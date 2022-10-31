Read full article on original website
RTE viewer complained Sarah McInerney was 'completely inappropriately' dressed on Prime Time
Sarah McInerney was contacted by a Prime Time viewer who complained about her outfits on the show. The fan at home said that the broadcaster was "completely inappropriately" dressed for live TV. They believed that Sarah dresses like she is attending a disco while on screen. Sarah said: "I got...
Jenny McCarthy praises 'incredible' husband Martin King over new Ireland AM role
Jenny McCarthy has shared a gushing tribute to husband Martin King following his final Six O'Clock Show and weather broadcast. The veteran Virgin Media presenter yesterday announced that he was leaving the popular chat show to take up a new role presenting the weekend edition of Ireland AM. While Martin...
Proud Dad Ronan Keating sees daughter Missy off to Australia with heartfelt message
Proud father Ronan Keating has shared that his daughter Missy departs for Australia today. The Life Is A Rollercoaster singer has plenty to be proud of, with Missy creating a stellar modelling career, social media presence and TV personality for herself. She is now off to seek new adventures in...
Presenter Martin King leaves the Six O'Clock Show for new gig on Ireland AM
The much-loved presenter Martin King has left The Six O'Clock Show. Fans of the presenter, fear not, as the Irish television mainstay will make his morning debut next Friday 11th November with his new gig on Ireland AM. The veteran Virgin Media presenter will join presenter Elaine Crowley and Katja...
Lisa Jordan on her marriage to private husband - 'He's my cheerleader and the silent partner in this'
Lisa Jordan has opened up about her marriage to her private husband as she called him her number one support and cheerleader. The Cork blogger shares snippets of her family on social media, but her beau has always remained behind the scenes. The couple are parents to two daughters, Pearl...
Heartbroken Una Healy pays tribute to good friend Lynsey Bennett
Una Healy paid tribute to her good friend Lynsey Bennett on the Six O’Clock Show. The Cervical Check campaigner and Una became close friends over the past couple of years, and often spent time together by taking spa breaks or holidays together with their children. Sadly, Lynsey passed away...
Fair City star Stephen O'Leary was heckled in the street for his role as Zak Dillon
Fair City star Stephen O'Leary has been heckled in the street for his role as Carrigstown troublemaker Zak Dillon. The actor is always quick to point out that he is nothing like his on-screen character in real life. Stephen is really enjoying his time on the RTÉ soap opera and...
Fair City's Jenny Dixon and husband Tom Neville are pregnant with twins - 'Some kind of sacred magic'
Former Fair City actress Jenny Dixon and her husband Tom Neville are expecting their first child together. The couple believed that it may never have happened for them, but now they will welcome twins next spring. Jenny labelled this wonderful news as "an act of God" and "Some kind of...
Pat Spillane jokes he will 'be annoying people again' in future work after leaving The Sunday Game
Pat Spillane hasn't ruled out a return to work following his retirement from The Sunday Game - and joked that he will definitely "be annoying people again" in the future. The legendary GAA pundit stepped down from the flagship RTE programme after three decades following Kerry's victory in this year's All-Ireland Football Final.
Empowering Women: Trad legend Sharon Shannon joins Dr. Ryan
Empowering Women is an RSVP exclusive podcast series hosted by Dr. Mary Ryan which aims to empower women in particular, but also to promote equality among men and women. Guests throughout the series are individuals from different backgrounds who share their philosophies on life and their visions for gender equality in Ireland.
Nathan Carter curtailed his night's out because of hectic touring schedule
Nathan Carter says country music legend Philomena Begley is great craic and always up for divilment after she starred in his latest music video. In the video for The Morning After, Nathan can be seen getting into a taxi after a night on the town with Philomena driving it. The...
Love Island star Greg O'Shea announced as the replacement for Martin King on The Six O'Clock Show
Greg O'Shea has been announced to take over from Martin King on the Six O'Clock Show. Presenter Martin announced today that he will be departing his role on the evening show to take up a new venture with Ireland AM, and will be joining presenter Elaine Crowley and Katja Mia on the Ireland AM couch.
Kerry's David Clifford steps out with girlfriend Shauna - and Sean O'Shea also pictured with partner
Kerry's David Clifford stepped out with his girlfriend Shauna O'Connor. The couple, who welcomed their first child together, baby Óigí, last year, were in attendance for the PwC 2022 All-Star awards in Dublin's Convention Centre. David, who won the top prize for "Footballer of the Year" was pictured...
Anna Geary and husband Kevin jet off to Iceland for 'delayed honeymoon' three years after wedding
Anna Geary and husband Kevin Sexton have finally jetted off on their honeymoon three years after tying the knot. The Ireland's Fittest Family star and her partner married in October 2019 and initially planned to travel around America before the Covid pandemic put a halt to their plans in 2020.
Fair City's Anto Collins' intense behaviour continues following marriage split from Sharon
Tommy Dillon is concerned by Anto Collins' intense behaviour following the breakdown of his marriage to Sharon on tonight's Fair City. The character, played by Paul Ronan, has been through a lot these past few months as a result of a harrowing gambling addiction. Anto is seemingly on the road...
Ireland AM’s Muireann O’Connell shares that she was body shamed at a funeral by a stranger
Ireland AM star Muireann O’Connell is known across Ireland for her on-screen personality and stellar fashion sense. However, the presenter has also launched a podcast, alongside friend and comedian Emma Doran. The duo's podcast, titled And Another Thing! has already proven popular among audiences, and in its second episode, Muireann explained how she received a body shaming backhanded comment at a funeral of all places.
Emmerdale’s Michael Wildman’s life with famous singer wife as he leaves Al Chapman role
Michael Wildman appeared on Emmerdale in 2019 playing a conniving businessman that started causing trouble for the local villagers. For months now, he has been carrying on an affair with married landlady Chas Dingle, even though he is also engaged to Kerry Wyatt. However, things have came to a head...
Brendan O'Carroll cried the first time he walked out on the set of Mrs Brown's Boys
Brendan O'Carroll cried the first time he walked out on the set of Mrs Brown's Boys. The Dubliner initially created the character of Agnes Brown on radio before it became developing the ratings winning sitcom on BBC and RTE. The comedy, which stars many of Brendan's family members including wife...
All the pictures from Cliona Hagan's wedding to Simon Sheerin in Kilronan Castle
Singer Cliona Hagan married musician Simon Sheerin in a stunning church wedding in Simon’s native county of Westmeath recently. The couple said “I do” surrounded by their friends and family and some well-known celebrities in St Mary’s Parish Church in the village of Tang. Following the...
Pippa O'Connor and istil 38 Irish Vodka launch all female collaborators campaign
Since its launch in April, istil 38 Superior Irish Vodka has been exceptionally well received by Ireland's hospitality sector and drinks industry. Bars around the country have been mixing up all three of the brand's flavours into classic cocktails and new delicious creations. istil 38 Creative Director and co-owner Pippa...
