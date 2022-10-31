ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Science Hill TD catch voted Best Play of the Week

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMQOV_0itYechU00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Best Play of the Week took place on the Hill, according to News Channel 11 sports fans.

After one of the closest votes of the season, viewers chose Science Hill High School’s Tyler Moon’s touchdown grab as the Best Play of the Week.

Final Scores & Highlights: Week 11 high school football games

Quarterback Jaysahn Swartz found Moon in the endzone for an over-the-shoulder touchdown connection to tie the game against Dobyns-Bennett. Science Hill would go on to win 34-32.

Other plays in the running included Union’s Kam Bostic denying the Abingdon Falcons a touchdown with an interception Chuckey-Doak’s unstoppable touchdown run against West Greene.

Be sure to tune in Friday night to vote for next week’s nominees for Best Play of the Week, and catch all the final scores and highlights on Touchdown Friday Night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

High school Big Game Preview: Bradley Central vs Science Hill

Johnson City, TN — While Southwest Virginia heads to their final game of the season, the playoffs in Tennessee will get underway tomorrow night and the game we are featuring in the high school “Big Game” preview is Science Hill hoisting Bradley Central. The first thing the Toppers will have to do is come down […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Science Hill’s Moon named Week Eleven Player of the Week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Friday night, Science Hill trailed Dobyns-Bennett by six points with under 20 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. But, the Hilltoppers had the ball – and a chance to tie the game. “We haven’t run that play since 7-on-7, so it’s been a minute since we ran it,” Science […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
jcnewsandneighbor.com

Spurrier engineered comeback victory in Exchange Bowl

Postseason football has become a given at Science Hill during the TSSAA’s playoff-mad era. The Hilltoppers, however, were playing a rare postseason game when Steve Spurrier was a senior in 1962. And Coach Kermit Tipton’s Hilltoppers didn’t appear to be too interested in being at J. Fred Johnson Stadium for the second time in three weeks.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

ETSU women’s basketball opens Mock Era with dominant win

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Oct. 29, 2022) – ETSU women’s basketball hosted Mars Hill University for a tune-up exhibition inside Brooks Gym on Thursday, unofficially opening the Brenda Mock Brown Era of Buccaneer basketball with an 87-41 win. The Bucs were led by their two veteran players in graduate transfers Jiselle Thomas (Norwalk, Ohio) and Jayla Ruffus-Milner (North Hills, Calif.). Thomas led […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Ex-Vol Jancek ready for new role with Bucs

After spending the past four years performing behind the scenes in Knoxville, Brock Jancek is ready to take center stage. Jancek is now a forward on the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team after transferring from Tennessee, where he was a walk-on. In four seasons with the Vols, Jancek played a total of 30 minutes, scoring seven points. At ETSU, the 6-foot-8 forward is expected to be a key component of the Bucs’ rebuilt frontcourt.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Tri-Cities Vols fans and businesses excited for No. 1 CFP ranking

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tuesday night, the Tennessee Volunteers became something they have not been since 1998: the No. 1 ranked football team in the nation. The College Football Playoff released its first rankings of the season, placing the Vols first in front of Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson. But Tennessee faces one of its […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

ETSU women set to open the Coach Mock era on Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WCYB) — The ETSU women will open up the season with an exhibition game against Mars Hill Thursday inside of Brooks Gym. It's the first game of the Brenda Mock Brown era for the Bucs. Coach Mock just took over the team in August so it has been a steep learning curve for her and her team. Coach Mock says she's excited to see what her team can do against another team, but also wishes she had more time before things get rolling.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Simmons named TSWA Offensive Football Player of the Week

NASHVILLE — Tusculum University quarterback Tre Simmons has been named the College Football Offensive Player of the Week as selected by the Tennessee Sportswriters Association (TSWA). Simmons, a sophomore from Tampa, Florida, accounted for four touchdowns to lead Tusculum to a 49-14 South Atlantic Conference win over Erskine College last Saturday. The TU signal caller went […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Coastal Carolina beats App State 35-28, moves atop Sun Belt

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) _ Grayson McCall threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns and Coastal Carolina beat Appalachian State 35-28 for first place in the Sun Belt Conference. McCall’s 8-yard TD pass to Jacob Jenkins made it 28-14 early in the fourth quarter, and on App State’s next play Tavyn Jackson intercepted a pass and […]
CONWAY, SC
cartercountysports.com

Bulldogs Fall To No. 3 In AP Poll; Cyclones Receive Votes

The last Tennessee AP Prep Football poll saw two Carter County teams represented. In Class 2A, Hampton dropped two spots after the heartbreaking 21-20 decision to Daniel Boone last Thursday night. The Bulldogs tallied 84 points – just four points behind No. 2 Fairley. Hampton received one first-place vote.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Science Hill band to host Band Jam on Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Science Hill Hilltopper band will host its inaugural Band Jam on Thursday, Nov. 3. Current Johnson City Schools 4th and 5th-grade students and their families are invited to the event. Students will have an opportunity to meet the band directors, hear the instruments up close and play one-on-one with […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

D-B, Hampton moved down in latest AP prep football poll

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Two local teams slipped in the AP Tennessee prep football rankings after suffering losses last Friday. After falling to rival Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett dropped from No. 3 to No. 8 in Class 6A. Hampton fell from first place to No. 3 in Class 2A after the Bulldogs narrowly lost to […]
HAMPTON, TN
WJHL

Runners can snack after S’mores Run in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For those who like to reward themselves after a bit of exercise, the S’mores Run offers just that. The race begins Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Tweetsie Trailhead in Johnson City with the first wave of participants starting at 4 p.m. The race ends at mile marker 3.5. The reward […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Wing Fling set for Thursday in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Wing Fling is set for Thursday in Kingsport. The event will be at the Kingsport Farmers Market from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees will have the chance sample wings from all vendors then get to vote for the “People’s Choice Award.”. The...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL to stream Johnson City Christmas Parade on Dec. 3

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The holidays are just around the corner, and News Channel 11 is helping spread Christmas cheer by bringing you the Johnson City Christmas Parade live. On Dec. 3, the parade can be watched on WJHL.com and on both News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wataugaonline.com

Long-time local radio broadcaster Andy Glass passes away

A man whose voice and long-time commitment to the airwaves of local radio here in the High Country has passed away. Andy Lane, known on-air as Andy Glass, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 20th at the age of 65. Glass worked for many years at the group of radio stations based in Boone, and also stations based in Mountain City, Tennessee.
BOONE, NC
WJHL

17th Annual Johnia Berry Toy Drive begins Nov. 4

(WJHL) — Food City began hosting the Johnia Berry Toy Drive a year after its namesake and ETSU graduate 21-year-old Johnia Berry was murdered in her Knoxville apartment on a cold December morning in 2004. The annual effort, sponsored by WJHL, will kick off Nov. 4 and run through Dec. 3 with one goal in […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

King University and local church hosting free health fair

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – King University in partnership with Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church will be hosting a free health fair on Nov. 5. It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Church based in the Colonial Heights area of Kingsport. Flu and COVID vaccines, COVID screening, diabetes screening, women’s health education, and […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

41K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy