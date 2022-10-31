Read full article on original website
Sting Factor: Gernorris Wilson backs off pledge to Auburn
When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.
Cadillac: ’It’s heavy but Lord knows I’m excited'
AUBURN | Cadillac Williams got into coaching seven years ago to help change kid’s lives. Now, he has an opportunity to change the trajectory of an entire football program. Williams, a former Auburn All-American running back, spoke for the first time as Auburn’s interim head coach during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference.
STULTZ: Rejoice! Auburn basketball is back
Does the football season have you down in the dumps? Are you dreading the incoming time change when it gets dark at approximately noon in East Alabama? Already stressing about finding the perfect gift for your loved ones for the holidays?. Well, I have a cure for you, and it...
Two Hogs earn SEC weekly honors after Auburn win
Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders and punter Reid Bauer earned weekly honors from the SEC after the Hogs' 41-27 win over Auburn. Sanders was named Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 171 yards on 16 carries against the Tigers. He exploded for a 76-yard run in the third quarter and also added one catch for six yards.
Flanigan finding his groove
AUBURN | Two weeks ago, Bruce Pearl was giving Chris Moore the edge in his competition with Allen Flanigan for the starting job at the 3 position. But Flanigan, who missed a couple of weeks of preseason practice due to personal reasons, has used his time back to step up his play.
Arkansas to extend Yurachek amid Auburn AD search
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — UA director of athletics Hunter Yurachek has verbally agreed to a five-year contract extension to remain with the Razorbacks, a UA System spokesperson said in response to a Freedom of Information Act request Monday. With the new deal, Yurachek will receive $1.5 million annually until 2027,...
