Read full article on original website
Related
WPRI 12 News
Mic’d Up: Cranston West head coach Tom Milewski
Go inside the huddle as the Cranston West Falcons take on the Westerly Bulldogs.
Jon Doss: Cavs might have best starting five in East - maybe 'in basketball'
Channel 5 Sports director Jon Doss joins Spencer German on 92.3 The Fan for some Cleveland Cavaliers and Browns talk, following the Cavs’$2 112-88 final over the Detroit Pistons.
Kansas Jayhawks' Depth Chart Unchanged, Big Returns Possible
Even though the official depth chart hasn't changed in the idle week, some injury updates have the potential to shake up the lineup from prior weeks.
Comments / 0