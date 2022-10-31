Yard House is a great pick for an unlimited selection of beer and reliably decent bar food. The large food menu has something for literally everyone, so if you’re with your buddy who never graduated from chicken tendies or your vegan friend who is in the mood for an orange glaze stir fry, then you’re set. Your beer drinking buddies will appreciate that the big central bar has so many taps it seems more like a beer shrine than a bar. In any given seat at Yard House, you’ll have at least seven or eight TVs within view, so if you’re in the mood to watch a game (literally any game), then this is a safe bet. While other places at The Battery have their own specialities and niche crowds, you’ll find all types of folks here from families and frats/sorors to retirees who can fondly recall the Brave’s earlier championships.

3 DAYS AGO