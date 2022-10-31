Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tales from the Tread: Museum award honors outstanding local citizens
Every year the Leckenby and Larson Awards Committee, associated with the Tread of Pioneers Museum, presents two awards that honor persons who have enriched the quality of life in Routt County. These citizens have served our public institutions, preserved our local history, or contributed significantly to the county’s heritage.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Building Community: Separating myths from facts for the Brown Ranch project
There’s been a fair amount of misinformation circulating about the Brown Ranch, and I’d like to separate some of the myths from the facts. Myth: No more than 10-20% of the homes will be “affordable.”. Fact: The entire Brown Ranch development will be affordable housing for the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
South Routt’s Gregory Ranch protected from development with PDR easement
One of Julie Gregory’s favorite memories of her grandparents’ South Routt County ranch was haying each year. It was rewarding to see the bails stack up, knowing it would feed the family’s livestock through the winter, she said. During haying season, Julie’s grandmother Lorraine Gregory would always...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt commissioners OK ‘man camp’; say regulations allowing such housing need changes
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Routt County Commissioners approved Peabody Energy’s proposed “man camp” to house miners, though they weren’t thrilled about it. The camp is needed to house miners working in Peabody-owned Twentymile Mine, which is currently looking to fill about 80 job openings. Still, commissioners expressed concern that more of these camps would be proposed in the future as a solution to the area’s ongoing housing crisis.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County commissioners seek applicants for Colorado River District Board
The Routt County commissioners are seeking applicants for the Routt County Representative on the Colorado River District Board of Directors. Applicants should have knowledge or understanding of the entities that address water rights in Colorado and Routt County, accounting and budgetary principles, and have existing relationships with the water managers.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
A third of CDOT’s Yampa Valley positions are vacant, as agency takes ‘all hands on deck’ approach to winter plowing
Down a third of its plow truck drivers in the Yampa Valley, the Colorado Department of Transportation is utilizing engineers, maintenance staff and even some administrative workers to plow key roadways. In garages along U.S. Highway 40 and Colorado Highway 131, CDOT has 16 of 24 plow truck driver positions...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: From energy to water, Sonja Macys understands Routt County
As fellow horse enthusiasts that have known Sonja Macys for over 15 years, we know she is not a one-trick pony. She’s the “eventer” of the horse world with an extensive knowledge and understanding of the many complex issues in Routt County. While project coordinator for Vision...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Whistler Park off-leash areas transition for winter
Off-leash areas at Whistler Park in Steamboat Springs shifted to their winter schedule on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The southeast segment of the park, which includes the sports fields, transitions to an off-leash area during winter. The west portion of the park, by the river, becomes leash-required due to elk winter range and the city asks park users to remain on existing trails.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Climate Action Plan sector working groups developing gap analysis
The five sector working groups under the umbrella of the Routt County Climate Action Plan Collaborative Board are being finalized this month and include more than 50 local and industry expert volunteers. The working groups currently are conducting a gap analysis to prioritize recommended actions to help leaders move forward...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Hike or Treat at Yampa River State Park couldn’t happen without volunteers, donations
To the Hayden, Craig and Steamboat Springs communities,. On Saturday, Oct. 29, we hosted the fifth annual Hike or Treat at Yampa River State Park. Our visitation was nearly 700 people, and we handed out 365 pounds of candy, many toothbrushes and a variety of refreshments. We also offered a photo booth and an interpretive program that was put on by Yampatika.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Advocates say fossil fuel choice for city construction opposes Climate Action Plan
In one of the first significant “where the rubber meets the road” discussions after all the municipalities and county leaders adopted the Routt County Climate Action Plan by August 2021, environmental advocates say Steamboat Springs City Council made a decision in October that opposes the approved plan. After...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: A Vote for Meghan Lukens is a vote for our future
Western Colorado is changing, there is no doubt. Can we retain our hardworking, active, family-oriented way of life which relishes living in the clean mountain air? Colorado needs leadership with an invested interest in its future. Meghan Lukens represents the next generation of Coloradans, which deserve the same opportunity to thrive in Colorado as those that have come before.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Friends of the Yampa hopes the Big Snow Bash brings an avalanche of cash
With Pickin’ on the Dead following Bonfire Dub, the Big Snow Bash promises to be one of the best parties of the year, and an event those hoping to protect the river should not miss. “I think that this year is going be such a fun, exciting event,” said...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Residents of Ski Time Square Condos without parking after structure closed
For nearly a month, longtime Ski Time Square Condominiums resident Cathy Vanderwork has been coming to grips with how her life will change after the parking structure she has depended on was deemed too dangerous and closed by local officials. “Thirty days, we got 30 days,” said Vanderwork, who is...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Protect Routt County by voting for ballot measure 1A
The sounds and sights on a ranch are familiar to me because I was born and raised on one. My husband and I raised our two children here and, now in turn, their young families call this home. We treasure the opportunity to live in this beautiful valley and we take our stewardship responsibilities of clean water, healthy ecosystems and working landscapes seriously.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Savannah Wolfson will support law enforcement officers
As a retired police chief, I ask you to support Savannah Wolfson for state House District 26. She is the candidate who supports law enforcement and victims of abuse. I met Savannah when she heard about the 2020 surge of first-time gun owners. She put together a free safety class here in Routt County to train women how to store and use firearms safely. No matter where you stand on firearms, people were buying guns without experience or instruction. They needed safety training. Savannah contacted me as a certified instructor. I believed this was so important that I offered my services to her class for free. She asked me to cover, in particular, gun storage around children in the home.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
PHOTOS: SteamboatSnaps Fall Foliage contest winner announced
With a dogs-eye view of a walk through yellow woods, Maggie Wilson is the winner of the 2022 SteamboatSnaps Fall Foliage photo contest. Wilson will be given a $150 gift card from contest sponsor Eyecare Specialties and her photo will be on the October page of the SteamboatSnaps 2023 Calendar.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Support the future of our community by passing 2A
We are writing to voice our support for the short-term rental tax, ballot measure 2A. We strongly believe that having affordable, stable and safe housing will ensure that everybody in our community has the same opportunity to thrive. We are in a housing crisis. The most affected are our low-...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County shooting case could hinge on Colorado’s ‘Make My Day’ law
The prosecution and defense both agree that William Bryce Scholle shot an unarmed man at Scholle’s Routt County home in January. However, Scholle claims the shooting was an act of self-defense, and on Sept. 16, his attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him of first degree assault and menacing, both felonies, and prohibited use of a weapon, a misdemeanor.
Comments / 0