarette to chick.Photo courtesy of Karen Mason. Smoking bans are no surprise anymore. They’ve been placed in bars, restaurants, workplaces, and more. But now they are headed to the beach. Cigarette butts, the tiny leftover stubs of a cigarette, often go unnoticed. But they are the number one item found on Florida’s beaches during cleanup initiatives. Now conservation groups are lobbying the legislature and getting the word out about these cigarette leftovers.
Florida Gov. DeSantis: A College Degree Should Not Put Our Students Into A Lifetime Of Debt
Over the past four years, Florida Governor DeSantis has held the line on tuition while ensuring Florida’s higher education system is the best in the nation. Recently, the College Board’s “Annual Trends in College Pricing” report confirmed that the cost of a bachelor’s degree for
Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters
The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
Potential tropical system could impact Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A potential tropical system brewing in the Atlantic could move near or on top of Florida early next week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching an area of low pressure that is expected to develop this weekend over the northeastern Caribbean Sea or the southwestern Atlantic. Some slow subtropical or tropical development of this system is possible afterward while it moves generally northward to northwestward through early next week.
Woman takes entire buckets of Halloween candy from Florida home
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was caught on video taking a home’s entire candy supply for herself Halloween night while in costume. Popular YouTube streamer Andy Signore, host of Popcorned Planet, told WFLA he was out trick-or-treating with his family when he saw what happened on the doorbell’s app. “I caught it happening LIVE, […]
These companies laid off the most Central Florida employees recently
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Over the past 12 months, more than 1,126 people in Central Florida had their jobs cut or were told they would be laid off soon, according to notices filed with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
Yes, despite Florida law we still have to 'fall back' and end daylight saving time
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Daylight saving time ends this weekend, which means we "fall back" one hour on Sunday morning. The time change officially happens at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. But Florida lawmakers voted to "lock the clock" in 2018 to keep daylight saving time permanent in...
Florida Sharks Bully Local Residents
Bull sharks washed shoreward by Hurricane Ian have been terrifying local residents since the category 4 storm plowed a path of destruction throughout the sunshine state. The Florida Museum of Natural History's former director, George Burgess, claims it is "a juvenile shark...Young Bull ...
State regulators order South Florida pool company operator to forfeit his license
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – According to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, nearly 40 cases against Sunshine Pools and Contracting Group, Inc. were presented to the State Construction Industry Licensing Board. The board, which regulates construction contractors and their businesses, ordered Sixto Muñoz to relinquish his license....
Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. Watch video above for full tropics forecast. An area of low pressure could develop over...
