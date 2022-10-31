ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treated or Untreated, COVID Symptoms Can Ease and Then Return, Study Finds

By Alan Mozes
 3 days ago
MONDAY, Oct. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly everyone has heard of Paxlovid rebound, where COVID-19 symptoms return after taking the antiviral and then feeling better. It even happened to President Joe Biden. But new research shows it also happens to patients who don't take the medication.

“Our study suggests that people can experience rebound of symptoms and virus after feeling completely better for two days or more,” said study author Dr. Davey Smith, head of the division of infectious diseases and global public health at the University of California, San Diego

