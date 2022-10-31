Read full article on original website
C. Ellet's Steakhouse
If you’re not looking, this upscale steakhouse will blend into the background in the loud, sometimes overstimulating Battery scene. But when they open their walk-up counter for fresh shucked oysters, the red sea of fans in Braves jerseys parts just enough to let you place your order for Rochambeaus and a frozen Old Fashioned. While this to-go counter is a nice service, the upscale venue is worth dining in for cocktails and all the steakhouse favorites—whether for dinner, Happy Hour, or late evenings. But we especially love C. Ellet's weekend jazz brunch, when you can dine on giant pancake stacks and a quality steak benedict over a bass-backed jam session.
Taco Mac
Staring rival Hudson Grille down from across Peachtree Street in Midtown, this ATL fave doesn’t blink an eye because it knows it’s got history (locals have wiped their chins at area Taco Mac locations since ’79), a booth-filled dining area, and a whopping 17 wing flavors on its side. If you’re in the mood for some heat, fried Cajun Voodoo Magic wings hit the spot. But where Taco Mac separates itself from its neighbors is with juicy, oven-roasted options you can coat in barbecue or any other sauce.
Good Game Restaurant & Bar
Taking many of the elements that work for Top Golf, Good Game offers a similar eat-and-play structure but adds VR simulators for golf, baseball, soccer, and more on massive projectors in private pods. We like to nibble on their respectable flatbreads and sip Old Fashioneds to power up in between zombie dodgeball sessions. And if you’re looking for something else to take your mind off another loss in the virtual quarterback challenge, give the smooth, milky Georgia Snow Cream a try.
656 Sports Bar & Grille
A quick drive from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and a quicker walk from Georgia State’s Center Parc Credit Union Stadium, this Summerhill spot works for any pre-game revelry, game time gathering, or post-game celebration. Though the clubby feel (loud music, a metal detector, hookah smoke) won’t be for everyone trying to enjoy the game, the spot does enough to keep plenty of fans happy—since good spirit (and good spirits) is especially needed during those always tense conference games. We counted roughly 20 TVs on the wall and nearly 10 wing flavors on the menu—most being a variation of the phrase “hot as hell.” It’s great that 656 Sports’ lemon-hinted sweet tea is some of the city’s best.
