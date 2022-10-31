Read full article on original website
U.S. employers keep hiring at solid pace, adding 261,000 jobs
America's employers kept hiring briskly in October, a sign that as Election Day nears, the economy remains a picture of solid job growth and painful inflation.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
European Central Bank leader doubles down on rate increases
FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The head of the European Central Bank underlined the bank's determination to fight rampant inflation with more interest rate increases on top of record hikes, saying Friday that "our job is far from being completed" and that even a mild recession would not be enough to bring rising prices back under control.
U.S. Adds 261,000 Jobs In October As Unemployment Ticks Up To 3.7%
The U.S. economy added a still-robust 261,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7%, giving a final snapshot of the market before the midterm elections. The number of jobs added was nearly same same as in September, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that the unemployment rate has remained steady at 3.5% to 3.7% since March. The most significant job gains were in health care, professional and technical services and manufacturing. The jobs picture remains healthy even as the Federal Reserve engages in a series of significant rate hikes in an effort to rein in inflation. The interest...
SFGate
Biden on California rescue mission as House Democrats falter
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — In an urgent plea as his party faces the potential loss of House and Senate control, President Joe Biden asked voters Thursday to go to the polls to support Democratic candidates, warning that a Republican Congress would reshape America by cutting back on health care and threatening abortion rights and retirement security.
SFGate
Climate Questions: Is it too late to stop climate change?
BENGALURU, India (AP) — Global average temperatures have risen and weather extremes have already seen an uptick, so the short answer to whether it's too late to stop climate change is: yes. But there's still time to prevent cascading effects, as every degree of additional warming has exponentially disastrous impacts, experts say.
Elon Musk announces Twitter layoffs via email after takeover - live
Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk has laid off over 3,700 people globally, days after closing the deal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion.Thousands of employees at the company have lost their jobs, with staff notified about the layoffs in an email on Thursday.“Team, In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” the internal memo to the employees noted.“We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary...
SFGate
How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — The first man arrived at 7:27 a.m. Russian soldiers covered his head and marched him up the driveway toward a nondescript office building. Two minutes later, a pleading, gagged voice pierced the morning stillness. Then the merciless reply: “TALK!!! TALK f--ing mother-f--er!!!”. It was...
SFGate
Many Republican candidates haven't commented on the Pelosi attack
Paul Pelosi, 82, was confronted by a man in his San Francisco home last week in the middle of the night. According to a federal indictment, the man wanted to hold Pelosi's wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), hostage so that he could ask her questions. If she "lied," the suspect in the crime told law enforcement (according to the indictment), he would use the hammer he'd brought to break her kneecaps. Instead, he ended up using the hammer to strike Paul Pelosi in the head. Paul Pelosi remains hospitalized.
SFGate
Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after assault
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer. Pelosi said, “Paul remains under...
SFGate
Russian Military Leaders Discussed Use of Nuclear Weapons, U.S. Officials Say
WASHINGTON — Senior Russian military leaders recently had conversations to discuss when and how Moscow might use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, contributing to heightened concern in Washington and allied capitals, according to multiple senior American officials. President Vladimir Putin was not a part of the conversations, which...
SFGate
Paul Pelosi faces ‘long recovery process’ after hammer attack
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, faces a “long recovery process” after an intruder broke in to the couple’s San Francisco home Friday and attacked him with a hammer, her office said. In a statement, Pelosi’s office said Paul Pelosi is making “steady progress”...
Trump news – live: Trump tells Iowa rally he will ‘very, very, very probably’ run for president in 2024
Donald Trump last night told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024 – but stopped short of making a cast-iron commitment to do so.“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” he said. “Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you – very soon. Get ready.” Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was extremist Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene who goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi saying he should have...
