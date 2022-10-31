Read full article on original website
Where To Go When You Just Want Some Chips, Salsa & A Strong Margarita
Living in LA, we’re surrounded by the best Mexican food in the country. We’ve got Oaxacan mole places, world-class mariscos trucks, and more incredible taquerias than anybody knows what to do with. We also have legendary old-school California-Mexican restaurants, too. You know the ones—those beloved, historic shrines dedicated to enchilada combo platters, margaritas, and endless baskets of chips and salsa. Sure, they might not have the best food in town, but if you’re coming to these spots expecting bold plating and elevated flavor profiles, you’ve missed the point. These are community gathering places: where families, friends, and everyone in between come to eat hearty food, swap gossip, and probably drink too many margs.
Ashes Burnnit
Of all the stalls in the Urban Hawker food hall, Ashes Burnnit serves the most social media-friendly food. Think over-the-top smash burgers and omelet sandwiches with colorful sauces slapped on them like they’re Pollock paintings (basically, drunk food). The singa roti john—a delightful monstrosity consisting of curry beef, egg, cheese, and other fixings in a hero-like roll—is melt-in-your-mouth, chopped-cheese delicious. But we wouldn’t operate any heavy machinery after eating it.
Beep's Burgers
You’ll know you’ve made it to Beep’s Burgers when you see a pack of cars idling near a neon arrow illuminating the way. The drive-in spot in Ingleside has been holding it down with the same old-school set-up since 1962. Here, burgers embellished with just lettuce and tomato are cooked to a juicy medium, and tangy Beep’s sauce drips out of the sides. The buns are squishy to the touch. Curly fries crackle when you bite into them. And the creamiest root beer floats and chocolate or Twinkie-flavored milkshakes are on deck. The whole experience is refreshingly simple, and might inspire you to go to a vintage car show and pose with a Mustang convertible or re-watch Grease. Come back the next time a craving for an easy dinner under $10 strikes, or when you need to end the worst day ever by devouring a burger alone in the driver’s seat.
Spin
Spin is like an amusement park for adults–packed with ping pong tables, a DJ, and multiple bars. The Center City spot has an industrial vibe, and is covered in Philly murals and graffiti art. It’s a great place to bite into a juicy burger, short rib and cheddar-loaded nachos, and channel your inner Serena Williams. There are local beers on tap, decent pizza, and TVs everywhere—including near tables in case you feel like shifting from your own game to the Flyers’.
The Garden & Gun Club
The magazine from which this olive-toned, plaid-floored restaurant gets its name fashions itself as a glossy guide to duck hunting, chili making, and other Southern pastimes. That probably explains why you feel compelled to order some fried green tomatoes and the Kentucky Tea (bourbon, peach schnapps, tea, and lemonade) the instant you plop down in your chair. Sadly, the Mint Julep is a tad medicine-y, which is a shame because everything else about the place transports you to a rocking chair on granny’s front porch.
The Tent (At The End Of The Universe)
Any festival aficionado will have had good, bad, and downright odd experiences in a tent. But none would have required hallucinogens and appetite-reducing chemicals quite as much as dinner at The Tent (at the End of the Universe). The ‘cool’ restaurant in Fitzrovia is an immersive experience in try-hardness. Boxes like ‘artist’s residency’, ‘ex-Noma chef’, and ‘DJ’ are all ticked, but so too are 'undercooked flatbread', 'an underwhelming £24 prawn', and 'an atmosphere of palpable awkwardness'.
Yard House
Yard House is a great pick for an unlimited selection of beer and reliably decent bar food. The large food menu has something for literally everyone, so if you’re with your buddy who never graduated from chicken tendies or your vegan friend who is in the mood for an orange glaze stir fry, then you’re set. Your beer drinking buddies will appreciate that the big central bar has so many taps it seems more like a beer shrine than a bar. In any given seat at Yard House, you’ll have at least seven or eight TVs within view, so if you’re in the mood to watch a game (literally any game), then this is a safe bet. While other places at The Battery have their own specialities and niche crowds, you’ll find all types of folks here from families and frats/sorors to retirees who can fondly recall the Brave’s earlier championships.
Ox & Tiger
The proliferation of tasting-menu spots over the last few years has been pretty staggering. Ox & Tiger is one that’ll make you wonder “Why haven’t I gotten here sooner?” Last year, the former pop-up took over a space near Union Square, and it’s been turning out the city’s most exciting six-course dinner ever since. The eight-seat place is intimate and run by a two-person team who prepare, serve, and reveal their personal connection to each dish like they’re your closest friends. Grilled strip loin is topped with peanut sauce and served next to a beautiful panko-crusted fried eggplant. Salmon tataki and a creamy coconut mango sauce arrive alongside a bagoong tare-topped seared green mango. A mashup of Japanese and Filipino flavors, the menu changes often, but the dishes always taste genuinely different and new. There’s really no excuse not to get here.
Casablanca Restaurant
Casablanca in Venice has been around for about 40 years, and the menu hasn’t changed much since then, which is a good thing. The signature dish is the calamari steak, but sometimes we deviate and go for either a grande burrito or a skillet of fajitas. And aside from the solid food, Casablanca is always a dependable good time, with live music, tortillas being made in the main dining room, and, a margarita cart that will roll right up to your table.
Yellow Moto Pizzeria
Taking the place of the old Flour + Water Pizzeria (which is set to reopen in North Beach in winter 2023) is Yellow Moto Pizzeria. Name aside, not much else inside the Mission spot has changed, except for the motorcycle-themed makeover and a new menu of cocktails. You can expect a similar lineup of about 11 red and white pies, each one with a chewy crust you should repeatedly dunk in a side of their creamy house ranch. Pretty standard topping combinations include sausage and smoked mozzarella, and garlic with mushrooms and taleggio—they’re nice and well-balanced, but won’t necessarily be the most exciting pizzas you’ve had all year. What is exciting are the mozzarella sticks, stuffed with gooey cheese that oozes out like molten lava. And just like its predecessor, Yellow Moto Pizzeria is a reliable spot for small group hangs over a few pies—plus ricotta meatballs, and thick soft serve with rainbow sprinkles.
Morea
Between lamb chops stacked into a pyramid and drinks sprinkled with lavender buds, everything at Morea looks almost too good to eat or drink. The American spot hits all the lively, cocktail-heavy, neon-lit neighborhood notes, complete with velvet booths and a backlit bar. It serves two dozen specialty cocktails, mostly made with mezcal and tequila. When it comes to food, they have small plates like chile garlic shrimp, a cheesy pear and fig flatbread, along with larger dishes like lobster rolls, blackened salmon, and linguine pescatore that you can pair with any drink on the menu (we checked).
Okiboru House of Tsukemen
If you see a line of people on the sidewalk around Orchard and Delancey, it’s probably for Okiboru. Even if you’re not in the mood for noodles, go ahead and join. The line moves fast at this noodle shop, which has a few other locations in Georgia. Only cramped counter seating is available, so you’ll get to hear everything going on in your neighbor’s life as you eat one of the two types of ramen offered here. The tsukemen comes with udon-like cold noodles that you dip in a warm, concentrated broth that tastes like it’s made with a million bonito flakes. The soupy ramen, which is just as good, is made with a super rich, milky broth that'll immediately conjure images of pork bones in your head. We overheard someone ask their friend: “How was it?” Response: “It was bomb.” We agree.
Emmy Squared
Emmy Squared is best known for its Detroit-style pies, but they also make a damn good burger. The Brooklyn-based pizzeria has recently stepped into the kitchen, serving their signature sheet pan pizzas at Santa Monica Brew Works. You can combine pepperoni cups and fresh-hopped IPA at other taprooms on Colorado Ave, but this spot is still a whole lot more fun than most other breweries in town right now.
Manayunk Indian Grille
Manayunk Indian Grille is the best Indian restaurant to visit in the neighborhood, with a large menu of excellent pakoras, crispy samosas with mint chutney, and chicken vindaloo. Aside from classic Indian staples, you can also find Himalayan dishes like chicken hakka noodles, honey garlic shrimp, and numerous vegetarian choices when you want something less meat-focused. Start with crowd-pleasers like their tangy cubes of eggplant and aloo papdi chaat, and then head to their murgh malai kebab (chicken marinated in malai, cheese, and spices, then roasted in a clay oven), or saag paneer with spinach and house cottage cheese. And with steaming piles of naan and paratha on the menu, you have plenty of options to soak up every bit of sauce.
Milady's
Milady’s is back. Sort of. The old Milady’s closed in 2014, and it was one of the few divey places in Soho where you could grab a drink without spending a week’s grocery budget. This updated version, run by the folks behind Clover Club and Leyenda, isn’t remotely divey, but it isn’t too stuffy either. Yes, there’s now a host stand (which feels sacrilegious), and the cocktails are almost $20—but the drinks are great, and you can enjoy some cornbread jalapeño poppers alongside your fancy appletini. The room has a long marble bar and a bunch of tables that you can reserve, so try this place for a first date or a catch-up with friends. If you just want to come here to vent to strangers about the demise of the old Milady’s, that works too.
Daisy's Dream
Daisy’s Dream is a vendor in the Urban Hawker food hall that specializes in Peranakan cuisine, and they’ve got the best bowl of laksa in Midtown. The sour soup base very obviously contains a lot of shrimp paste, but there’s enough coconut to balance it out. If you want a less involved (aka less liquid) lunch, get the nasi lemak with a side of meatballs to go and pick at the crispy pink hunks of meat and whole school of fried anchovies as you walk through the chaos outside.
Divino
Divino takes the top spot because it delivers on both atmosphere and food—a rare combination for the Westside. And unlike most restaurants in Brentwood, Divino is not deafeningly quiet. You don’t have to whisper across the table, nor are you subjugated to the vivid sounds of a man chewing risotto next to you. This dark, nautical-themed trattoria is very much buzzing. Servers bump into your chair as they squeeze through the cramped dining room, you’re asked to wait for your reservation, and it's really loud in here—all things that are usually annoying but feel refreshing in a Brentwood strip mall.
Burmese Kitchen
On weeknights when you’d rather fold 100 fitted sheets than pull out a frying pan and cook dinner, the answer is always Burmese Kitchen. It’s easy to walk in and get a table, and Burmese soups, noodles, and meat and seafood entrées are great across the board. Getting the springy garlic noodles loaded with crunchy fried garlic and pork on your table is non-negotiable. The tea leaf salad is just the right amount of funky and spicy. And the tender bone-in chicken coconut curry is an onion-y dream. Sit among the cheery orange walls and umbrellas hanging overhead and know that this spot will save you any time your weekly dose of cooking dread hits.
Lady Wong
You can get a lot of East Village bakery Lady Wong’s classic sweets, like rainbow kuih and cassava cake, at this satellite stall in the Urban Hawker food hall, but the real reason to make this your go-to lunch spot is the savory stuff. The tuna lemper, a sambal-laced take on the OG tinned fish served encased in warm sticky rice, is the kind of grab-and-go meal you’ll find yourself craving all the time. You should also get the anchovy puffs.
Superica
There’s a lot we like about the Battery’s Superica. For one, the lengthy bar is generally a vibe. Two, the spiked slushie of the day never disappoints. And three, the versatile menu has options for when we’re super hungry (the grilled steak- and double enchilada-plated Tampiqueña) or just feel like snacking (Campechana de Mariscos is what shrimp cocktail dreams to be one day). We’ll just call the chicken Tacos Al Carbon a filling entrée that deliciously falls somewhere in between.
