Superica
There’s a lot we like about the Battery’s Superica. For one, the lengthy bar is generally a vibe. Two, the spiked slushie of the day never disappoints. And three, the versatile menu has options for when we’re super hungry (the grilled steak- and double enchilada-plated Tampiqueña) or just feel like snacking (Campechana de Mariscos is what shrimp cocktail dreams to be one day). We’ll just call the chicken Tacos Al Carbon a filling entrée that deliciously falls somewhere in between.
Yellow Moto Pizzeria
Taking the place of the old Flour + Water Pizzeria (which is set to reopen in North Beach in winter 2023) is Yellow Moto Pizzeria. Name aside, not much else inside the Mission spot has changed, except for the motorcycle-themed makeover and a new menu of cocktails. You can expect a similar lineup of about 11 red and white pies, each one with a chewy crust you should repeatedly dunk in a side of their creamy house ranch. Pretty standard topping combinations include sausage and smoked mozzarella, and garlic with mushrooms and taleggio—they’re nice and well-balanced, but won’t necessarily be the most exciting pizzas you’ve had all year. What is exciting are the mozzarella sticks, stuffed with gooey cheese that oozes out like molten lava. And just like its predecessor, Yellow Moto Pizzeria is a reliable spot for small group hangs over a few pies—plus ricotta meatballs, and thick soft serve with rainbow sprinkles.
Morea
Between lamb chops stacked into a pyramid and drinks sprinkled with lavender buds, everything at Morea looks almost too good to eat or drink. The American spot hits all the lively, cocktail-heavy, neon-lit neighborhood notes, complete with velvet booths and a backlit bar. It serves two dozen specialty cocktails, mostly made with mezcal and tequila. When it comes to food, they have small plates like chile garlic shrimp, a cheesy pear and fig flatbread, along with larger dishes like lobster rolls, blackened salmon, and linguine pescatore that you can pair with any drink on the menu (we checked).
Ashes Burnnit
Of all the stalls in the Urban Hawker food hall, Ashes Burnnit serves the most social media-friendly food. Think over-the-top smash burgers and omelet sandwiches with colorful sauces slapped on them like they’re Pollock paintings (basically, drunk food). The singa roti john—a delightful monstrosity consisting of curry beef, egg, cheese, and other fixings in a hero-like roll—is melt-in-your-mouth, chopped-cheese delicious. But we wouldn’t operate any heavy machinery after eating it.
Beep's Burgers
You’ll know you’ve made it to Beep’s Burgers when you see a pack of cars idling near a neon arrow illuminating the way. The drive-in spot in Ingleside has been holding it down with the same old-school set-up since 1962. Here, burgers embellished with just lettuce and tomato are cooked to a juicy medium, and tangy Beep’s sauce drips out of the sides. The buns are squishy to the touch. Curly fries crackle when you bite into them. And the creamiest root beer floats and chocolate or Twinkie-flavored milkshakes are on deck. The whole experience is refreshingly simple, and might inspire you to go to a vintage car show and pose with a Mustang convertible or re-watch Grease. Come back the next time a craving for an easy dinner under $10 strikes, or when you need to end the worst day ever by devouring a burger alone in the driver’s seat.
Koyn
Koyn is a restaurant with two moods. There’s the light and relaxing upstairs dining room where you'll find groups of friends catching up over rock shrimp, while you catch a glimpse of yellowtail being sliced in front of the stunning sushi counter. Downstairs is where you’ll find a moody, black and red den that says “seduce me with sashimi”. That’s enough reason to come to this upmarket Japanese spot in Mayfair, but the other—and most important—is that wherever you're sitting, the food is so pretty you won’t want to eat it and satisfying once you do. From the golden crispy rice topped with minced tuna and a zingy jalapeño, to the seaweed-wrapped spicy salmon roll that we immediately ordered a second round of—the dishes here are all the things you’ve heard of before, just done extremely well.
Daisy's Dream
Daisy’s Dream is a vendor in the Urban Hawker food hall that specializes in Peranakan cuisine, and they’ve got the best bowl of laksa in Midtown. The sour soup base very obviously contains a lot of shrimp paste, but there’s enough coconut to balance it out. If you want a less involved (aka less liquid) lunch, get the nasi lemak with a side of meatballs to go and pick at the crispy pink hunks of meat and whole school of fried anchovies as you walk through the chaos outside.
Salsa & Beer
This massive restaurant in North Hollywood is packed pretty much every night of the week—and it’s not difficult to see why. The solid menu is filled with dishes ranging from sizzling fajitas to carnitas tortas, there’s a long list of Mexican beer and margaritas, and those unlimited chips, salsa, and bean dip are always free. But most importantly, Salsa & Beer manages to give off a lively, neighborhood energy that makes a meal here feel more like a block party than dinner.
Ox & Tiger
The proliferation of tasting-menu spots over the last few years has been pretty staggering. Ox & Tiger is one that’ll make you wonder “Why haven’t I gotten here sooner?” Last year, the former pop-up took over a space near Union Square, and it’s been turning out the city’s most exciting six-course dinner ever since. The eight-seat place is intimate and run by a two-person team who prepare, serve, and reveal their personal connection to each dish like they’re your closest friends. Grilled strip loin is topped with peanut sauce and served next to a beautiful panko-crusted fried eggplant. Salmon tataki and a creamy coconut mango sauce arrive alongside a bagoong tare-topped seared green mango. A mashup of Japanese and Filipino flavors, the menu changes often, but the dishes always taste genuinely different and new. There’s really no excuse not to get here.
Burmese Kitchen
On weeknights when you’d rather fold 100 fitted sheets than pull out a frying pan and cook dinner, the answer is always Burmese Kitchen. It’s easy to walk in and get a table, and Burmese soups, noodles, and meat and seafood entrées are great across the board. Getting the springy garlic noodles loaded with crunchy fried garlic and pork on your table is non-negotiable. The tea leaf salad is just the right amount of funky and spicy. And the tender bone-in chicken coconut curry is an onion-y dream. Sit among the cheery orange walls and umbrellas hanging overhead and know that this spot will save you any time your weekly dose of cooking dread hits.
Thirsty Dice
There are plenty of bars with pool tables, darts, and everything a coordinated person needs to prove they lettered in something during high school. It’s only fair that people with iffy hand-eye coordination get a spot to gloat about how they kept their “x” in Scrabble to destroy you. That’s where Fairmount’s Thirsty Dice comes in. Although it’s an all-day cafe, they have a full bar serving up classic cocktails, beers on tap, and even some boozy milkshakes. Whichever drink you choose, pair it with an order of the crunchy garlic parm wings and shrimp tacos with a cheesy elote breading before you hit the Monopoly board. There are over 80 games to choose from, so you’ll have plenty of options when you grab a comfortable spot in the corner and plan your night of domination.
Pizzeria Bianco
Celebrity hype can make people do silly things, like get an autograph on their forehead or, in the case of Pizzeria Bianco, wait two hours for a pizza. And while chef Chris Bianco is certainly a pizza legend—with his own Chef’s Table episode and thumbs up from Oprah to prove it– he’s not actually the biggest celebrity at Pizzeria Bianco. That would be the pizzas: the perfectly charred, thin-crust pies that attract hordes of fans and long lines. If you’re coming here for dinner, you’ll probably wait longer for this pizza than you’d ever want and/or expect to. But the hype is deserved. Even if it all sounds like a bit much, we’re here to say that, yes, Pizzeria Bianco is worth the wait.
Pompette
Pompette is an all-day cafe in Bucktown, and it’s one of those cute little restaurants that’ll make you say “what a cute little restaurant” when you sit down. The narrow space is sparsely decorated with a couple of plants and hanging globe lights. The menu is mainly small plates from a team of chefs who worked at tasting menu spots like Alinea, Elske, and Moody Tongue. They have tasty things like crab croquettes sitting on saffron aioli, grilled shrimp with butternut squash, and spaghetti in a mushroom cream sauce. Plus, it’s open for breakfast and brunch. It’s the kind of useful place you go to catch up with friends, and remark to each other afterward “what a cute little restaurant, let's do this again.”
Milady's
Milady’s is back. Sort of. The old Milady’s closed in 2014, and it was one of the few divey places in Soho where you could grab a drink without spending a week’s grocery budget. This updated version, run by the folks behind Clover Club and Leyenda, isn’t remotely divey, but it isn’t too stuffy either. Yes, there’s now a host stand (which feels sacrilegious), and the cocktails are almost $20—but the drinks are great, and you can enjoy some cornbread jalapeño poppers alongside your fancy appletini. The room has a long marble bar and a bunch of tables that you can reserve, so try this place for a first date or a catch-up with friends. If you just want to come here to vent to strangers about the demise of the old Milady’s, that works too.
Musette Wine Bar
We’d go to Musette just to read their menu, which is like a wine encyclopedia, newsletter, and activity book for adults. You can read your horoscope, tackle a wine-centric crossword puzzle, and read descriptive tasting notes that seem like they could have only been written by a wine shop owner. (This wine bar in Central Harlem is from the owners of Pompette right next door.) The charming rustic corner space is a cross between a European bistro and a farmhouse, with warm lighting and fresh flowers on every table. Start with one of their flights, which change weekly, and pair it with a charcuterie board and some wings made with herbs de Provence. When you want to show someone that you don’t suck at picking date spots, bring them here.
Queen & Rook Game Cafe
We love hanging out at Queen & Rook. Open until midnight on the weekends, it’s a great place to have a glass of wine or beer, plant-based food (we like the kimchi burgers and tamari-glazed Brussels sprouts), and live out our Queen’s Gambit fantasies. The Society Hill restaurant and bar has an endless number of puzzles and board games for a competitive date night where you can let bizarre questions that come up during Guess Who dictate if you’re ever going to meet up again.
Pho Saigon Vietnamese Restaurant
If you’re too busy checking out the tacky garb at Masquerade Costume Store (no, it’s not a Spirit Halloween), you might just miss Pho Saigon. The small restaurant has been a staple of the Riverview Plaza for years, serving up huge bowls of phở and all the fixins’, broken rice platters, smoothies and Vietnamese coffee. One of our favorite meals is the rare steak phở, along with sides of the tender shrimp and pork summer rolls and the always-perfectly-crisp pork spring rolls. When it’s cold outside, it’s the ideal way to start the day.
Cafe Nhan
The intersection of Passyunk and Snyder is an international restaurant row of sorts. There’s Little Morocco, Little Sicily Pizza, Mediterranean Cafe, and La Llorna Cantina. Lucky for us, there’s also Cafe Nhan, a cozy family-owned restaurant serving up Vietnamese comfort food like beef phở, oxtail phở, and incredibly crispy and delicious chicken wings. But the Bún Bò Huế Đặc Biệt, packed with marinated beef brisket, pigs feet, steamed pork roll and housemade blood cubes is a must-try—a noodle soup unlike any other. The spicy, pungent flavors of star anise, fish sauce, annatto seeds and Sichuan chili is balanced by the strong lemongrass broth. Order a limeade or Thai tea to keep your core temperature down.
Lokma
Some restaurants are pretty much made for perfectly cute, chill dates. Lokma is one of them. The California-inspired Turkish spot—and older sibling of fine dining restaurant Taksim—is as charming as they come. Located in the Outer Richmond, it feels like a homey den with brick walls and window sills that are filled with a hodgepodge of found glass, bird feeders, and plants in mismatched pots. Grab a seat by the window overlooking this unhurried part of the town and drink some wine while you wait for your notoriously late dining companion to arrive.
La Cabañita
La Cabañita is a homey Mexican spot tucked way up in the foothills of North Glendale, practically Montrose. Despite its somewhat cramped dining room, the place has a fierce following among locals, and for good reason. The margaritas, available in two dozen different flavors and served in wide goblets, are shockingly generous and the food includes a few intriguing regional dishes like shrimp-stuffed chiles marinero and mole enchiladas. We also love that they provide two great salsa options with their chips—smoky chipotle and tart tomatillo—and that the complimentary flan they give out if it's your birthday tastes so rich and carmel-y we’d happy pay full price.
