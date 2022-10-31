ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 1

Related
Deadspin

Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches

He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
thecomeback.com

Lane Kiffin reveals which SEC team should sign Deion Sanders as head coach

Lane Kiffin doesn’t usually give advice to his SEC rivals but the Ole Miss head coach gave some advice to a certain school that’s down on their luck recently. When asked if he had any interest in taking over the Auburn job, Kiffin declined to comment and deflected by proposing that the Tigers look at Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FanSided

Alabama Football: First Playoff rankings good to Tide and SEC

Bashing the CFB Playoff Selection Committee has become a mainstay of every season. That will continue after Tuesday night’s first rankings, but Alabama football fans have nothing to complain about. The Crimson Tide is at No. 6, ahead of undefeated TCU. Alabama, already in a ‘win-out’ situation does not...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit explains LSU as College Football Playoff rankings team to watch outside of top six

The LSU Tigers, who debuted at No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, enter Saturday's matchup with Alabama, which ranked sixth and also sits at second in the SEC West — behind the Crimson Tide — with a 6-2 record (4-1 SEC). Though no two-loss team has ever made the Playoff, the Tigers are a team that could potentially shake up the standings and find themselves in the SEC Championship Game, according to Kirk Herbstreit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Ex-Tennessee QB Erik Ainge calls Georgia football's stadium 'overrated,' says 'Vols will be just fine'

Top-ranked Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia square off Saturday at Sanford Stadium in a battle of unbeatens that will go a long way in determining the SEC champion and the College Football Playoff picture. Georgia has not lost a home game since 2019 and last lost at home to Tennessee in 2016, but former Volunteers quarterback Erik Ainge says Tennessee has nothing to be intimated over as it prepares to play the Bulldogs between the hedges.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Penn State coach James Franklin updates Nittany Lions' QB situation ahead of Indiana

Penn State football and coach James Franklin come off a 44-31 loss to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have a chance to bounce back Saturday against Indiana, but they have to answer some questions at the quarterback position ahead of that. Veteran starter Sean Clifford struggled against the Buckeyes, throwing three interceptions — including one on each of Penn State's first two drives — and fumbling once.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Vols OL target names finalists leading up to planned announcement

A week ahead of his planned commitment, one of Tennessee's top remaining targets announced that he has narrowed his focus to four finalists. Class of 2023 offensive lineman Vysen Lang of Pike Road (Ala.) High School revealed Tuesday in a post on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between the Vols, LSU, Auburn and Texas when he makes his decision known on Nov. 8.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Offensive lineman Edgar Amaya enters transfer portal

After failing to get on the field early during his college career at Colorado, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Edgar Amaya has decided to enter the transfer portal. A signee with the Buffaloes in the 2021 class, Amaya had other Power 5 offers, from Kansas and Illinois, coming out of Russellville High School in Alabama.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Uncommitted five-star Samson Okunlola receives All-American Bowl jersey

Samson Okunlola has a few more visits to make -- two officials and maybe an unofficial or two mixed in -- in the next seven weeks and he is working on the schedule. By the time the three-day signing period begins Dec. 21, the five-star Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy offensive tackle plans to have his commitment locked in, but for now he is taking a step back to enjoy the final two weeks of his senior season and the exploits of being an All-American Bowl participant.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy