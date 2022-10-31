ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

disneyfoodblog.com

5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando

If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
L. Cane

Which Florida Counties are Red Politically? Which are Blue?

WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many people agree that voting is an important right that one should exercise. The outcome of elections can impact the lives of those who participate in them. People who vote pay taxes, so it's arguably important to have a say in how a community's money is being used. Floridians are arguably no exception.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Vertol CEO, Florida's Public Safety Czar were on board migrant flight, documents show

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Newly released unredacted documents are providing new details about the migrant flights out of Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. 10 Investigates has learned that the state’s Public Safety Czar, Larry Keefe, and the CEO of Vertol, James Montgomerie, were on board the plane that flew from Texas to Florida, according to the documents. The flight ultimately landed in Martha’s Vineyard. Vertol is the aviation company that was paid more than $1 million for the flights.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Voted by mail in Florida? Here’s how to track your ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 4 million vote-by-mail ballots were sent out in Florida for the November election and only about half of them have been turned in, according to the Florida Division of Elections. If you haven’t mailed in your ballot yet, you need to do it now....
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday

Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Modern Globe

Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across Florida

Bird feeds cigarette to chick.Photo courtesy of Karen Mason. Smoking bans are no surprise anymore. They’ve been placed in bars, restaurants, workplaces, and more. But now they are headed to the beach. Cigarette butts, the tiny leftover stubs of a cigarette, often go unnoticed. But they are the number one item found on Florida’s beaches during cleanup initiatives. Now conservation groups are lobbying the legislature and getting the word out about these cigarette leftovers.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters

The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Potential tropical system could impact Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A potential tropical system brewing in the Atlantic could move near or on top of Florida early next week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching an area of low pressure that is expected to develop this weekend over the northeastern Caribbean Sea or the southwestern Atlantic. Some slow subtropical or tropical development of this system is possible afterward while it moves generally northward to northwestward through early next week.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Woman takes entire buckets of Halloween candy from Florida home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was caught on video taking a home’s entire candy supply for herself Halloween night while in costume. Popular YouTube streamer Andy Signore, host of Popcorned Planet, told WFLA he was out trick-or-treating with his family when he saw what happened on the doorbell’s app. “I caught it happening LIVE, […]
FLORIDA STATE
Athlon Sports

Florida Sharks Bully Local Residents

Bull sharks washed shoreward by Hurricane Ian have been terrifying local residents since the category 4 storm plowed a path of destruction throughout the sunshine state.   The Florida Museum of Natural History's former director, George Burgess, claims it is "a juvenile shark...Young Bull ...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

State regulators order South Florida pool company operator to forfeit his license

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – According to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, nearly 40 cases against Sunshine Pools and Contracting Group, Inc. were presented to the State Construction Industry Licensing Board. The board, which regulates construction contractors and their businesses, ordered Sixto Muñoz to relinquish his license....
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. Watch video above for full tropics forecast. An area of low pressure could develop over...
FLORIDA STATE

