Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson

It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
New York Jets made surprising quarterback decision

When New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson suffered an injury during the preseason that sidelined him for several weeks, the team went with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco as Wilson’s replacement until he was healthy enough to return. But now, Flacco has not only lost the starting job, but it appears that he’s lost the backup quarterback job, as well.
Jets GM makes major quarterback announcement

With a 5-3 record heading into November, the New York Jets are well on their way to their first playoff berth since the 2010 NFL season. But if they’re going to get there, then starting quarterback Zach Wilson has to play better than he played during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the New England Patriots – but Jets General Manager Joe Douglas believes in his quarterback and is going to stick with him.
Giants’ GM Joe Schoen could consider bringing back Odell Beckham Jr.

The New York Giants stayed put at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Despite some rumors and speculation, the Giants did not make any trades today. Wide receivers were dealt elsewhere as the Giants opted to maintain their future draft capital and win with the team they have in place. After the deadline passed, general manager Joe Schoen held a press conference where he explained his reasoning behind not making a trade. In the discussion, available free agent wide receivers were brought up, including former New York Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr. Bringing back Beckham is a move that Joe Schoen could consider making at some point later this season.
Why The Giants Were Smart To Not Make A Trade

Arguably the most surprising team thus far in the 2022 NFL season is the New York Giants. Not even the most optimistic of Giants backers would have predicted that they would be 6-2 heading into their bye week. This was a team that looked like one that had everything gone right during the season, they would have won six games total, let alone the first half of the season.

