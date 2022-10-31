Read full article on original website
7 Spots For Fantastic Garlic Noodles In SF
If we were to nominate a dish to represent SF in a nationwide food-themed Olympics, garlic noodles would be it. The simple yet umami-packed dish—which was reportedly invented at Thanh Long in the Sunset—is a staple on the menus at Vietnamese, Burmese, and soul food restaurants across town. So the next time a bowl of garlicky carbs calls to you, use this guide.
The Garden & Gun Club
The magazine from which this olive-toned, plaid-floored restaurant gets its name fashions itself as a glossy guide to duck hunting, chili making, and other Southern pastimes. That probably explains why you feel compelled to order some fried green tomatoes and the Kentucky Tea (bourbon, peach schnapps, tea, and lemonade) the instant you plop down in your chair. Sadly, the Mint Julep is a tad medicine-y, which is a shame because everything else about the place transports you to a rocking chair on granny’s front porch.
BURN by Rocky Patel
When you first step inside Burn, it’ll remind you of an old boys club with dim lighting and the faint smell of cigar smoke wafting through the air—actually, it’s very old boys-clubbish since the crowd here is pretty testosterone heavy. The back wall is painted with large, slightly gaudy red roses, and in the center of the room is a large light pillar with what looks like upside down beige umbrellas hanging from the ceiling. It’s definitely a look. If you’re here for the full cigar bar experience, head to the back corner and browse the humidor, then head to the bar and order one of their signature cocktails—go for the 47 Reasons if you’re into gin. They’re open until 2am on weekends, so if you need a late night bite before heading home, get the crab cakes and loaded wedges—just know there’s a heavy cloud of cigar smoke in the air at all times.
Taco Mac
Staring rival Hudson Grille down from across Peachtree Street in Midtown, this ATL fave doesn’t blink an eye because it knows it’s got history (locals have wiped their chins at area Taco Mac locations since ’79), a booth-filled dining area, and a whopping 17 wing flavors on its side. If you’re in the mood for some heat, fried Cajun Voodoo Magic wings hit the spot. But where Taco Mac separates itself from its neighbors is with juicy, oven-roasted options you can coat in barbecue or any other sauce.
Pinches Tacos
Joining the growing scene of East Austin taco trucks, Pinches Tacos is parked on the same lot as Revival Coffee on East 7th. Pinches serves tacos like asada, tripas, and al pastor, as well as birria and breakfast tacos. Sign up for our newsletter. Be the first to get expert...
Salsa & Beer
This massive restaurant in North Hollywood is packed pretty much every night of the week—and it’s not difficult to see why. The solid menu is filled with dishes ranging from sizzling fajitas to carnitas tortas, there’s a long list of Mexican beer and margaritas, and those unlimited chips, salsa, and bean dip are always free. But most importantly, Salsa & Beer manages to give off a lively, neighborhood energy that makes a meal here feel more like a block party than dinner.
Morea
Between lamb chops stacked into a pyramid and drinks sprinkled with lavender buds, everything at Morea looks almost too good to eat or drink. The American spot hits all the lively, cocktail-heavy, neon-lit neighborhood notes, complete with velvet booths and a backlit bar. It serves two dozen specialty cocktails, mostly made with mezcal and tequila. When it comes to food, they have small plates like chile garlic shrimp, a cheesy pear and fig flatbread, along with larger dishes like lobster rolls, blackened salmon, and linguine pescatore that you can pair with any drink on the menu (we checked).
Beep's Burgers
You’ll know you’ve made it to Beep’s Burgers when you see a pack of cars idling near a neon arrow illuminating the way. The drive-in spot in Ingleside has been holding it down with the same old-school set-up since 1962. Here, burgers embellished with just lettuce and tomato are cooked to a juicy medium, and tangy Beep’s sauce drips out of the sides. The buns are squishy to the touch. Curly fries crackle when you bite into them. And the creamiest root beer floats and chocolate or Twinkie-flavored milkshakes are on deck. The whole experience is refreshingly simple, and might inspire you to go to a vintage car show and pose with a Mustang convertible or re-watch Grease. Come back the next time a craving for an easy dinner under $10 strikes, or when you need to end the worst day ever by devouring a burger alone in the driver’s seat.
Cafe Nhan
The intersection of Passyunk and Snyder is an international restaurant row of sorts. There’s Little Morocco, Little Sicily Pizza, Mediterranean Cafe, and La Llorna Cantina. Lucky for us, there’s also Cafe Nhan, a cozy family-owned restaurant serving up Vietnamese comfort food like beef phở, oxtail phở, and incredibly crispy and delicious chicken wings. But the Bún Bò Huế Đặc Biệt, packed with marinated beef brisket, pigs feet, steamed pork roll and housemade blood cubes is a must-try—a noodle soup unlike any other. The spicy, pungent flavors of star anise, fish sauce, annatto seeds and Sichuan chili is balanced by the strong lemongrass broth. Order a limeade or Thai tea to keep your core temperature down.
Manayunk Indian Grille
Manayunk Indian Grille is the best Indian restaurant to visit in the neighborhood, with a large menu of excellent pakoras, crispy samosas with mint chutney, and chicken vindaloo. Aside from classic Indian staples, you can also find Himalayan dishes like chicken hakka noodles, honey garlic shrimp, and numerous vegetarian choices when you want something less meat-focused. Start with crowd-pleasers like their tangy cubes of eggplant and aloo papdi chaat, and then head to their murgh malai kebab (chicken marinated in malai, cheese, and spices, then roasted in a clay oven), or saag paneer with spinach and house cottage cheese. And with steaming piles of naan and paratha on the menu, you have plenty of options to soak up every bit of sauce.
Ashes Burnnit
Of all the stalls in the Urban Hawker food hall, Ashes Burnnit serves the most social media-friendly food. Think over-the-top smash burgers and omelet sandwiches with colorful sauces slapped on them like they’re Pollock paintings (basically, drunk food). The singa roti john—a delightful monstrosity consisting of curry beef, egg, cheese, and other fixings in a hero-like roll—is melt-in-your-mouth, chopped-cheese delicious. But we wouldn’t operate any heavy machinery after eating it.
Emmy Squared
Emmy Squared is best known for its Detroit-style pies, but they also make a damn good burger. The Brooklyn-based pizzeria has recently stepped into the kitchen, serving their signature sheet pan pizzas at Santa Monica Brew Works. You can combine pepperoni cups and fresh-hopped IPA at other taprooms on Colorado Ave, but this spot is still a whole lot more fun than most other breweries in town right now.
JR Crickets
The Original JR Crickets on North Ave. in Midtown is like that one cousin you have—hella loud and a little unkempt, but you two always have a good time. Though some of our starch-collared friends have wanted no part of the place for the past decade, we still love the taste of a good 10-piece Dirty Bird (a wild mix of mild, barbecue, and lemon pepper sauces) and fries after a long, hard night of celebrating. Yeah, the wings are itsy-bitsy and are sometimes fried a little hard, but Crickets is family. You love’em. You hate’em. You douse’em in ranch, and keep it pushin’.
Slab BBQ
Slab BBQ has had three spots in the Austin area for a while now, including one off Research Blvd, one at Westgate Lanes, and another in Cedar Park. Now, they’ve opened their fourth location in Sunset Valley in South Austin, with the same loosely hip hop-themed menu (with things like the NOTORIOUS P.I.G. or the CHICKEN.W.A.) that showcases barbecue styles from all across the country, mostly in sandwich form. Of note: this is their first spot in a standalone building (the others are in strip malls and a bowling alley), complete with a patio and lots of outdoor seating.
Musette Wine Bar
We’d go to Musette just to read their menu, which is like a wine encyclopedia, newsletter, and activity book for adults. You can read your horoscope, tackle a wine-centric crossword puzzle, and read descriptive tasting notes that seem like they could have only been written by a wine shop owner. (This wine bar in Central Harlem is from the owners of Pompette right next door.) The charming rustic corner space is a cross between a European bistro and a farmhouse, with warm lighting and fresh flowers on every table. Start with one of their flights, which change weekly, and pair it with a charcuterie board and some wings made with herbs de Provence. When you want to show someone that you don’t suck at picking date spots, bring them here.
Daisy's Dream
Daisy’s Dream is a vendor in the Urban Hawker food hall that specializes in Peranakan cuisine, and they’ve got the best bowl of laksa in Midtown. The sour soup base very obviously contains a lot of shrimp paste, but there’s enough coconut to balance it out. If you want a less involved (aka less liquid) lunch, get the nasi lemak with a side of meatballs to go and pick at the crispy pink hunks of meat and whole school of fried anchovies as you walk through the chaos outside.
Yellow Moto Pizzeria
Taking the place of the old Flour + Water Pizzeria (which is set to reopen in North Beach in winter 2023) is Yellow Moto Pizzeria. Name aside, not much else inside the Mission spot has changed, except for the motorcycle-themed makeover and a new menu of cocktails. You can expect a similar lineup of about 11 red and white pies, each one with a chewy crust you should repeatedly dunk in a side of their creamy house ranch. Pretty standard topping combinations include sausage and smoked mozzarella, and garlic with mushrooms and taleggio—they’re nice and well-balanced, but won’t necessarily be the most exciting pizzas you’ve had all year. What is exciting are the mozzarella sticks, stuffed with gooey cheese that oozes out like molten lava. And just like its predecessor, Yellow Moto Pizzeria is a reliable spot for small group hangs over a few pies—plus ricotta meatballs, and thick soft serve with rainbow sprinkles.
Brooklyn Bowl
We’re not sure if Fishtown’s Brooklyn Bowl is more of a bowling alley with a concert space or a concert venue that happens to have some lanes, but either way, it’s a great place to spend your night. You can come here for a hang with drinks and occasionally catch Questlove on the drums, or to try your hand at bowling (there are plenty of first come, first serve lanes to choose from). When it comes to the menu, you can expect boozy shakes, burgers and fries, cheesy flatbreads, and other shareable options like fried chicken wing platters big enough for four. Bring your friends, sip on margaritas, and avoid the gutter balls.
Hudson Grille
With six locations in the metro area (including this sometimes slept-on Midtown option), Hudson Grille has earned a reputation for being a straightforward stop for watching a game or UFC fight while getting a decent bite to eat. On your next visit, skip the thick, almost-ketchupy Maker’s Mark BBQ wings and, instead, go for sweet-and-spicy ones with a slight mustard zip that’ll leave you smacking. But since there are so many TVs and projector screens on here, nobody will ever hear you.
Burmese Kitchen
On weeknights when you’d rather fold 100 fitted sheets than pull out a frying pan and cook dinner, the answer is always Burmese Kitchen. It’s easy to walk in and get a table, and Burmese soups, noodles, and meat and seafood entrées are great across the board. Getting the springy garlic noodles loaded with crunchy fried garlic and pork on your table is non-negotiable. The tea leaf salad is just the right amount of funky and spicy. And the tender bone-in chicken coconut curry is an onion-y dream. Sit among the cheery orange walls and umbrellas hanging overhead and know that this spot will save you any time your weekly dose of cooking dread hits.
