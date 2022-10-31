ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'One to monitor' for Duke on recruiting trail

Duke basketball recruiters have already been to St. Thomas More School (Conn.) once in the past few months to see Tyler Betsey. And according to a tweet on Wednesday night from Pro Insight's Andrew Slater, the Blue Devils will be there again on Thursday to check in on the 6-foot-8, 185-pound ...
