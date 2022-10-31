A quick drive from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and a quicker walk from Georgia State’s Center Parc Credit Union Stadium, this Summerhill spot works for any pre-game revelry, game time gathering, or post-game celebration. Though the clubby feel (loud music, a metal detector, hookah smoke) won’t be for everyone trying to enjoy the game, the spot does enough to keep plenty of fans happy—since good spirit (and good spirits) is especially needed during those always tense conference games. We counted roughly 20 TVs on the wall and nearly 10 wing flavors on the menu—most being a variation of the phrase “hot as hell.” It’s great that 656 Sports’ lemon-hinted sweet tea is some of the city’s best.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO