Habitat for Humanity offering free furniture vouchers to help Hurricane Ian victims replace their belongings

Local Suncoast Church donates 18 tons of food
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One local church has stepped in to help feed those affected by Hurricane Ian. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints partnered with the Mayor’s Feed the Hunger Program to make a difference. That included bringing in a truck of a donations that will help feed people on the Suncoast who have struggled due to Hurricane Ian’s destruction.
Venice restaurant reopens after hurricane damage
VENICE, Fla. — Over a month after Hurricane Ian, there is a sense of normalcy for one restaurant in Sarasota County. Tarpon Point Grill and Marina closed their doors due to damage after the hurricane. They're now back open and ready to serve the community. "We’re outside seating only,...
City of Sarasota reports that 90% of Ian-related debris collected
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is reporting that 90% of residential vegetative storm debris have been picked up. Plans are set for final citywide collection on Monday, Nov. 7. Residents are encouraged to place all storm-related debris curbside by Nov. 7 when the final pass begins. “The...
Lehigh Acres teen asks for welfare check on himself due to dirty, dog-filled home
The conditions in a Lehigh Acres home were so bad that a 16-year-old called the authorities for a welfare check on himself. At the home, Lee County deputies found urine-soaked floorboards and a buildup of feces at the home the teen shared with 13 dogs. The teen told authorities he...
Hurricane Ian assistance center opens in St. Pete
Hurricane Ian struck southwest Florida directly, but some in the Bay Area also felt the effects. In Pinellas County, people can apply for disaster assistance in response to the storm.
North Port extends order allowing residents to live in trailers, RVs during Ian cleanup
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has extended an emergency order allowing residents to temporarily live in RVs and camper trailers on their property as they cleanup and make repairs after Hurricane Ian. On Sept. 26 the City Commission adopted the ordinance, declaring a state of...
Hillsborough County courthouse program helps non-profits raise more money
TAMPA, Fla. - A new Hillsborough County program is helping non-profits raise more money, and it starts at the courthouse with people summoned for jury duty. The Spring of Tampa Bay's Donation Center in Tampa has a steady flow of donations coming in. "Just to help these people who really...
Six Splendid Things to Do with Your Family Around Sarasota During The Holidays
While the holidays bring us cooler weather, presents, days off work and school, and Starbucks holiday beverages, the true joy of the season is spending time with family. Whether we stay home for a family movie night or travel across the country to see relatives, the most important thing during the holidays is being with loved ones. If you live in or near Sarasota, you don't have to go where its snows to experience the Christmas magic together. Make memories that will last a lifetime with these six splendid things to do with your family around Sarasota during the holidays while it's Christmas in Sarasota approaches.
Tampa organization helps women reach their full potential through untraditional jobs
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa organization is helping women pursue their non-traditional career goals through educational grants. Natalie Rychel wants to be a plumber and her dream is leading her down an unfamiliar road. "It's interesting and definitely it's taken some, like, adaptation, but I feel very respected among everybody...
Dick Vitale ‘heartbroken’ after Sarasota man’s fake $3M pledge to kids’ charity
A Sarasota man who promised to donate millions to charity and used a false identity in an attempt to buy several properties valued over $23 million is now facing time behind bars, authorities announced Wednesday.
People are back dancing in the street in Cape Coral
A lack of lighting and storm debris wasn’t stopping a group of people from putting on their dancing shoes in Cape Coral on Wednesday. Cork Soakers in downtown Cape Coral brought back a popular event that got people up and moving. A lot of people came out to watch Deb & the Dynamics perform.
Habitat ReStore helps Venice residents after Ian
Flooding during Hurricane Ian took everything from some residents of Venice and North Port. Habitat for Humanity's ReStore is helping families get back what they lost.
One person found dead following Riverview mobile home fire
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Hillsborough County firefighters say one person was found dead, and a dog is missing following a mobile home fire in Riverview. The fire started after 3 a.m. in the Pleasant Living Mobile Home Community, located off U.S. Highway 301. There were no internal hydrants within the community,...
50-bed hospital coming to west St. Pete
Encompass Health, which owns and operates 153 rehabilitation hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, including 19 in Florida, has announced plans to build a 50-bed inpatient facility on St. Petersburg’s west side. Although the exact address has not been determined, the rehab hospital will be built near the...
Lettuce Lake Park remains a top destination after 40 years
TAMPA, Fla. - A Bay Area man with a passion for nature is responsible for Tampa’s most popular park. In 1977 a $10 million bond was issued and Joel Jackson was given a clean slate to design several Bay Area parks, including Lettuce Lake Park. It opened in 1982...
SBA Opens Business Recovery Center In Sarasota County To Assist Floridians Recovering From Hurricane Ian
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced today it will open a Business Recovery Center in Venice on Friday, Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., to assist Floridians with their SBA disaster loan applications. The SBA Business Recovery Center will be located
Tampa Fire Rescue on a mission to improve response times across city
TAMPA, Fla. - Keeping response times low is a big focus for Tampa Fire Rescue. It’s a problem that the city has tried to address in the past. At Thursday’s city council meeting, members will hear from TFR Chief Barbara Tripp as she shares whether any of the solutions they’ve implemented to help keep response times low are paying off.
Elevated red tide levels detected at Sarasota County beaches after Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. - Public health officials in Sarasota County are once again warning the public of elevated red tide levels detected at local beaches. The beaches with elevated levels of red tide include Venice Beach, Service Club Park, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach, and Caspersen Beach, Manasota Key and Blind Pass.
How building food bowls can help you spend less money at the grocery store
TAMPA, Fla. - Inflation is hitting hard at the grocery store with food prices 13% higher than this time last year. You can get creative to cut down cooking costs, and to stretch your dollar further, put it in a bowl. Little Leon is one of Tampa's many bowl-based restaurants.
Fresh Jersey Tomatoes hold 7th annual toy drive
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, are holding their 7th Annual FJT’s Toy Drive for underprivileged children currently receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The drive starts Nov. 4 and runs through Dec. 9. “The last...
