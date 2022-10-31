Read full article on original website
Related
BURN by Rocky Patel
When you first step inside Burn, it’ll remind you of an old boys club with dim lighting and the faint smell of cigar smoke wafting through the air—actually, it’s very old boys-clubbish since the crowd here is pretty testosterone heavy. The back wall is painted with large, slightly gaudy red roses, and in the center of the room is a large light pillar with what looks like upside down beige umbrellas hanging from the ceiling. It’s definitely a look. If you’re here for the full cigar bar experience, head to the back corner and browse the humidor, then head to the bar and order one of their signature cocktails—go for the 47 Reasons if you’re into gin. They’re open until 2am on weekends, so if you need a late night bite before heading home, get the crab cakes and loaded wedges—just know there’s a heavy cloud of cigar smoke in the air at all times.
Green Eggs Café
For a last-minute brunch with a group, Green Eggs Café is the spot. They have plenty of space both indoors and out, and large, cafeteria-style tables for sharing from their extensive menu. Since it’s not hard to get a table, you can focus on the important things–Key lime pie French toast or Cajun shrimp and grits? A chorizo, egg, red pepper, and black bean burrito, or red velvet pancakes? Green Eggs has something for everyone, including massive picture windows and plants for the inevitable group photo you’ll take between sips of your pumpkin brown sugar latte.
Cauldron Coffee
Cauldron Coffee is a coffee shop and bar built in West Campus, built in a historic old building that’s played host to a number of spots over the last 150+ years, including a Baptist church, a grocery store, and a barbecue restaurant and cocktail bar. If that isn’t the most unusual evolution of an Austin building’s history, we’re not sure what is. While you probably don’t want to come here for church these days, you can get coffee, cocktails, and beer—all of which you can enjoy inside the renovated space, or in the beer garden outside.
Ox & Tiger
The proliferation of tasting-menu spots over the last few years has been pretty staggering. Ox & Tiger is one that’ll make you wonder “Why haven’t I gotten here sooner?” Last year, the former pop-up took over a space near Union Square, and it’s been turning out the city’s most exciting six-course dinner ever since. The eight-seat place is intimate and run by a two-person team who prepare, serve, and reveal their personal connection to each dish like they’re your closest friends. Grilled strip loin is topped with peanut sauce and served next to a beautiful panko-crusted fried eggplant. Salmon tataki and a creamy coconut mango sauce arrive alongside a bagoong tare-topped seared green mango. A mashup of Japanese and Filipino flavors, the menu changes often, but the dishes always taste genuinely different and new. There’s really no excuse not to get here.
Salsa & Beer
This massive restaurant in North Hollywood is packed pretty much every night of the week—and it’s not difficult to see why. The solid menu is filled with dishes ranging from sizzling fajitas to carnitas tortas, there’s a long list of Mexican beer and margaritas, and those unlimited chips, salsa, and bean dip are always free. But most importantly, Salsa & Beer manages to give off a lively, neighborhood energy that makes a meal here feel more like a block party than dinner.
Divino
Divino takes the top spot because it delivers on both atmosphere and food—a rare combination for the Westside. And unlike most restaurants in Brentwood, Divino is not deafeningly quiet. You don’t have to whisper across the table, nor are you subjugated to the vivid sounds of a man chewing risotto next to you. This dark, nautical-themed trattoria is very much buzzing. Servers bump into your chair as they squeeze through the cramped dining room, you’re asked to wait for your reservation, and it's really loud in here—all things that are usually annoying but feel refreshing in a Brentwood strip mall.
Burmese Kitchen
On weeknights when you’d rather fold 100 fitted sheets than pull out a frying pan and cook dinner, the answer is always Burmese Kitchen. It’s easy to walk in and get a table, and Burmese soups, noodles, and meat and seafood entrées are great across the board. Getting the springy garlic noodles loaded with crunchy fried garlic and pork on your table is non-negotiable. The tea leaf salad is just the right amount of funky and spicy. And the tender bone-in chicken coconut curry is an onion-y dream. Sit among the cheery orange walls and umbrellas hanging overhead and know that this spot will save you any time your weekly dose of cooking dread hits.
Musette Wine Bar
We’d go to Musette just to read their menu, which is like a wine encyclopedia, newsletter, and activity book for adults. You can read your horoscope, tackle a wine-centric crossword puzzle, and read descriptive tasting notes that seem like they could have only been written by a wine shop owner. (This wine bar in Central Harlem is from the owners of Pompette right next door.) The charming rustic corner space is a cross between a European bistro and a farmhouse, with warm lighting and fresh flowers on every table. Start with one of their flights, which change weekly, and pair it with a charcuterie board and some wings made with herbs de Provence. When you want to show someone that you don’t suck at picking date spots, bring them here.
Yellow Moto Pizzeria
Taking the place of the old Flour + Water Pizzeria (which is set to reopen in North Beach in winter 2023) is Yellow Moto Pizzeria. Name aside, not much else inside the Mission spot has changed, except for the motorcycle-themed makeover and a new menu of cocktails. You can expect a similar lineup of about 11 red and white pies, each one with a chewy crust you should repeatedly dunk in a side of their creamy house ranch. Pretty standard topping combinations include sausage and smoked mozzarella, and garlic with mushrooms and taleggio—they’re nice and well-balanced, but won’t necessarily be the most exciting pizzas you’ve had all year. What is exciting are the mozzarella sticks, stuffed with gooey cheese that oozes out like molten lava. And just like its predecessor, Yellow Moto Pizzeria is a reliable spot for small group hangs over a few pies—plus ricotta meatballs, and thick soft serve with rainbow sprinkles.
JR Crickets
The Original JR Crickets on North Ave. in Midtown is like that one cousin you have—hella loud and a little unkempt, but you two always have a good time. Though some of our starch-collared friends have wanted no part of the place for the past decade, we still love the taste of a good 10-piece Dirty Bird (a wild mix of mild, barbecue, and lemon pepper sauces) and fries after a long, hard night of celebrating. Yeah, the wings are itsy-bitsy and are sometimes fried a little hard, but Crickets is family. You love’em. You hate’em. You douse’em in ranch, and keep it pushin’.
Lady Wong
You can get a lot of East Village bakery Lady Wong’s classic sweets, like rainbow kuih and cassava cake, at this satellite stall in the Urban Hawker food hall, but the real reason to make this your go-to lunch spot is the savory stuff. The tuna lemper, a sambal-laced take on the OG tinned fish served encased in warm sticky rice, is the kind of grab-and-go meal you’ll find yourself craving all the time. You should also get the anchovy puffs.
News 4 Buffalo
Bills Basement: The Neighborhood Bills Basement
They have almost every Buffalo sports team represented, including the Sabres, Bandits, and of course, the Bills!
The Raleigh Classic Featuring 25k-Mile Jeep Golden Eagle
Low-mileage and rare, this Jeep is ready to join your car collection. People go wild over Jeep pickup trucks, but most know nothing about examples like this 1979 Jeep J10 Golden Eagle. It was a super rare vehicle even in its day, and now you have the chance to preserve that cool history. Raleigh Classic is offering this extremely well-maintained Jeep, which is a truly exceptional find.
The Mexican Village
Open since 1965, The Mexican Village is one of the most historic Mexican restaurants in LA—and also one of the most fun. Head to this massive spot on Beverly Blvd. (where Historic Filipinotown, Virgil Village, and Silver Lake converge) and get treated to a loud, raucous dining room filled with family gatherings, weekly karaoke, and a lot of margaritas. This is the kind of spot where everybody who walks in is a regular and greets the waitstaff not with a reservation name, but a hug and a kiss. You can’t go wrong with any of their big combo platters (the chile relleno is a particular standout), and for margaritas, we love the refreshing heat of the cucumber jalapeno.
5 Exciting Things To Do & Eat In LA This Week
It’s always a little sad when Halloween season comes to an end, but now we can turn our full attention to the platinum-tier holidays. The weather is crisp, sweaters are back, and requesting “All I Want For Christmas” won’t end in public ridicule. It’s the perfect time to get out there and do something fun. Here are the events we’re excited about.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0