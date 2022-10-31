ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Heights feed store staple moving after 94 years

Quality Feed and Garden’s trademark red and white checkerboard style-painted building with blue trim has sat unchanged and unmoved off North Main Street for nearly a century, providing the Greater Heights area and Houston region with lawn and garden services. But amid the store’s landowner passing away two years...
Lone Star Rally returns to Galveston this weekend

GALVESTON, Texas — The annual Lone Star Rally returns to Galveston this weekend with the four-day motorcycle event kicking off on Thursday. The event runs from Thursday to Sunday in historic downtown Galveston and along Seawall Boulevard, including concerts, exhibits, and vendors. More than 500,000 people are expected to...
Pre-K student walks a mile away from school

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) - A school district south of Houston says it is making changes at an elementary school to keep kids safe after a 4-year-old boy was able to walk away by himself and found nearly a mile away. The pre-K student was let out during dismissal, and no...
International Quilt Festival underway in Houston

HOUSTON — The largest quilt show in the world is back in downtown Houston. The International Quilt Festival runs through Sunday at the George R. Brown Convention Center where 1,100 quilts will be on display. They are judged and prizes are awarded in several categories. Editor's note: The video...
New weapon detection technology includes part of area

Representatives from the Houston Police Department are hopeful that a controversial new technology might tamp down on violence in the area, but at least some residents are concerned it might cause more issues that it solves. Wyatt Martin, assistant police chief for Houston, spoke late last month at the North...
This Houston, Texas Home is Gorgeous with 2 Pools Connected by an Underwater Tunnel

Why do we look at homes that are completely out of our price range? We're day dreaming. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. Daydreaming is exactly what you're doing when looking at this home in Houston, Texas. It is gorgeous with a Spanish flair, six bedrooms and two pools connected by an underwater tunnel. Wait! What? Its a short tunnel but a tunnel nonetheless. Let's check out this fantasy inducing Texas home.
Houston apartment market continues to cool as occupancy rates fall, rental rates level off

Domain Heights, a two-building mid-rise, is among the newly opened multifamily projects in the Heights area. (Courtesy Domain Heights) After more than a year of steady increases, apartment rental rates in Houston are starting to cool off as occupancy rates dip, according to the most recent data from ApartmentData.com, which compiles data based on market surveys in Houston and other U.S. cities.
Get a head start on your holiday shopping with these unique gifts

HOUSTON — For more information on Dawn McCarthy or her product recommendations, visit her blog: Dawnscorner.com. Luxury laundry detergent and dryer sheets. Ultra-concentrated sheets are eco-friendly and free of harsh chemicals. Flexible building toy combines origami and magnets. Elevated candle gifts include a curated matchbox. Hand poured in the...
MD Anderson's annual Boot Walk takes place this Saturday

HOUSTON — The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has been recognized as number one in the United States for cancer care. For over eighty years, the hospital has been at the forefront of cancer research and innovation. One of the many patients who left MD Anderson cancer...
Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest

ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
Meet Curious Claud: Orphaned bear adopted by Houston Zoo

HOUSTON — The Houston Zoo has added a young black bear to its family and he will soon meet his new roomie. Claud is a 2-year-old orphaned black bear that came to Houston from Reno, Nevada. He was seen feeding near campsites there and that raised concerns. "His comfort...
Houston Weather: Severe storms expected for Friday, possible tornadoes

HOUSTON - Our winds, humidity and temperatures are trending higher for today and tomorrow with a gulf breeze kicking in. Now, we are still concerned about a line of severe storms on the way late Friday night that could bring high winds and brief heavy rain. Beyond that system, rain chances and temperatures will be lower for the weekend and Election Day.
Fort Bend ISD needs voters' help to hire more police, increase teacher pay

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend residents have something unusual to ponder as Election Day approaches. The Fort Bend Independent School District wants to hire more police officers and increase teacher pay, but to do this more funds must be raised through the district's Maintenance and Operations (M&O) Tax Rate, which is one of two tax rates Fort Bend residents pay. The M&O tax rate is used to fund teacher pay, staff compensation and other district operational needs.
