ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

Habitat for Humanity offering free furniture vouchers to help Hurricane Ian victims replace their belongings

By Kimberly Kuizon
fox13news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Local Suncoast Church donates 18 tons of food

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One local church has stepped in to help feed those affected by Hurricane Ian. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints partnered with the Mayor’s Feed the Hunger Program to make a difference. That included bringing in a truck of a donations that will help feed people on the Suncoast who have struggled due to Hurricane Ian’s destruction.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Venice restaurant reopens after hurricane damage

VENICE, Fla. — Over a month after Hurricane Ian, there is a sense of normalcy for one restaurant in Sarasota County. Tarpon Point Grill and Marina closed their doors due to damage after the hurricane. They're now back open and ready to serve the community. "We’re outside seating only,...
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota reports that 90% of Ian-related debris collected

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is reporting that 90% of residential vegetative storm debris have been picked up. Plans are set for final citywide collection on Monday, Nov. 7. Residents are encouraged to place all storm-related debris curbside by Nov. 7 when the final pass begins. “The...
SARASOTA, FL
941area.com

Six Splendid Things to Do with Your Family Around Sarasota During The Holidays

While the holidays bring us cooler weather, presents, days off work and school, and Starbucks holiday beverages, the true joy of the season is spending time with family. Whether we stay home for a family movie night or travel across the country to see relatives, the most important thing during the holidays is being with loved ones. If you live in or near Sarasota, you don't have to go where its snows to experience the Christmas magic together. Make memories that will last a lifetime with these six splendid things to do with your family around Sarasota during the holidays while it's Christmas in Sarasota approaches.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

People are back dancing in the street in Cape Coral

A lack of lighting and storm debris wasn’t stopping a group of people from putting on their dancing shoes in Cape Coral on Wednesday. Cork Soakers in downtown Cape Coral brought back a popular event that got people up and moving. A lot of people came out to watch Deb & the Dynamics perform.
CAPE CORAL, FL
fox13news.com

One person found dead following Riverview mobile home fire

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Hillsborough County firefighters say one person was found dead, and a dog is missing following a mobile home fire in Riverview. The fire started after 3 a.m. in the Pleasant Living Mobile Home Community, located off U.S. Highway 301. There were no internal hydrants within the community,...
RIVERVIEW, FL
stpeterising.com

50-bed hospital coming to west St. Pete

Encompass Health, which owns and operates 153 rehabilitation hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, including 19 in Florida, has announced plans to build a 50-bed inpatient facility on St. Petersburg’s west side. Although the exact address has not been determined, the rehab hospital will be built near the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Lettuce Lake Park remains a top destination after 40 years

TAMPA, Fla. - A Bay Area man with a passion for nature is responsible for Tampa’s most popular park. In 1977 a $10 million bond was issued and Joel Jackson was given a clean slate to design several Bay Area parks, including Lettuce Lake Park. It opened in 1982...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Fire Rescue on a mission to improve response times across city

TAMPA, Fla. - Keeping response times low is a big focus for Tampa Fire Rescue. It’s a problem that the city has tried to address in the past. At Thursday’s city council meeting, members will hear from TFR Chief Barbara Tripp as she shares whether any of the solutions they’ve implemented to help keep response times low are paying off.
TAMPA, FL
floridaweekly.com

Fresh Jersey Tomatoes hold 7th annual toy drive

The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, are holding their 7th Annual FJT’s Toy Drive for underprivileged children currently receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The drive starts Nov. 4 and runs through Dec. 9. “The last...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy