Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Five-star QB commit Julian Sayin says Nick Saban's Alabama is 'the standard for college football'
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide just snagged one of the top recruits in the 2024 recruiting class. Stop me if you've heard something like that before. That's just what the Crimson Tide do. Nonetheless, five-star quarterback Julian Sayin from Carlsbad, California (Carlsbad High School) has announced his commitment...
Deadspin
Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches
He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
Tim Brando Blasts "Untouchable" Nick Saban For What He Did After Tennessee Game
After Tennessee knocked off Alabama with a last-second field goal, video captured Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton making contact with a female Tennessee fan. In a recent interview, Tim Brando suggested Burton wasn't suspended by the SEC because Nick Saban is "untouchable." "Any other player does that, on any...
College Football World Reacts To Deion's Response To Auburn Question
During this Tuesday's press conference, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders was asked about Auburn's job opening. Bryan Harsin was fired on Monday after less than two seasons. Sanders had a pretty clever response when asked if he has heard from Auburn yet. "I've heard from the Tigers, the Jackson...
Brian Kelly Has Special Message For Nick Saban
LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media on Monday to preview the big matchup with Alabama. Kelly surprisingly had a special message for Alabama head coach Nick Saban as he opened the media session. “It’s a big day as you know, it’s Nick Saban’s birthday, so I want...
atozsports.com
Kirby Smart made a reporter look silly while discussing Tennessee Vols’ offense
Remember last month when LSU head coach Brian Kelly was blasted for his comments about the Tennessee Vols‘ offense?. Kelly exposed his lack of knowledge concerning Tennessee’s offense when he suggested that the Vols don’t use motion or different formations. That worked out pretty well for the...
atozsports.com
Comment from former UT QB Josh Dobbs ahead of big game against Georgia will make Vols fans smile
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs made a comment on Thursday that is certain to make fans of the Big Orange smile. Dobbs appeared in studio on Thursday with 104.5 The Zone’s Buck Reising to discuss the Vols’ huge matchup on Saturday with the Georgia Bulldogs. Tennessee and...
thecomeback.com
Lane Kiffin reveals which SEC team should sign Deion Sanders as head coach
Lane Kiffin doesn’t usually give advice to his SEC rivals but the Ole Miss head coach gave some advice to a certain school that’s down on their luck recently. When asked if he had any interest in taking over the Auburn job, Kiffin declined to comment and deflected by proposing that the Tigers look at Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.
Alabama Football: First Playoff rankings good to Tide and SEC
Bashing the CFB Playoff Selection Committee has become a mainstay of every season. That will continue after Tuesday night’s first rankings, but Alabama football fans have nothing to complain about. The Crimson Tide is at No. 6, ahead of undefeated TCU. Alabama, already in a ‘win-out’ situation does not...
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit explains LSU as College Football Playoff rankings team to watch outside of top six
The LSU Tigers, who debuted at No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, enter Saturday's matchup with Alabama, which ranked sixth and also sits at second in the SEC West — behind the Crimson Tide — with a 6-2 record (4-1 SEC). Though no two-loss team has ever made the Playoff, the Tigers are a team that could potentially shake up the standings and find themselves in the SEC Championship Game, according to Kirk Herbstreit.
247Sports
Ex-Tennessee QB Erik Ainge calls Georgia football's stadium 'overrated,' says 'Vols will be just fine'
Top-ranked Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia square off Saturday at Sanford Stadium in a battle of unbeatens that will go a long way in determining the SEC champion and the College Football Playoff picture. Georgia has not lost a home game since 2019 and last lost at home to Tennessee in 2016, but former Volunteers quarterback Erik Ainge says Tennessee has nothing to be intimated over as it prepares to play the Bulldogs between the hedges.
Penn State coach James Franklin updates Nittany Lions' QB situation ahead of Indiana
Penn State football and coach James Franklin come off a 44-31 loss to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have a chance to bounce back Saturday against Indiana, but they have to answer some questions at the quarterback position ahead of that. Veteran starter Sean Clifford struggled against the Buckeyes, throwing three interceptions — including one on each of Penn State's first two drives — and fumbling once.
A Crystal Ball pick is in for top defensive tackle
A Crystal Ball pick for a priority defensive tackle recruit to South Carolina is in. Here's some info about why.
Vols OL target names finalists leading up to planned announcement
A week ahead of his planned commitment, one of Tennessee's top remaining targets announced that he has narrowed his focus to four finalists. Class of 2023 offensive lineman Vysen Lang of Pike Road (Ala.) High School revealed Tuesday in a post on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between the Vols, LSU, Auburn and Texas when he makes his decision known on Nov. 8.
Nick Saban "Anxious" To See 1 Thing During Alabama-LSU Game
Alabama has another massive game on tap for this Saturday. Nick Saban's squad is set to take on arch-rival LSU down in Baton Rogue as both try to stay in contention to win the SEC West. The Crimson Tide are coming off their bye week from last week after they...
Where Alabama Landed in First CFP Rankings of Season
The College Football Playoff committee released its initial rankings as the final month of the regular season kicks off.
Offensive lineman Edgar Amaya enters transfer portal
After failing to get on the field early during his college career at Colorado, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Edgar Amaya has decided to enter the transfer portal. A signee with the Buffaloes in the 2021 class, Amaya had other Power 5 offers, from Kansas and Illinois, coming out of Russellville High School in Alabama.
Uncommitted five-star Samson Okunlola receives All-American Bowl jersey
Samson Okunlola has a few more visits to make -- two officials and maybe an unofficial or two mixed in -- in the next seven weeks and he is working on the schedule. By the time the three-day signing period begins Dec. 21, the five-star Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy offensive tackle plans to have his commitment locked in, but for now he is taking a step back to enjoy the final two weeks of his senior season and the exploits of being an All-American Bowl participant.
Midseason departure of veteran Devyn Ford 'shocked' Penn State RBs coach
Speaking with reporters in late August, Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider took some extra time to emphasize the value that fourth-year veteran Devyn Ford brought to his room. "I trust him, so I can put him in the game at any time, and that's big for me," Seider...
Husker Mash: Might that coaching search quiet leave soon? Mickey on the 'old' B1G rosters and ideal offenses
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. It's been quiet – almost too quiet. Don't expect that to continue much longer in regards to NU's coaching search. Decision month arrives. Obviously a decision...
Comments / 1