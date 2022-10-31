If you’re not looking, this upscale steakhouse will blend into the background in the loud, sometimes overstimulating Battery scene. But when they open their walk-up counter for fresh shucked oysters, the red sea of fans in Braves jerseys parts just enough to let you place your order for Rochambeaus and a frozen Old Fashioned. While this to-go counter is a nice service, the upscale venue is worth dining in for cocktails and all the steakhouse favorites—whether for dinner, Happy Hour, or late evenings. But we especially love C. Ellet's weekend jazz brunch, when you can dine on giant pancake stacks and a quality steak benedict over a bass-backed jam session.

3 DAYS AGO