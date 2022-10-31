ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
rsvplive.ie

Jenny McCarthy praises 'incredible' husband Martin King over new Ireland AM role

Jenny McCarthy has shared a gushing tribute to husband Martin King following his final Six O'Clock Show and weather broadcast. The veteran Virgin Media presenter yesterday announced that he was leaving the popular chat show to take up a new role presenting the weekend edition of Ireland AM. While Martin...
rsvplive.ie

Proud Dad Ronan Keating sees daughter Missy off to Australia with heartfelt message

Proud father Ronan Keating has shared that his daughter Missy departs for Australia today. The Life Is A Rollercoaster singer has plenty to be proud of, with Missy creating a stellar modelling career, social media presence and TV personality for herself. She is now off to seek new adventures in...
rsvplive.ie

Presenter Martin King leaves the Six O'Clock Show for new gig on Ireland AM

The much-loved presenter Martin King has left The Six O'Clock Show. Fans of the presenter, fear not, as the Irish television mainstay will make his morning debut next Friday 11th November with his new gig on Ireland AM. The veteran Virgin Media presenter will join presenter Elaine Crowley and Katja...
rsvplive.ie

Heartbroken Una Healy pays tribute to good friend Lynsey Bennett

Una Healy paid tribute to her good friend Lynsey Bennett on the Six O’Clock Show. The Cervical Check campaigner and Una became close friends over the past couple of years, and often spent time together by taking spa breaks or holidays together with their children. Sadly, Lynsey passed away...
rsvplive.ie

Empowering Women: Trad legend Sharon Shannon joins Dr. Ryan

Empowering Women is an RSVP exclusive podcast series hosted by Dr. Mary Ryan which aims to empower women in particular, but also to promote equality among men and women. Guests throughout the series are individuals from different backgrounds who share their philosophies on life and their visions for gender equality in Ireland.
rsvplive.ie

Nathan Carter curtailed his night's out because of hectic touring schedule

Nathan Carter says country music legend Philomena Begley is great craic and always up for divilment after she starred in his latest music video. In the video for The Morning After, Nathan can be seen getting into a taxi after a night on the town with Philomena driving it. The...
rsvplive.ie

Ireland AM’s Muireann O’Connell shares that she was body shamed at a funeral by a stranger

Ireland AM star Muireann O’Connell is known across Ireland for her on-screen personality and stellar fashion sense. However, the presenter has also launched a podcast, alongside friend and comedian Emma Doran. The duo's podcast, titled And Another Thing! has already proven popular among audiences, and in its second episode, Muireann explained how she received a body shaming backhanded comment at a funeral of all places.
rsvplive.ie

Brendan O'Carroll cried the first time he walked out on the set of Mrs Brown's Boys

Brendan O'Carroll cried the first time he walked out on the set of Mrs Brown's Boys. The Dubliner initially created the character of Agnes Brown on radio before it became developing the ratings winning sitcom on BBC and RTE. The comedy, which stars many of Brendan's family members including wife...
rsvplive.ie

All the pictures from Cliona Hagan's wedding to Simon Sheerin in Kilronan Castle

Singer Cliona Hagan married musician Simon Sheerin in a stunning church wedding in Simon’s native county of Westmeath recently. The couple said “I do” surrounded by their friends and family and some well-known celebrities in St Mary’s Parish Church in the village of Tang. Following the...
rsvplive.ie

Pippa O'Connor and istil 38 Irish Vodka launch all female collaborators campaign

Since its launch in April, istil 38 Superior Irish Vodka has been exceptionally well received by Ireland's hospitality sector and drinks industry. Bars around the country have been mixing up all three of the brand's flavours into classic cocktails and new delicious creations. istil 38 Creative Director and co-owner Pippa...

