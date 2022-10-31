Read full article on original website
656 Sports Bar & Grille
A quick drive from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and a quicker walk from Georgia State’s Center Parc Credit Union Stadium, this Summerhill spot works for any pre-game revelry, game time gathering, or post-game celebration. Though the clubby feel (loud music, a metal detector, hookah smoke) won’t be for everyone trying to enjoy the game, the spot does enough to keep plenty of fans happy—since good spirit (and good spirits) is especially needed during those always tense conference games. We counted roughly 20 TVs on the wall and nearly 10 wing flavors on the menu—most being a variation of the phrase “hot as hell.” It’s great that 656 Sports’ lemon-hinted sweet tea is some of the city’s best.
Lady Wong
You can get a lot of East Village bakery Lady Wong’s classic sweets, like rainbow kuih and cassava cake, at this satellite stall in the Urban Hawker food hall, but the real reason to make this your go-to lunch spot is the savory stuff. The tuna lemper, a sambal-laced take on the OG tinned fish served encased in warm sticky rice, is the kind of grab-and-go meal you’ll find yourself craving all the time. You should also get the anchovy puffs.
