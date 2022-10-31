Read full article on original website
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
7 Elegant Interior Design For Atlanta AirbnbsJodian Marie
Local chef wins ‘Chopped’
A local Atlanta chef won her episode of the Food Network’s “Chopped.” “Chopped” is a reality television show that has chefs competing to turn a mystery box of ingredients into a delicious meal. Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar Chef Olivia Hurst delivered a stunning performance in an episode that aired on Oct. 25. “This […] The post Local chef wins ‘Chopped’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
7 Elegant Restaurants To Dine In Atlanta
So you decide to go out for dinner; what are your criteria for choosing a restaurant? Is it the desired taste for a particular cuisine? Is it the location and or the proximity? Is it the $$$, the ambience or the dress code? Or is the choice dependent on the reason for which you are going out to dine? A birthday dinner, perhaps. Maybe you're celebrating your anniversary or a recent promotion. Could it be a date night, especially that first date that usually calls your most elegant outfit and extra glamour?
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta
What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more
The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
Heirloom Market, Heirloom Donuts Join The Avenue Peachtree City
The Avenue Peachtree City, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, announced today it is welcoming two new tenants to its lineup of retailers and restaurants. Celebrating their openings in November 2022 are Heirloom Market Co. and Heirloom Donuts. The two retailers will find their new homes at the shopping center after their former building burned in September in a tragic fire.
One of Esquire’s ‘Best Gay Bars’ has an unmarked entrance behind an Atlanta Chipotle
Atlanta is rich with pride. LGBTQ+ culture thrives in the city year-round, with annual events like Black Gay Pride and Atlanta Pride, installations like the iconic Rainbow Crosswalk, and diverse neighborhoods filled with bars and restaurants from Mary’s to Blake’s On The Park. It’s a place where you can show your pride at any time.
'Why are you doing this for likes and followers?' | Atlanta mayor calls out people who filmed TakeOff shooting scene
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens posted a video statement Wednesday night to Instagram in which he touched on the deeply emotional impact the shooting death of Migos rapper TakeOff has had on the city's community. The mayor spoke of how "community members are hurting" and touched on a...
CFP RankinCFP Rankings: Georgia Shockingly Comes in at No. 3
The first set of college football playoff rankings have been released for the 2022 college football season and there is a new No. 1 at the top. RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking. The calendar has officially transitioned into November which means its time to start planning...
Peaceful Retreat Boasting Plenty of Natural Light in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $4.2M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home set on a beautifully manicured lot which is perfect for entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2799 Mabry Rd, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Keith Biggs (404 431-4447, 404 948-6218) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
WSB-TV presents: Celebrating Glenn Burns
WSB-TV Channel 2 presents a special saluting Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns and his retirement after 40 years of service to the people of North Georgia. In this one-hour special, the station looks back at Glenn’s legacy. From where it all started in West Palm Beach, Florida to his 40 storied years at WSB-TV.
Apartment tower would replace vacant restaurant near Buckhead’s Lenox MARTA Station
A 30-story apartment tower is proposed to replace the former Houston’s restaurant on a key corner across from Buckhead’s Lenox MARTA Station. The 395-unit tower would squeeze on a site under an acre in size at 3321 Lenox Road at the East Paces Ferry Road intersection. The project is proposed by High Street Residential, a subsidiary of the Trammell Crow Company that is involved in such high-profile projects at Science Square at Georgia Tech.
21 Best Atlanta Breweries For Beer Snobs
Stop pretending to like your annoying neighbors just to score free swigs from their craft beer collection (tbh some of those cans are a few years old). Never again sell yourself out for beer—there are far better ways and far better places to be than in your neighbors’ basement, feigning interest in GOT fanfiction.
15 Best Restaurants In Marietta GA You Must Try
Are you ready to visit the best restaurants in Marietta, Georgia? There are so many excellent restaurants in this lovely Georgia city. Once listed as one of the best communities in the country, there are museums, theatres, and historical sites alongside the amazing eateries in the city. Marietta is one...
Metro Atlanta parents find sewing needles in kids’ Halloween candy, police say
CANTON, Ga. — Parents say they found something besides candy in their children’s bags after going trick-or-treating on Halloween. Canton police say they received two reports of “candy tampering” where parents found sewing needles in the children’s candy. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
‘Adventurer and wanderer’ Emanuel Biggs died on the streets he embraced
Everyone up and down Moreland Avenue in Atlanta knew Emanuel Biggs. That was where Biggs, who was homeless, lived outdoors in the heat and cold, and that is where, on an early Monday morning, he was struck by a car and killed.
7 places for older adults to volunteer in Metro Atlanta
Opportunities for 50 and older range from one-time gigs to consistent shifts throughout the year. Look no further than these Atlanta-area nonprofits that are eager to put volunteers to work.
Documentary to focus on Stephenson High drumline
The Stephenson High School band’s drumline will release a documentary about the ensemble’s history and how band members and leaders rebuilt their program following the pandemic. According to drumline director Erin Robinson, participation in Stephenson’s band dropped dramatically during the pandemic. Robinson said he hopes the recovery story...
Death of Takeoff, violence in hip-hop community could be related to mental health, professor says
ATLANTA — There’s renewed concern about an uptick in violence in the entertainment industry. It comes after the shocking death of popular rapper and Gwinnett County native Takeoff, one-third of the Grammy-nominated trio, the “Migos.”. Dr. Lakeyta Bonnette-Bailey, a professor who specializes in hip-hop culture and politics...
